Silo Season 2 Creator Confirms What We All Suspected About the Ending

The Silo Season 2 creator confirmed a prominent fan theory following its ending.

The second season of the dystopian Apple TV+ thriller has been a wild ride for fans. As the spark of rebellion was lit by Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette at the end of Season 1, Season 2 picked up following her journey to another underground Silo and the growing resistance back home in her native Silo 18.

This culminated in the Season 2 finale: Juliette returned to Silo 18 as the powers that be do everything they can to snuff out the public unrest that she helped foster all season long.

Silo Season 2 Ending Theory Confirmed

Fans may have been onto something with their Silo Season 2 ending suspicions if recent comments from the show's creator are to be believed.

Series showrunner Graham Yost commented on suspicions that Tim Robbin's villainous Silo Mayor Bernard died in the Season 2 finale, confirming that is likely the case.

Silo Season 2 ended in a dramatic twist of fate as Bernard crossed paths with Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette as she made her way back to Silo 18 from her dramatic adventure in nearby Silo 17 with Steve Zahn's Solo.

This all happened as the Silo 18 rebellion truly began, and the powers that be attempted to squash it with what was known as the "Safeguard."

The "Safeguard Protocol" had been teased all season long, being revealed to be a secret contingency hidden in every Silo. It is used to essentially fumigate its underground levels, sending poisonous gas through the community in the event of a communal uprising.

The Season 2 finale saw that being prepped to be released on the citizens of Silo 18 as Mayor Bernard attempted to flee to safety. However, he gets caught in an airlock with Juliette as she returns to help the rebellion.

Stuck in the air-tight chamber, Bernard and Juliette are subject to a sanitizing fire. This leaves Bernard and Juliette's fates in the air, with many assuming one or both had died.

Yost seemingly confirmed this in a post-finale conversation with The Wrap, telling the outlet, "To those who have read the books, Bernard dies at the end of the book, he’s gone:"

"I will say that in that final confrontation between them, every word is important. There are certain key words that you’ll see come back big in Season 3. I will also say to those who have read the books, Bernard dies at the end of the book, he’s gone. So I would just say that. No one is safe in this show, as we showed in Season 1."

This almost surely means that Bernard is dead and gone after his final confrontation with Juliette, as many had assumed following the events of the Season 2 closer.

Whether Juliette survived remains to be seen; however, if Yost's words are true and Silo remains a faithful adaptation of Hugh Howey's Wool trilogy of books, then she will somehow make it out of the airlock and move on to Season 3.

Yost admitted the final moment between Juliette and Bernard was something they "talked about...so much," debating how much they wanted to set up for Season 3 (which should be released relatively soon if new reports are any indication):

"It’s guesswork. We feel like the world that Hugh created, and our approach to it — and his support has been amazing — but we feel like there’s meat and we can set stuff up and we can try this and try that, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t try it 10 different ways. We talked about that conversation so much. What are they going to say? How much do we need? How much can we reduce it? How much are we leaning into something? How much are we just setting things up?"

They ultimately came to this conclusion, putting a focus on the conversation between the former Silo mayor and Rebecca Ferguson's post-apocalyptic rebel instead of Bernard's death itself.

What Will Happen Next in Silo?

With Silo Season 2 now in the rearview, fans can get excited for the already-announced Season 3.

The Season 2 finale is a dramatic turning point for the series. Not only did it kill off the Silo 18 Mayor Bernard, but it also had one last trick up its sleeve, ending on a short sequence set in what looked to be a time before the Silos.

If the series continues to adapt the events of the book the show is based on, fans may know where this tease is going and what will happen next to Juliette in another batch of episodes.

This flashback will likely be the first of many, with the next set of events in the book being a dueling story jumping back and forth in time from Juliette's Silo-based plight to the actual origins of the Silos themselves in a pre-end-of-times world.

The Silo origin story is largely the focus of the second book in the Silo series, as a plan to preserve humanity begins to show some sinister underpinnings from those involved in their creation.

Meanwhile, the end of the first book has yet to be deeply explored in the TV series, but it is getting close. With the rebellion successful in Silo 18, the last central plot point of the first book sees Juliette elected as the new mayor of the underground community.

This will likely be explored in Season 3, which has no public release date but could film back-to-back with Season 4.

Silo Season 3 is streaming on Apple TV+.