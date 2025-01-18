The Silo Season 2 finale finally explained the secret behind the show's longstanding Safeguard mystery.

Thus far in the show's second season, fans have followed Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette as she ventured forth from her dystopian underground city (Silo 18), finding that her community was not the only one scattered across the series' post-apocalyptic landscape.

This led the sci-fi heroine into another underground dwelling (known as Silo 17). As she navigated this new Silo, with her new compatriot Solo (played by Steve Zahn), she discovers some secrets that could potentially be a game changer for the uprising happening back at home.

What Is the Safeguard in Silo?

Fans were finally treated to more information about the previously-teased Safeguard as a part of the Silo Season 2 finale.

After first being teased by way of a coded message from the time of the Great Rebellion citizens are told stories about in Silo 18, Rebeccas Ferguson's Juliette came across what the 'Safeguard' that was mentioned in that message actually means.

Back in Season 2, Episode 5, several members of the Silo 18 uprising came across the coded message from former Silo resident Salvador Quinn.

This became a point of focus for the Silo 18 rebels as they thought if they could decipher it, it may hold the key to successfully taking control of the underground community.

Silo's Safeguard Protocol Explained

That came back in the Season 2 finale, as Ferguson's Juliette—accompanied by her new friend Solo (played by Steve Zahn)—discovered the secrets behind the Safeguard. It is a failsafe protocol used across all of the Silos to keep its citizens at bay.

This is revealed to Juliette by Solo as she goes to leave Silo 17 and head back home to help with the uprising that is brewing.

Solo tells her the Safeguard referenced in the coded message is a pipe that would be located on the 14th floor of Silo 18 that could unleash poisonous gas on its community members, killing anyone who comes in contact with it.

This protocol could be employed by the powers that be to stop any sort of community unrest, including being used as a contingency to stop the citizens of a particular Silo from discovering the other Silos located around them.

In Silo 17, Solo (now going by Jimmy) reveals his family capped the pipe in his Silo, but that may have not been the case back in Juliette's home Silo.

The episode ends without anything further being explored having to do with the Safeguard, but surely, it will be a key in the series going forward. Seeing as Silo Season 3 has already been confirmed, fans will not have to worry about this particular narrative thread being tugged upon.

Juliette heads into Season 3 with this Safeguard warning in hand. This newfound information could potentially be the key to Silo 18's survival, as the underground city attempts to avoid mass eradication.

Silo Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+.