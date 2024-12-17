Fans are scratching their heads after being somewhat introduced to a cryptic warning message from someone named Salvador Quinn in Silo Season 2.

The new season of Apple TV+'s hit sci-fi series continues to follow Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette as she ventures out from her underground confines while intentionally or not laying the seeds of revolution in the underground bunker she grew up in.

While Juliette has been away from Silo 18 (her former underground home), that has not stopped public unrest continuing to rise amongst its residents.

Who Is Salvador Quinn in Silo Season 2?

After several teases throughout the series to this point, Silo Season 2 pulled the curtain back on the mysterious Slavador Quinn further in Episode 5.

Subtitled "Descent," the new episode of the series revealed a cryptic message left behind by someone named Salvador Quinn — a name that eagle-eyed fans have been spotting on things in Silo 18 since the series began.

It turns out Quinn was once a resident of the Silo the series centers on and the one Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette leaves in an act of defiance at the end of Season 1.

Quinn was once the head of IT in Silo 18, living 140 years ago, and was seemingly connected to the rebellion that destroyed the underground community long before the series began.

Season 2, Episode 5, saw some members of Silo 18 (which is in the midst of another revolution, it seems) uncover a message from Quinn that looked like an indiscernible collection of letters with no deeper meaning.

Fans also got a flashback to the time of Salvador Quinn, showing him as he left a message behind for his wife (aka the coded message found in the present-day timeline).

Enterprising viewers on Reddit collaborated to decode Quinn's message, finding a brooding and cryptic warning to the residents of the Silo.

The message reads as such:

"The game is rigged

We think we’re the chosen ones but we’re [not?]

The founders didn’t build a single silo

They built fifty

And they created the safeguard"

The exact meaning of this message has not yet been revealed in the series; however, some have called out its specific use of "Safeguard." Safeguard is the name of the upcoming ninth episode of Season 2, potentially hinting at when audiences will find out what he is referring to.

A popular theory amongst fans is that Salvador Quinn uncovered that there were other Silos out there (something Juliette has been exploring all season with the new character Solo) and has potential knowledge of a failsafe used to keep the residents of the Silos at bay.

In Graham Yost's Silo series of books, safeguards hidden within the Silos are used to tamper down any sparks of revolution, being able to wipe out an entire floor of residents or even a Silo as a whole if needed.

With discontent growing within Silo 18 after Juliette proved she would not die in her Cleansing Ceremony in Season 1, perhaps the "safeguard" being referenced will be key in either the revolutionaries taking control of the Silo or the powers that be wiping them out once and for all.

In the book, Juliette is called back to her home Silo after hearing of the revolution brewing, potentially in connection to this safeguard (read more about Silo Season 2 book spoilers).

Silo is streaming on Apple TV+.