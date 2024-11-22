Silo Season 2 Spoilers from the Book, Revealed

Fans looking for spoilers for Silo Season 2 may be able to find them in the book the series is based on.

The Apple TV+ sci-fi series tells the story of a derelict dystopian community living deep underground in a cylindrical bunker. It is based on a trilogy of novels by author Hugh Howey.

The plot of Silo Season 1 only covered the first two parts of the first book, ending with Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette leaving the Silo and venturing out into the series' post-apocalyptic wilderness.

What Will Happen in Silo Season 2?

As Silo Season 2 continues on Apple TV+, fans have been looking ahead to hopefully see where the series will go next.

As the first season of the hit sci-fi series only covered the first two parts of Hugh Howey's Wool novel (the first in the Wool trilogy), audiences can read ahead to get potential spoilers for the second batch of episodes.

Season 1 ended with Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette planting her flag in defiance of the powers that rule over the Silo, partaking in a Cleaning Ceremony and surviving where no one else had.

From there, she emerges from the crater that the underground city existed in as the dastardly Judicial (the Silo secret police attempting to grab hold of power in the community) races to stop her.

As this happened, the camera panned up above Juliette, revealing that her Silo is just one of seemingly hundreds driven into the ground of the derelict post-apocalyptic wilderness.

That is where Part 2 of the Wool novel ends, setting up the story that will almost surely be covered in Season 2. The rest of the story, at least in Howey's first book, is centered on this reveal of the other Silos, as well as an uprising happening in Juliette's original underground home.

Following Juliette's act of defiance during her Cleaning Ceremony in refusing to clean the lens, tensions rise in Silo 17 (the name they now give Juliette's home Silo). This comes as Jules begins to explore the post-apocalyptic landscape she now finds herself in.

She is not top-side long, though, finding another Silo (known as Silo 18). She breaks and discovers the living conditions of another of these dystopian cylindrical bunkers.

In Silo 17, Juliette crosses paths with a young man named Solo. He explains to her that everyone in his SIlo is dead after they tried to escape from their underground confines.

Juliette uses her engineering prowess to hopefully bring some of the systems in Silo 17 back online and make Solo's Silo livable again.

As this is happening, Juliette is in constant contact with her IT friend Lukas from Silo 18. He keeps her updated on the uprising that seems to be emerging back home while also reading up on the history of the Silos and passing that information back to Jules.

It is then revealed that Juliette and Solo are not alone in Silo 18, as Solo is attacked during one of Juliette's handyman missions deep underground.

The book ends with Juliette being made aware that the rebellion in Silo 18 has won, and she returns home, bringing with her the knowledge that they are not alone and that other Silos and people are living within them nearby.

Is This How Silo Season 2 Will End?

Suppose the Silo series remains faithful to its source material. In that case, fans can likely expect it to end precisely where the book does, with Juliette back in Silo 17 and the rebellion having taken control of the underground community.

However, that is only if the show follows the book beat for beat.

Series creator Graham Yost maintains that they are trying to tell Hugh Howey's story but are not afraid to change things if needed.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, he posited that "we will answer to the best of our ability all the questions" laid out in Howey's original novels, but "that doesn’t mean we’re going to be perfect in it:"

"There’s a lot of calculation that goes into it. My promise to the audience is, if we get to do the run of the series, we will answer to the best of our ability all the questions. That doesn’t mean we’re going to be perfect in it. That doesn’t mean we won’t drop a ball and go, 'Oh shit. We never explained that.' But that’s our goal."

Thus far, the series has been quite faithful to Howey's original story, but it seems that Yost and crew are not committed to never wavering from the source material.

Silo Season 2 is streaming on Apple TV+.