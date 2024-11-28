Silo finally introduced Steve Zahn's character, Solo, from Hugh Howey's hit sci-fi book series.

Streaming now on Apple TV+, Silo chronicles the plight of a far-future society of humanity who have been forced underground to live in expansive subterranean bunkers known as a Silo.

The show's main character, Juliette (played by Rebecca Ferguson), broke free of her concrete confines at the end of Season 1 and has been wandering the wasteland so far in Season 2. However, she would only stay above the surface for so long as she discovered her Silo was not the only one.

Who Is Solo in Silo Season 2?

Silo

Silo Season 2, Episode 3 pulled the curtain back on an entirely new character to the series - Solo.

Played by the venerable Steve Zahn (best known for his work on films like War for the Planet of the Apes and Jurassic Park 3), Solo is a survivor living in Silo 18, the new underground dwelling Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette comes across in her journey on the surface.

Discovering that her Silo was not the only one but one of dozens scattered across the series' post-apocalyptic wasteland (a reveal that came at the end of last season), Juliette is forced to check in on the other Silo as the suit that is keeping her alive begins to fail.

As a part of this fact-finding mission, she discovers that there is not much living at all.

The only truly living creature hidden in Silo 18 is Zahn's Solo. He is a middle-aged, bearded man who tells Juliette he is the lone survivor of a revolution that occurred within the Silo.

This resonates with Juliette, as her act of defiance that closed Season 1 and seemingly set up a similar revolution in her home Silo could spell doom for everyone she knows and loves within the underground community.

Solo informs her that she needs to return home and warn the citizens of her home Silo the dangers of an uprising.

The rest of Solo's introductory episode sees him and Juliette make a plan to help piece together the suit that got her there, so that she may return home safely.

Solo Backstory Change, Spoilers for Silo Season 2

With Solo and Juliette now paired up to hopefully get her back home safely, fans are in for a whole lot more of Steve Zahn's character in the rest of Silo Season 2.

Those looking to want to get ahead of the Silo Season 2 story (and how it related to Zahn's new character) can do so thanks to Hugh Howey's series of sci-fi novels the show is based on.

While the Apple TV+ show has deviated from the source material from time to time (including the introduction of the mysterious Syndrome), it has managed to follow most of the same major plot beats as it has gone on.

As the series stands, it is just over halfway through the plot of Howey's first book in the series, Wool.

In the book, it is revealed that Solo has a notably different backstory than in the show. On the page, he was once a child raised outside of the Silos, before being brought underground as he got older.

That is not the case in the TV series, as he is revealed to have been raised completely underground - much like Juliette. Nonetheless, the story seems to be setting things up to end up in the same place for the bearded Silo survivor.

As the story of Wool goes on, Juliette and Solo continue trying to piece the suit that got her there in the first place together.

Part of this mission sees the pair splitting up, with Juliette going one way looking for supplies and Solo going the other. It is here that it is revealed that Solo may have been lying about being alone in the Silo, as he is attacked by a group of other survivors and held captive.

The book ends with Juliette abandoning Solo and heading back for Silo 17, just as the resistance she helped create overthrows the powers that rule over the underground community.

Silo Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+.