Steve Zahn's Solo has gone missing, making his fate at the end of Silo Season 2, Episode 7 a complete mystery.

Zahn's character was first introduced to the hit sci-fi series earlier in Season 2, as Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette ventured from beyond the dystopian safety of Silo 18, discovering her underground community was not the only one across the vast post-apocalyptic landscape.

Since then, Juliette and Solo have explored the cavernous, seemingly empty confines of Silo 17, as fans have learned more about the rebellion that led to Zahn's character supposedly being its lone survivor.

Solo's Silo Episode 7 Fate Explained

Silo

The end of Silo Season 2, Episode 7 left things up in the air, putting the fate of both Rebecca Ferguason's Juliette and her newfound companion Solo (Steve Zahn) into question.

Juliette, who has been traipsing around her mysterious new surroundings of Silo 17 since early in Season 2, has been accompanied by the seemingly unassuming Solo (read more about Solo's Silo introduction here).

However, as this has been happening, a rebellion of its own has been brewing over in Juliette's former home of Silo 18 — thanks, in part, to a recently-decoded cryptic message that could change everything for residents of the Silo.

This comes to a head in Season 2, Episode 7, as Juliette hears of the uprising happening back home and decides it is time she makes her way back from where she came to share that they are not alone.

Before leaving Silo 17 though, she agrees to help Solo one last time, diving deep into the water that had filled the derelict underground community to hopefully fix a drainage pump and make the space more livable for Zahn's character.

That does not go to plan though, as, while deep beneath the water, Ferguson's Silo character suddenly has her air supply shut off — something that Solo should have been keeping close watch of on the surface.

Following a flurried rush to the surface, Juliette finally emerges from the water to find Solo is gone, with nothing but a streak of blood splayed across the floor leading from where Zahn's character once stood.

This is the first substantive evidence fans have gotten that Solo and Juliette were not alone in Silo 17, and perhaps Zahn's wayward survivor was not being as truthful about the rebellion that took place in the underground community as previously thought (one of the biggest spoilers from the original Silo book).

Silo Episode 8 Reveals More About Solo

Silo

Season 2, Episode 7 was not where Solo's Silo story ended though, as Episode 8 continued to pull the curtain back on exactly what was going on in Silo 17.

As Juliette reels in the wake of Solo going missing, she uncovers what exactly happened to her former companion.

It turns out, that Solo has been attacked by a group of teenage survivors who had seemingly been holed up in the Silo for an unknown about of time. All of Solo's assailants seem to be around the same age (17 or 18), making their existence rather confusing.

According to Solo, the rebellion which had left him as the lone resident of Silo 17 took place decades ago, at a time that would have been long before any of these attackers were born.

That means that they were born to other survivors of the rebellion or they had made their way into Silo 17 from another Silo.

What makes this even more curious is some of the breadcrumbs that had been laid earlier in the series. When Juliette initially entered Silo 17, she came across several dead bodies, noting that they looked old, but not old enough to be from decades before.

That could mean Solo has not been as truthful as some may have thought. Instead, for some reason or another, killing these adults (assumed to be the parents of his attackers) sometime after the rebellion.

Episode 8 ended with Solo's fate not definitively being known. Juliette communes with Solo's assailants, telling her they have killed Zahn's character and that if she does not leave, she too will perish.

Fans never see a body though, so there is always the chance that he may just be being kept prisoner, but fans should not hold out hope.

With two more episodes left in Season 2, and more stories set for the already-announced Silo Season 3, fans are sure to learn more in the coming weeks and months.

Silo Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+.