Silo Season 2, Episode 10 reveals a game-changing flashback sequence highlighting the introduction of guest stars Jessica Henwick and Ashley Zuckerman.

The sci-fi Apple TV+ series is tying up loose ends while also launching a new wave of mysteries in the Season 2 finale as Juliette Nichols races against time to save her Silo. Elsewhere, the rebellion's efforts in Silo 18 goes sideways after a betrayal.

Silo Season 2, Episode 10 premiered on Apple TV+ on January 17.

Silo Season 2 Episode 10 Cast: Every Notable Guest Star

Sara Hazemi - Hope

Sara Hazemi

Sara Hazemi stars as Hope, a teenager living in Silo 17 who helps Juliette in her quest to get back to her original home, Silo 18.

Hazemi has credits in The Crown, This Is Going to Hurt, and The Cockfields.

Greg Hemphill - Head Guard Randy

Greg Hemphill

Greg Hemphill plays Head Guard Randy of Silo 18 whom Lukas fights off after stopping him in the tunnels in Season 2, Episode 10.

Hemphill's most recognizable role is playing Victor McDade in Still Game. The actor also appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine, Olga Da Polga, and Dinosaur.

Ashley Zukerman - Daniel

Ashley Zukerman

Ashley Zukerman makes his Silo debut in the Season 2 finale as Daniel, a Georgia congressman in the distant past who may have something to do with the creation of the silos.

He is expected to play a major role in the next season (read more about Silo Season 3 here).

Zukerman is best known for his roles as Nate Sofrelli in Succession, Charlie Isaacs in Manhattan, and Matt Mitchell in A Teacher.

Jessica Henwick - Helen

Jessica Henwick

Jessica Henwick is another newcomer in the world of Silo. The actress plays a reporter named Helen who tries to get answers from Daniel in the distant past about

Henwick is also set to become one of the series regulars in Silo Season 3.

Marvel fans may recognize Henwick for her role as Colleen Wing in Netflix's Iron Fist. The actress also starred in Love and Monsters, The Royal Hotel, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Khairika Sinani - Raider Jean Robinson

Khairika Sinani

Khairika Sinani returns as Jean Robinson, a Judicial Raider who helps Dr. Pete Nichols execute his plan to detonate the bombs in the generator room.

Sinani's other major acting credit includes playing Paix in Champion.

Angela Yeoh - Deputy Molly Karins

Angela Yeoh

Angela Yeoh appears as Molly Karins, the deputy of Silo 18's Sheriff Department who help free the rebels from the raiders in Season 2, Episode 10.

Yeoh previously appeared in She Said, The Batman, and The Baby.

Georgina Sadler - Audrey

Georgina Sadler

Georgina Sadler plays Audrey, one of the remaining members of Silo 17 whom Juliette meets while trapped inside the underground base.

In the Season 2 finale, Audrey pins the blame on Hope after Juliette's homemade environmental suit gets ruined by moths. Still, Juliette calms Audrey down by telling her that the only way they can survive is to value the people around her.

Sadler previously appeared in Boarders, The A List, and Between the Lines.

Orlando Norman - Rick

Orlando Norman

Another member of the Silo 17 crew is Orlando Norman's Rick.

Norman has credits in Wreck, Eric, and Tummy Monster.

Steve Zahn - Solo/Jimmy

Steve Zahn

Steve Zahn returns as Solo (who now goes by Jimmy), one of the survivors from the rebellion that happened in Silo 17 who forges a strong bond with Juliette by helping her get back to Silo 18.

Read more about how Solo survived in Silo Season 2, Episode 7.

Zahn has notable roles in War of the Planet of the Apes, Joy Ride, and George & Tammy.

The actor can also be seen as Mark Mossbacher in HBO's The White Lotus.

Iain Glen - Dr. Pete Nichols

Iain Glen

Iain Glen makes a prominent appearance as Dr. Pete Nichols, Juliette's father who sacrifices himself for the sake of the rebellion in Season 2, Episode 10.

Glen recently appeared as part of the cast of The Rig on Prime Video. The actor also starred in Titans, Reyka, and Game of Thrones.

Oscar Coleman - Anthony Sims

Oscar Coleman

Oscar Coleman stars as Anthony Sims, Robert's son who enters the Vault with his parents in order to try and save Silo 18.

Coleman has credits in Bridgerton, All the Old Knives, and Woken.

Akie Kotabe - Diego

Akie Kotabe

Akie Kotabo plays Diego, one of the Watchers tasked to look over Silo 18.

Kotabe has credits in The November Man, Go Jetters, and Gran Turismo.

Nick Haverson - Russell

Nick Haverson

Nick Haverson returns in a flashback as Russell, Solo's father and the head of Solo 17's IT department.

Haverson is known for his roles in Head Over Heels, Suzie Gold, and Matriarch.

Imogen Butler-Cole - Gwen Conroy

Imogen Butler-Cole

Imogen Butler-Cole plays Gwen Conroy, Jimmy's mother and Russell's wife who appears in a flashback while Solo is reminiscing about his past.

Butler-Cole is a casting director known for her work in Bishaash.

Stephen Aaron-Sipple - Supervising Raider Dan

Stephen Aaron-Sipple

Stephen Aaron-Sipple plays Supervising Raider Dan, one of Bernard's loyal enforcers against the rebellion.

Aaron-Sipple has credits in The Outlaws, Oxen, and Jungle.

Caitlin Zoz - Kathleen Billings

Caitlin Zoz

Caitlin Zoz returns as Kathleen Billings, the wife of Silo 18's Sheriff Paul Billings who was also arrested amid the ongoing rebellion.

Zoz appeared in How to Rob and Come Home.

Christian Ochoa - Rick Amundsen

Christian Ochoa

Christian Ochoa reprises his role as Rick Amundsen, a fierce and loyal agent of Bernard who works under the Judicial branch.

Ochoa is known for his roles in The Covenant, Pitch, and Halo.

Here are the other main and minor characters who appeared in Silo Season 2, Episode 10:

Rebecca Ferguson - Juliette Nichols

Tim Robbins - Bernard

Chinaza Uche - Paul Billings

Avi Nash - Lukas Kyle

Common - Robert Sims

Clare Perkins - Carla

Dame Harriet Walter - Martha Walker

Remmie Milner - Shirley Campbell

Patrick Kennedy - Rick Gomez

Shane McRae - Knox

Liam Akpan - Deputy Jerry

Lia Goresh - Raider Jo

Alexandria Riley - Camille Sims

Olatunji Ayofe - Teddy

Chipo Chung - Sandy

Billy Postlethwaite - Deputy Hank

All episodes of Silo Season 2 are streaming on Apple TV+.