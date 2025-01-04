The Rig Season 2 boasts a stellar lineup of veteran actors and rising stars headlined by Titans and Game of Thrones alum Iain Glen and Line of Duty star Martin Compston.

The sophomore run of the Amazon Prime Video series continues to unpack the mystery behind what caused the disturbance in the deadly landscapes of the Arctic Circle as the remaining crew of the Kinloch Bravo is taken to a new hi-tech facility called the Stac.

The Rig Season 2 premiered on Prime Video on January 2.

The Rig Season 2 Cast: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Iain Glen - Magnus MacMillan

Iain Glen

Iain Glen headlines the cast of The Rig Season 2 as Magnus MacMillan, the captain of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig who tried his best to keep the team together after being held captive by the forces of David Coake in a state-of-the-art oil rig near the North Pole.

At the end of Season 1, Magnus, alongside his lead scientist Rose, that an ancient microorganism known as The Ancestor has resurfaced from the seabed and could cause an apocalyptic event that could destroy the planet.

Season 2 sees Magnus being forced to find a solution on how to eradicate the Ancestor to ensure that the company that abducted them, Pictor, is the only one assigned to mine the seabed of the Northern Hemisphere.

Glen recently appeared as part of the cast of Silo Season 2 on Apple TV+.

The actor can also be seen as Bruce Wayne in Titans, Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones, and Angus Speelman in Reyka.

Emily Hampshire - Rose Mason

Emily Hampshire

Emily Hampshire returns as Rose Mason, Kinloch Bravo's lead scientist who manages to discover The Ancestor beneath the seabed who has seemingly been awakened, and this event could lead to the Earth's 6th Extinction Event.

Rose works together with Mason under the supervision of David Cloake and the CEO of Pictor, Morgan, to find a solution to prevent The Ancestor from destroying the planet while also being tasked to find a missing crew of rover operators that are trapped underneath the seabed.

Hampshire is best known for her roles in 12 Monkeys, Schitt's Creek, and Snow Cake.

Martin Compston - Fulmer Hamilton

Martin Compston

Martin Compston reprises his role as Fulmer Hamilton, Kinloch Bravo's communications officer who is suffering from visions brought about by The Ancestor.

It appears that he has a connection to the entity which could prove crucial in Rose's mission to find a way to stop it.

Compston's most recognizable role is playing Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott in Line of Duty.

The actor also starred in Doomsday, Sweet Sixteen, and Mayflies.

Owen Teale - Lars Hutton

Owen Teale

Owen Teale plays Lars Hutton, Kinoch Bravo's head driller who serves as the vocal leader of the crew against unruly practices.

In Season 2, Lars is contemplating whether to sign Pictor's offer of €200,000 and a trip home in exchange for staying mum about the incident involving The Ancestor.

Teale is a seasoned actor with over 80 credits, with roles as Alliser Thorne in Game of Thrones, Will Scarlett in 1999's Robin Hood, and Oliver in Wolf.

Rochenda Sandall - Cat Braithwaite

Rochenda Sandall

Rochenda Sandall brings Cat Braithwaite to life in The Rig Season 2.

Cat serves as Kinoch Bravo's primary medical officer who did not hesitate to sign Pictor's offer to cover up what truly happened to the oil rig in Season 1.

Upon making it outside, she breaks down upon seeing the ramifications of the tsunami tragedy that happened at the end of Season 1.

Sandall has a long list of acting credits, which includes roles in Criminal: UK, Small Axe, and Hijack.

Stuart McQuarrie - Colin Murchison

Stuart McQuarrie

Stuart McQuarrie returns as Colin Murchison, the head chef of Kinoch Bravo who simply wants to get out of the North Pole after surviving the wrath of The Ancestor unleashed in Season 1.

McQuarrie previously starred as Lunden in Apple TV+'s Foundation, Murry Rankin in Shetland, and Murchison in The Rig.

He also appeared as part of the cast of The Tower Season 3.

Abraham Popoola - Easter Ayodeji

Abraham Popoola

Abraham Popoola appears as Easter Ayodeji, a rig crane driver who volunteers to become one of the pilots of the rover to retrieve two of Pictor's crew members who are stuck in the nearby area close to The Ancestor.

Popoola has credits in The Great, The Curse, and Extraordinary.

Molly Vevers - Heather Shaw

Molly Vevers

Molly Vevers stars as Heather Shaw, one of the roustabouts aboard the Kinloch Bravo who is transferred to The Stac alongside other surviving members of her previous crew.

Heather then strikes a bond with Axel, one of the lead researchers of The Stac.

Vevers' notable credits include War Gamers, Doctors, and The Long Shadow.

Mark Addy - David Coake

Mark Addy

Mark Addy returns as David Coake, the Pictor's strict and stubborn representative who has been tasked to kill The Ancestor by any means necessary.

Coake is also the one responsible for luring the crew of Kinoch Bravo to The Stac where they are held captive for a brief time.

As an obnoxious leader, he continues to butt heads with Magnus, Rose, and the other crew members of Kinoch Bravo while still figuring out ways to subdue The Ancestor.

Addy recently appeared as part of the cast of Dune Prophecy Episode 3. The actor is also known for his roles in Flinstones, The Full Monty, and Game of Thrones.

Nikhil Parmar - Harish

Nikhil Parmar

Nikhil Parmar is back as Harish, a crew member of Kinoch Bravo who is close friends with Heather and Easter.

Parmar previously appeared in Trollied, We Live in Time, and Foundation.

Ross Anderson - Kyle Cameron

Ross Anderson

Ross Anderson joins the cast of The Rig Season 2 as Kyle Cameron, a sat diver and a technician working for Pictor at The Stac. He is also a close friend of Harish in the past.

Unlike the other Pictor crew members who are loyal to Coake, Cameron doesn't trust him which is why he agrees to join the rescue mission with Easter as a co-pilot to learn more about The Ancestor.

Anderson's notable credits include Shetland, Lift, and The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die.

Alice Krige - Morgan Lennox

Alice Krige

Alice Krige plays Morgan Lennox, the CEO of Pictor, who cares about Rose.

She is conflicted about siding with Rose to protect The Ancestor over securing the deal that would allow her company to be the only one allowed to mine the seabed of the Arctic Region.

Krige has over 100 credits, with roles in Star Trek: First Contact, Gretel & Hansel, and Carnival Row.

Johannes Roaldsen Fürst - Askel

Johannes Roaldsen Fürst

Johannes Roaldsen Fürst is one of the newcomers in The Rig Season 2. The actor plays Askel, the research lead of The Stac who is studying samples of The Ancestor in the underground base.

In Season 2, Episode 2, Askel explained that The Ancestor is a living network accessing the sea bed and it is connected to the entire ocean. He revealed that Pictor's grand plan is to find one of the entity's nodes so that they can place poison in its heart and eventually kill it.

Fürst can be seen in Knekt, Hvite gutter, and TRIO: Odins Gull.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd - Darian York

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd appears as Darian York, Pictor's new CEO who appears to be in cahoots with a mysterious and shady third party hellbent on taking out The Ancestor.

Fortune-Lloyd is best known for his roles in Wolf Hall, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Crooked House.

Phil McKee - Bremner

Phil McKee

Phil McKee joins the cast as Bremner, Coake's loyal enforcer who keeps the Kinloch Bravo in check. He is also aware of Pictor's grand plan to eradicate The Ancestor by any means necessary.

Mckee has credits in The Shepherd: Border Patrol, Traces, and The Lost Battalion.

All episodes of The Rig Season 2 are now streaming on Prime Video.