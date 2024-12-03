Dune: Prophecy Episode 3 reveals more of the long-storied clash between the House Harkonnen and House Atreides.

The new episode of the Dune prequel series, "Sisterhood Above All," from Max unearths more of the backstory of Valya and Tula Harkonnen, how they ended up in the Sisterhood, and how Valya's atrocity against House Atreides has driven her over the years to gain control of the Imperium.

Dune Prophecy Episode 3 Guest Stars & Special Appearances

Jessica Barden returns as the younger version of Dune: Prophecy's protagonist, Valya Harkonnen. Episode 3 unpacks more of Valya's backstory before ascending into the position of Mother Superior in the show's present day.

Barden is best known for her roles in American Horror Stories, The End of the F*cking World, and Pieces of Her.

The Citadel & Dune: Prophecy breakout star Emma Canning portrays the younger version of Tula Harkonnen, Valya's sister who maps out a plan to seek revenge against House Atreides over the death of their brother.

Canning's other notable credits include playing Kathleen in Say Nothing, Helen in Masters of Air, and Young Antonia in Domina.

Earl Cave guest stars as Griffin Harkonnen, Valya and Tula's eldest brother who they believe was murdered by someone from House Atreides.

Cave has credits in The School for Good and Evil, Alex Rider, and The End of the F*cking World.

Polly Walker appears as Sonya Harkonnen, Valya and Tula's mother who is shocked to learn about the fact that her eldest daughter used the Voice on her.

Walker's most recognizable role is playing Atia of the Juliii in Rome. The actress also starred in Clash of the Titans, Patriot Games, and Bridgerton.

Joining the cast of Dune: Prophecy Episode 3 is David Bark-Jones as Vergyl Harkonnen, Valya and Tula's father.

Bark-Jones can be seen in Erased, Macbeth, and Jekyll and Hyde.

Milo Callaghan appears as Orry Atreides, Tula's romantic interest in Episode 3.

Callaghan previously starred in Rivals, Doctor Who, and Strangers: Chapter 1.

Yerin Ha plays a young version of Kasha Jinjo, a member of the sisterhood who eventually becomes Emperor Corrino's Truthsayer.

Ha's notable credits include Halo, Bad Behaviour, and Troppo.

The younger version of Francesca (one of Valya's closest allies) is portrayed on-screen by Charithra Chandran.

Chandran is known for her roles in Bridgerton, Alex Rider, and Star Wars: Visions.

Mother Superior Raquella Berto-Anirul (played by Cathy Tyson) is the previous head of the sisterhood who sees great potential in Valya.

Tyson is a veteran actress who can be seen in Kaos, Mona Lisa, and Death in Paradise.

Camilla Beeput returns as Reverend Mother Dorotea, Valya's rival whom she killed before her ascension to Mother Superior.

Beeput recently appeared as part of the cast of The Tower Season 3. The actress is also known for her roles in Peep Show, Save Me, and Suspect.

Mark Addy joins the cast of Dune: Prophecy Episode 3 as Evgeny Harkonnen, Valya's uncle who despises her for joining the sisterhood.

Addy is a Game of Thrones veteran who portrayed Robert Baratheon in the series. The actor can also be seen in Flinstones, The Full Monty, and The Rig.

Dune Prophecy Episode 3 Plot Recap & Ending

An Argument at Valya Harkonnen's House

Jessica Barden, Polly Walker, David Bark-Jones, Emma Canning, Earl Cave, & Mark Addy

"Sisterhood Above All" begins with an older Valya (Emily Watson) receiving news that he is banned from the Emperor's Palace, but she is not fazed by it because it is not the first time that someone has tried to bring her down.

All of this is due to the mysterious arrival of Desmond Hart in Dune: Prophecy who now appears to be working alongside Emperor Corrino (Mark Strong).

The episode then flashes back to the younger days of Valya and Tulya on Lankiveil where they are having dinner with their family.

Valya is enraged over the fact that her parents are doing nothing but accept House Harkonnen's exile on the planet, but Sonya and Vergyl try to calm her down.

Making matters worse, her uncle, Evgeny, breaks the news that Vorian Atreides was seen in the capital, and this makes Valya rally her family to confront him to restore House Harkonnen's honor (Vorian is the man responsible for their exile), noting, "this complacency is a disease."

Griffith, the sisters' older brother, promises Valya that he will make an effort to reach out for a better trade deal while also reassuring her that she is not entitled and greedy.

However, tragedy arrives as Griffith is killed by an unknown assailant, but Valya thinks that it is Vorian or someone else from House Atreides.

A Hint of Valya's Violent Tendencies

Jessica Barden

Griffith's death serves as even more fuel for Valya's hatred of House Atreides and her cravings for power. This sets her on a path to Wallach IX where she trains with the Sisterhood (aka the eventual Bene Gesserit of the Dune movies).

Valya sees the Sisterhood as her unique pathway to her rise to the top, using their influence to gain control of the Imperium from the inside as the one pulling the strings.

However, she struggles to train with the Sisterhood at first, and it even leads her to a clash of ideals with then Reverend Mother Dorotea on how their roles as Truthsayers may affect the overall Imperium.

Dorotea tells Valya that the sisterhood only exerts a subtle influence, which aims to "call humanity to its better nature." Valya, though disagrees, saying, "Just because the leaders are told [of the truth], it doesn't mean they'll use it to good ends."

She sees truth as a tool that they can use to exert not just influence, but power, seemingly cementing her eventual dark turn as she uses the force of the Sisterhood to gain an advantage over the Great Houses.

A Fateful Meeting with Mother Raquella

Jessica Barden

During one of the trials in the Sisterhood called The Agony, everyone but Valya remains standing to prove her loyalty to them while the rest have given up.

In their first-ever meeting, Mother Superior Raquella tries to comfort Valya, but she uses the Voice on her which causes her to be both terrified and amazed since this marks the first time that she felt a power like that.

This fateful encounter allows Valya to stand out in the eyes of the Mother Superior, who sees her potential as one of the, if not, the most powerful sister who could succeed her.

However, given that she did not complete The Agony, Mother Raquella has some reservations, which is why she decides to tell her to go back into exile and not return unless she completes the required process to be a Reverend Mother.

After a not-so-ideal reunion with her family, Valya succeeds in completing The Agony near a snowslide cliff, but she almost dies in doing so. Thankfully, her sister Tula is there to save her.

Tula's Undercover Mission (of Revenge)

Emma Canning & Milo Callaghan

While Valya is undergoing training on Wallach IX, her sister Tula is on a mission of her own.

It turns out that Tula has been using her charm and wit to make a young boy fall in love with her. And who is this man? Well, it's none other than Orry Atreides of House Atreides (what a coincidence!).

The pair appears to hit it off and they manage to forge a strong bond while some of the members of House Atreides take a break from their long journey in the woods.

After a night of intimate passion between them, Tula makes a shocking reveal that she is a Harkonnen and she deceives Orry by killing the entire clan overnight after poisoning their food.

She also kills the fake love of her life by stabbing him in the neck as an act of revenge for her brother's death.

This goes to show how Tula is as ruthless as her sister, and this explains why both of them stand atop the leadership tree of the Sisterhood in the present day.

Valya & Tula's Present-Day Secrets Explained

Meanwhile, in the present day, an older Tula is still not ready to let go of Sister Lila (an acolyte whom she treated like one of her own daughters) after seemingly dying from The Agony in Episode 2.

It is revealed that Tula has some secrets of her own in Wallach IX since she has a machine buried in the underground that still keeps Lila barely alive.

She appears to be still figuring out a way to revive her, and diehard fans would know that Valya will not like this once she learns her sister's dark secret.

As for Valya, she thinks that Desmond Hart is the man behind (former) Mother Superior's prophecy of "one born twice," which means that he is the key in the upcoming reckoning.

This revelation prompts her to do the unthinkable and return to House Harkonnen and ask her uncle Evgeny (who despises her by the way) for a favor.

New episodes of Dune: Prophecy are released on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Max.