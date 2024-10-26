The Tower raises the stakes in its final season, with Game of Thrones alum Gemma Whelan and The Haunting of Bly Manor's Tahirah Sharif leading its star-studded British cast.

Season 3 of the hit ITV series is set two years after the game-changing Season 2 finale. The events are set in motion by an unexpected stabbing of a teenager, which leads to a much darker conspiracy. Sarah Collins' life is in danger as she faces a dangerous enemy.

The Tower Season 3 premiered on ITV on September 2.

Every Main Cast Member of The Tower Season 3

Gemma Whelan - Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins

Gemma Whelan

Gemma Whelan returns as Detective Sergeant (DC) Sarah Collins in The Tower Season 3.

Sarah begins the final season by investigating a stabbing incident involving a teenager named Spencer, who ends up dead.

She is frustrated that there has been an insane amount of casual gang violence in the neighborhood, and she is hellbent on putting an end to it.

Whelan played a significant role in Game of Thrones as Yara Greyjoy. The actress also appeared in Emma, The Wolfman, and Inside No. 9.

Tahirah Sharif - Police Constable Lizzie Adama

Tahirah Sharif

Tahirah Sharif reprises her role as police constable (PC) Lizzie Adama, a police officer trying to balance her professional life as a law enforcer and a new mother.

Lizzie wants to prove that she is one of the best PCs in the precinct, which is why she agrees to be part of a dangerous covert operation designed to unearth the criminal overlords in the local neighborhood where Spencer was stabbed.

Sharif previously played Rebecca Jessel in all episodes of Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor. The actress can also be seen in A Christmas Prince, Waterloo Road, and A Town Called Malice.

Jimmy Akingbola - Detective Constable Steve Bradshaw

Jimmy Akingbola

Jimmy Akingbola portrays Detective Constable (DC) Steve Bradshaw, an investigator working undercover to unearth the illegal drug dealings of the criminal organization within the neighborhood, specifically South London drug kingpin Shakiel Oliver.

Akingbola has over 60 credits, with roles in Bob Hearts Abishola, The Tower, Ted Lasso, and In the Long Run. The actor is also part of the cast of Bel-Air Season 3, where he played Geoffrey.

Emmett J. Scanlan - Detective Inspector Kieran Shaw

Emmett J Scanlan

Emmett J. Scanlan stars as Detective Inspector (DI) Kieran Shaw, the man behind the undercover operation named Perseus who works alongside Detective Constable Steve Bradshaw to end illegal drug dealings in South London.

Kieran is also the father of Lizzie's new baby boy, Josh.

Scanlan's notable credits include playing Billy Grade in Peaky Blinders, Shane Tessier in Fool Me Once, and Jimmy Kinsella in Kin.

Ella Smith - DC Elaine Lucas

Ella Smith

Ella Smith returns as Detective Constable Elaine Lucas in The Tower Season 3.

Elaine is working alongside Sarah to unearth the leaders of the criminal underbelly of South London responsible for various cases of gang violence.

Smith is an award-winning actress known for her work on The Nevers, The Voices, and Ray & Liz.

Michael Karim - PC Arif Johar

Michael Karim

Police constable Arif Jonar stands in as acting sergeant in the new season of The Tower. The character is played by Michael Karim.

Arif is Lizzie's new love interest in Season 3, and the partnership is quite intriguing since she only uses him to gain information about Lexie's murder.

Karim appeared in notable projects like Last Swim, Unicorns, and The Bay.

Stuart McQuarrie - Detective Chief Inspector Jim Fedden

Stuart McQuarrie

Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Jim Fedden (played by Stuart McQuarrie) is a senior inspector who oversees the cases being led by his peers.

In The Tower Season 3, Episode 1, Sarah suggests to DCI Fedden that a press conference should commence so that South London citizens are aware of the dangerous criminal underbelly lurking within their community.

McQuarrie previously starred as Lunden in Apple TV+'s Foundation (read more about its Season 2 cast), Murry Rankin in Shetland, and Murchison in The Rig.

Bobby Lockwood - DC Lee Coutts

Bobby Lockwood

Bobby Lockwood joins the cast of The Tower Season 3 as Detective Constable Lee Coutts.

Lee is another member of Detective Sarah's team who appears in Season 3, Episode 2 when visiting Ryan Kennedy's house to ask for more details about Spencer's death.

Lockwood worked alongside Anthony Mackie in Netflix's Outside the Wire. The actor also appeared in Wolfblood, Dunkirk, and Tell Me Everything.

Camilla Beeput - Julie Woodson

Camilla Beeput

Camilla Beeput plays Julie Woodson, Sarah's supportive girlfriend and a former witness tied to a prior case.

Julie takes a good chunk of screentime in The Tower Season 3, Episode 3 as her relationship with Sarah is in peril due to the looming reopening of the Portland Tower case.

Beeput is known for her roles in Peep Show, Save Me, and Suspect.

Laurie Delaney - Mary Shaw

Laurie Delaney

Laurie Delaney is among the many stars of The Tower Season 3. The actress plays Mary Shaw, Kieran's ex-wife, who is furious that her ex-husband is working with Lizzie.

She wants to punish Kieran for his lies and will stop at nothing to achieve her goals, even if it means reopening old wounds.

Delaney's other major credits include Split, The A Word, and Coronation Street.

Karl Davies - Detective Chief Superintendent Tim Bailie

Karl Davies

Karl Davies plays Detective Chief Superintendent (DCS) Tim Bailie, a senior detective and commander who calls Sarah's attempt to do a press conference (in The Tower Season 3, Episode 1) to seek help from the community "a total embarrassment."

Davies has credits in Happy Valley, Chernobyl, and Game of Thrones.

Lamar Waves - Ryan Kennedy

Lamar Waves

Lamar Waves makes his major on-screen debut in The Tower Season 3 as Ryan Kennedy.

Ryan is Spencer's friend who witnessed his gruesome death. He gets acquainted with Detective Constable Steve Bradshaw, who is part of the police's undercover operation.

The Tower is Waves' first major acting credit.

Emmanuella Cole - Loretta Kennedy

Emmanuella Cole

Emmanuella Cole is part of the cast of The Tower Season 3 as Loretta Kennedy,

Loretta is Ryan's mother who is interrogated by acting sergeant Arif Johar about her son's whereabouts.

Cole appeared in The Marlowe Sessions, In the Long Run, and Casualty.

Omar Malik - Ujal Jarral

Omar Malik

Omar Malik plays Ujal Jarral, Shakiel's lackey and underling, who escorts Steve during his initial meeting with the kingpin.

Malik's most prominent role is playing Shaq Qureshi in over 160 episodes of Hollyoaks. The actor also starred in The Dumping Ground and The Warrior Queen of Jhansi.

Robbie Gee - DS Mark Angel

Robbie Gee

Robbie Gee appears as Detective Sergeant Mark Angel, who is also part of the behind-the-scenes arm of Operation Perseus.

Gee appeared in Supacell, Mandy, and Sex Beast. Learn more about Supacell Season 2 on Netflix.

Daniel Adegboyega - Shakiel Oliver

Daniel Adegboyega

Shakiel Oliver is the overarching criminal kingpin and drug lord of South London in The Tower Season 3. The character is portrayed by Daniel Adegboyega.

Adegoboyega starred in projects like 6 Underground, Skyfall, and Transformers: The Last Knight.

David O'Reilly - DS Ash Curren

David O'Reilly

David O'Reilly joins the cast of The Tower Season 3 as Detective Sergeant Ash Curren.

In Season 3, Episode 1, Ash tells Lizzie that she is being transferred to Operation Perseus.

O'Reilly can be seen in The Hardacres, Brassic, and Nova Jones.

Rawdat Quadri - Tia Kennedy

Rawdat Quadri

Rawdat Quadri is Tia Kennedy in The Tower Season 3.

Tia is Ryan's sister who firmly believes that the police will do their job no matter what (unlike her brother, who wants to take it upon himself to seek revenge for his friend's death).

Quadri's other major credits include appearances in Gassed Up and Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.

Max Fincham - Spencer Cardoso

Max Fincham

Max Fincham plays Spencer Cardoso, the teenager who gets stabbed and kickstarts the events of The Tower Season 3.

Fincham's notable credits include Dark Money, The Alienist, and Ricky Zoom.

Kwabena Peprah - Jermaine King

Kwabena Peprah stars as Jermaine King, the main suspect who stabbed Spencer in front of Ryan Kennedy.

Peprah's other major credit includes playing a teenage boy in one episode of EastEnders.

Chord Melodic - Owen Pierce

Chord Melodic

Chord Melodic brings Owen Pierce to life in The Tower Season 3.

Owen is an off-duty medic who responds to Ryan's call after Spencer is viciously stabbed to death.

Melodic previously appeared in Shameless, Happy Valley, and Coming Up.

Allie Aylott - Lexie Moss

Allie Aylott

Allie Aylott portrays Lexie Moss, a drug addict and prostitute whom Ryan initially believes is the reason why Spencer was stabbed.

Aylott's other major appearance is playing Katie Raven in one episode of Casualty.

John Gully - DC Archie Rivers

John Gully plays mild-mannered Detective Constable Archie Rivers in The Tower Season 3.

Gully is known for his work on Coronation Street, Emmerdale Farm, and Happy Valley.

Ged McKenna - Victor Grimes

Ged McKenna appears as Victor Grimes in The Tower Season 3.

McKenna starred in Casualty, Dead Hot, and Doctors.

Janet Etuk - Nina Khady

Janet Etuk

Janet Etuk joins The Tower Season 3's cast as Nina Khady.

Etuk has credits in Doctors, Love, and The Souvenir.

All episodes of The Tower Season 3 are streaming on ITVX.