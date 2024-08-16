Bel-Air Season 3 brings back its core cast of characters led by Jabari Banks as Will Smith.

The hit Peacock series revolves around the reimagining of Will Smith's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as it chronicles the ups and downs of Will's life and the Banks family.

In Season 3, Will goes to Los Angeles as he expands his horizon in the City of Angels.

Bel-Air Season 3 premiered on Peacock on August 15.

Every Main Cast Member of Bel-Air Season 3

Jabari Banks - Will Smith

Jabari Banks

Jabari Banks brings Will Smith to life in the reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The confident teenager and opportunist from Philadelphia is ready to take his life into a whole new level as he arrives in Los Angeles in Season 3.

Will works alongside Lisa at the club at Bel-Air, making connections to strengthen his network.

Bel-Air is Banks' first major acting credit. His other notable credit is playing a role in 2024's Bad Genius.

Olly Sholotan - Carlton Banks

Olly Sholotan

Olly Sholotan portrays Carlton Banks, Will Smith's cousin who is reeling from his drug addiction last season which made him lose "The Founder's Award."

Carlton embraces change in Season 3 as he gets out of rehab after spending all of his summer in there.

After his recovery, he helps Will in Los Angeles by standing up for him when the chips are down as he pursues new opportunities, proving to Quentin that his cousin is the real deal.

Sholotan has credits in Gigi & Nate, Run Hide Fight, and Cruel Summer.

Cassandra Freeman - Vivian Banks

Cassandra Freeman

Vivian Banks (played by Cassandra Freeman) is Will's sophisticated aunt and Phillip's wife.

In Season 3, Vivian confronts Carlton about lying to her about meeting Amira during rehab and she feels betrayed by her son since she believes that he broke an oath.

Freeman can be seen in Inside Man, Marvel's Luke Cage, and Atlanta.

Adrian Holmes - Phillip Banks

Adrian Holmes

Adrian Holmes is back as Phillip "Uncle Phillip" Banks, Wil's uncle and the head of the Banks family.

Phillip is struggling to keep the right balance between his career and family, leading to occasional fights with Vivian. He is also a valued mentor to Will.

Fans may recognize Holmes for his roles in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Elysium, and Skyscraper.

Coco Jones - Hilary Banks

Coco Jones

Coco Jones is part of Season 3's cast as Hilary Banks, the eldest of the Banks siblings and a rising entrepreneur.

Season 3 starts with Hilary dealing with her bitter ex-boyfriend, Jazz, after she reunites with him during the annual Juneteenth party.

Jones previously appeared in Vampires vs. the Bronx, Five Points, and Good Luck Charlie.

Justin Cornwell - LaMarcus Alton

Justin Cornwel

Justin Cornwell reprises his role as LaMarcus Alton, another one of Hilary's ex-boyfriend who is a professional NFL football player.

Cornwell starred in The Umbrella Academy, The InBetween, and I Am The Night.

Akira Akbar - Ashley Banks

Akira Akbar

Akira Akbar returns to play Ashley Banks in Bel-Air Season 3.

Ashley is the youngest among the Banks siblings who embraces new friendships and opportunities in Season 3.

The new season sees Ashley being hesitant to reunite with her brother, Carlton, after a misunderstanding in the previous season.

Akbar's notable credits include playing the young Monica Rambeau in 2019's Captain Marvel, Fast Forward in We Can Be Heroes, Kiara in Good Trouble.

Jimmy Akingbola - Geoffrey Thompson

Jimmy Akingbola

Jimmy Akingbola brings Geoffrey Thompson to life. He is the Banks' family manager.

In Season 3, Geoffrey continues to be a mentor to the Banks family siblings while his mysterious past comes back to bite him in the present day.

Akingbola has over 60 credits, with roles in Bob Hearts Abishola, The Tower, Ted Lasso, and In the Long Run.

Jordan L. Jones - Jazz

Jordan L. Jones

Jordan L. Jones stars as Jazz, Hilary's ex-boyfriend who is a record store owner in Los Angeles.

As someone who knows all things business, Jazz befriends Will to take him under his wing.

Jones has credits in Snowfall, Shameless, and All Rise.

Simone Joy - Lisa Wilkes

Simone Joy

Lisa Wilkes is Will Smith's romantic interest who is a career-driven and intelligent woman. The character is played on-screen by Simone Joy.

Lisa joins Will in Los Angeles as they work in finding strong business connections as they try to propel their network.

Joy can be seen in The Son of No One, Anything's Possible, and The Chair.

Vic Mensa - Quentin

Vic Mensa

Vic Mensa guest stars as Quentin in Season 3, Episode 1.

Quentin is an MMA fighter-turned-investor who serves as a mentor for African-American teenagers trying their luck in the world of business.

Will is inspired by Quentin's success and he uses it as fuel to be better and try to make it to college.

Mensa appeared in The Chi, Sherman's Showcase, and South Side.

Marlon Wayans - Lou

Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans plays Lou, Will's father who reunites with his son in Season 3.

Will and Lou are not on good terms and the Banks family are surprised that Lou made an unexpected comeback. He was in prison for 10 years.

Wayans' past credits include White Chicks, Little Man, and Air.

The first three episodes of Bel-Air Season 3 are now streaming on Peacock. The remaining episodes will premiere every Thursday on the streaming service.

