Bel-Air Season 3: Release Date, Cast & Everything We Know

Bel-Air Season 3's release date is set on the back of its jam-packed cast.

The Peacock streaming drama is a gritty reboot of the beloved Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom starring Will Smith.

Debuting on Peacock in February 2022 as one of the service's premier original titles, Bel-Air has continued its run on the streamer. Season 2 released in February 2023.

When Will Bel-Air Season 3 Release?

Peacock

Luckily, fans of Bel-Air will not have to wait long for Season 3 to be released.

The upcoming third season is set to debut on Peacock this summer, coming to the service on August 15.

Typically, Bell-Air has opted for a weekly release schedule rather than the binge model commonly seen on streaming, and Season 3 will be no different.

On August 15, fans can stream three episodes of the third season before the rest is released weekly for the next seven weeks (as Season 3 sports 10 episodes like Seasons 1 and 2 before it).

Below is the full expected Bel-Air Season 3 release schedule:

Episode 1 - Thursday, August 15

Episode 2 - Thursday, August 15

Episode 3 - Thursday, August 15

Episode 4 - Thursday, August 22

Episode 5 - Thursday, August 29

Episode 6 - Thursday, September 5

Episode 7 - Thursday, September 12

Episode 8 - Thursday, September 19

Episode 9 - Thursday, September 26

Episode 10 - Thursday, October 3

Who's Cast in Bel-Air Season 3?

Coming back for Season 3 of Bel-Air will be most of the cast fans are familiar with from the series' first two seasons.

Headlining Season 3 will yet again be Jabari Banks as Will Smith. Will is a teenager "born and raised" in West Philadelphia who is forced to move across the country with his aunt and uncle in the affluent upper-class Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air.

Several characters will join Banks. His uncle Phillip (Adrian Holmes), his aunt Vivian (Cassandra Freeman), and many more will be back.

Here is a list of confirmed cast members from Bel-Air Season 3 (per TVLine):

Jabari Banks - Will Smith

Olly Sholotan - Carlton Banks

Cassandra Freeman - Vivian Banks

Adrian Holmes - Phillip Banks

Coco Jones - Hilary Banks

Justin Cornwell - LaMarcus Alton

Akira Akbar - Ashley Banks

Jimmy Akingbola - Geoffrey Thompson

Jordan L. Jones - Jazz

Simone Joy - Lisa Wilkes

What Will Happen in Bel-Air Season 3?

School is out in Season 3 of Bel-Air. The upcoming latest chapter in the Peacock streaming hit will follow Will as he is free of the confines of high school and ready to bend Bel-Air to his will.

According to the series' official synopsis (via TVLine), the new batch of episodes will center on Will, who will have a "new perspective" after joining the Banks family.

He now sees this move that was forced upon him as a potential opportunity to "dream bigger" than he ever has before:

"In season three, school's out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn't just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger."

This will pass as Will joins forces creatively with his cousin Carlton.

While "the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins," partnering up also reveals "fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews."

The exciting Season 3 story was teased by Showrunner Carla Banks Waddles.

In a conversation with NBC Insider, the Bel-Air creative remarked that the upcoming third season will be backdropped by the annual Juneteenth celebrations and explore "questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways:"

"Season 3 explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself? How does a family rebuild broken trust? We strive to tell stories that stay rooted in the love and compassion required to keep a family strong."

She added that "in addition to our soapy teen and family stories," Season 3 will also tackle hard-hitting topics like gentrification:

"In addition to our soapy teen and family stories, this season we’ll have a lot of great discussion on the gentrification happening in South LA and how so many people are capitalizing on the economy at the cost of the community. And this convo will become a backdrop through the season."

This comes as "[Will is] ready to level up," Executive Producer and Director Morgan Cooper posited in an official release, saying the series' lead will "[expand] his horizons" in the new season:

"Will's ready to level up his way, even if it means going against the grain of what’s expected. His potential is limitless, but he still has a lot to learn. As Will expands his horizons, we see the Banks family navigating new, complex relationship dynamics."

Bel-Air Season 3 will premiere on Peacock on August 15.

