Bel Air Season 4's Release Will Happen During This Window If All Goes to Plan

Bel Air Season 4 remains without a specific release window, but new information may suggest when the series will once again see the light of day.

The hit Peacock series reimagine's Will Smith's beloved Fresh Prince of Bel-Air comedy as a gritty TV drama, following youngster Will as he is forced from his home on the mean streets of West Philadelphia to live amongst the glitz and glam of Bel-Air, California.

After three seasons on the platform (the last being released in 2024), Bel Air was renewed for a fourth and final season in December, with much of the Season 3 cast assumed to return.

What Do We Know About Bel-Air Season 4's Release?

Release information for Bel Air Season 4 has not yet been disclosed; however, fans may be able to predict when the series will return for its final run, thanks to a few nuggets that have been dropped.

The fourth and final season of the hit Peacock drama was officially announced on December 3, 2024—a mere three months after Season 3 debuted on the platform (via Deadline).

In early January, it was reported (via Production List) that filming on Bel Air Season 4 was set to get underway on January 31 in Los Angeles; however, it is unclear whether or not that happened.

A conflicting update from Viv Banks actress Cassandra Freeman in February indicated that may not have been the case and production has yet to begin, as she told Screen Rant they were hoping to be "back at work in a few months:"

"Oh, it's bittersweet, but I feel so ecstatic that, you know, so many people don't get to go back. They're just like, 'And you are done.' So, it feels great that we get to have this family reunion and really end the show with purpose, with intention. We've already started talking about storylines, and yeah, we'll be back at work in a few months."

While this goes directly against that January shooting start date report, it does further reinforce the idea that production on the series is imminent.

If filming can get started in the next couple of months, a potential release in 2025 is not out of the realm of possibility.

According to series co-creator Rasheed Newson, Season 2 started filming in September 2022 before premiering five months later in February 2023. If Season 4 can stick to the plan of this sort of tight turnaround, a Bel Air Season 4 release could be expected in Late 2025 window.

Since the show's inception, new seasons have debuted once a year like clockwork (in 2022, 2023, and 2024). So there is a chance that it goes four-for-four, with a potential Season 4 release coming in 2025.

What Will Happen in Bel Air Season 4?

Thankfully for fans, Bel Air will get to finish its story with the release of Season 4. This comes as some of its stars were "praying" that a fourth season was going to get the greenlight, which—to their delight—it did.

Now, it is just a matter of what the Peacock series will do to wrap things up in its final batch of episodes.

The hit streaming series has plenty of ground to cover in its fourth and final season. The Season 3 finale saw some major bombshells get dropped on audiences, meaning Season 4 will have plenty of gnaw on when it does eventually see the light of day.

Top of the list of these is the dramatic turn of events in which Viv revealed that she is pregnant. Adrian Holmes' Philip Banks still does not know about Viv's situation, so his reaction and the fallout of a new baby being on the way will likely be key in what happens in these final few episodes.

The other major plot point that will surely be explored has to do with Will himself. The series's main character was kidnapped by Season 3's big bad, Geoffrey, in last season's finale. So, how he gets out of this precarious situation and what it means for his future will be top of mind for many as the show heads into its fourth season.

Bel Air is now streaming on Peacock.