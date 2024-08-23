Will Bel Air Season 4 Release? Showrunner Shares Hopeful Response

Bel-Air's showrunner remains hopeful about the prospects of the Peacock show potentially getting a Season 4 release plan.

Originally kicking off on Peacock in 2022, Bel-Air is a more mature, gritty take on Will Smith's hit '90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The series shows Jabari Banks' take on Will Smith as he takes his own journey from West Philadelphia and experiences the culture shock of living in Southern California.

New seasons have been released every year between 2022 and 2024, although Season 3 was delayed due to the 2023 actors' and writers' strikes, ultimately premiering on August 15 with three episodes.

Bel-Air showrunner Carla Banks Waddles spoke on the possibility of the dramatic reboot continuing into Season 4 with Black Film and TV.

While being congratulated on Season 3's release, the outlet noted how fans would have to wait for news on Season 4, to which Waddles said "Yes" and put her hands together in a praying gesture.

Q: "I want to say congrats on season three obviously the audience is looking forward to seeing what happens with each of these characters. I know we just gotta wait to see when you're gonna announce a Season 4…" Waddles: "Yes. (Puts hands together in praying gesture)" Q: "… But, let's get through the first one to see how people talk about it."

She shared the same optimism in an interview with Big Gold Belt Media, hoping to see Season 4 release in another reply:

Q: "I’m looking forward to what more we have to come and hopefully a Season 4?" Waddles: "Yes, hopefully a Season 4. Keep watching!

When Could Bel-Air Season 4 Release?

Considering Bel-Air is still in the middle of releasing Season 3 episodes, predicting what may happen in a potential Season 4 is a tall order.

However, should this new season see the success of its predecessors, many expect a Season 4 renewal to be an easy decision for Peacock to approve.

Should the Season 4 renewal come near the end of Season 3's release schedule (the last episode debuts on October 3), filming could potentially start before the end of 2024 or in early 2025.

In terms of when it could be released, that schedule may allow for Season 4 debut sometime in late summer or early fall 2025, although many expect it would arrive before the end of next year.

New episodes of Bel-Air Season 3 debut on Peacock on Thursdays.