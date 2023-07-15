Bel-Air Season 3 Gets Disappointing Release Update (Report)

A new update indicated that Bel-Air Season 3's premiere on Peacock won't happen for a while.

Bel-Air is a reimagined version of Will Smith's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and it is based on creator Morgan Cooper's short fan film of the same name.

Bel-Air's Season 3 renewal in March 2023 was historic on Peacock, considering that it was the first scripted series from the streaming service to receive a third season.

The renewal wasn't surprising since Bel-Air is Peacock's most-watched original series.

When Will Bel-Air Season 3 Release?

Peacock

Variety shared that Bel-Air Season 3's premiere on Peacock has been delayed to 2024 due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Bel-Air Season 1 premiered on February 13, 2022. Season 2 was then released around a year after Season 1, with it making its debut on February 23, 2023.

It is unknown if this delay to 2024 means that Season 3 would've been intended to return in late 2023.

There haven't been any reports about the production of Bel-Air Season 3.

Season 2 showrunner and executive producer Carla Banks Waddles shared on Instagram that she is part of the writers who are on strike under the WGA. This would indicate that filming has yet to begin for the new season.

As a result, a 2024 release for Bel-Air Season 3 would be the right move for Peacock due to the current situation.

Why Bel-Air Season 3’s Delay Is Okay

Considering that Bel-Air Season 2 just finished its run on Peacock in April 2023, many would agree that Season 3 being released sometime in 2024 is the right move.

In addition, the fact that Season 3 has yet to start filming amid the ongoing writers' strike is one of the key reasons why it is ideal for Peacock to push the series' comeback next year.

There's no denying that Bel-Air is a significant part of Peacock moving forward. Aside from the show's high viewership, Bel-Air has a decent 70% audience score from Rotten Tomatoes, meaning that it still has an appeal to fans both old and new.

Hopefully, once the writers' strike has been resolved, Bel-Air's incredible performance from Seasons 1 and 2 will carry over in its third batch of installments on the streamer.

The first two seasons of Bel-Air are streaming on Peacock.