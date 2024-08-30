Bel-Air Season 3, Episode 7 elevates the drama as Will is overwhelmed by making a huge decision.

The Peacock series is on the verge of finishing its third season and the emotional stakes for the core cast is now high after Will tries to reunite his parents in the previous episode. Elsewhere, Vivian and Phillip's relationship take a drastic turn.

Bel-Air Season 3, Episode 7 premiered on Peacock on August 29.

Every Main Cast Member of Bel-Air Season 3 Episode 7

Jabari Banks - Will Smith

Jabari Banks

Jabari Banks returns to lead the cast as Will Smith in Bel-Air Season 3, Episode 7.

Will is at a crossroads after learning that Omar Campbell, Phillip's client, is trying to buy Charlie's Vinyl (Jazz's record store).

Will tells Jazz that he will try to talk to his uncle about the sale to understand the situation. He also talks with Omar about the situation.

Bel-Air is Banks' first notable acting credit. His other major credit is playing a role in 2024's Bad Genius.

Olly Sholotan - Carlton Banks

Olly Sholotan

Carlton Banks (played by Olly Sholotan) is Will Smith's cousin who is on a path to recovery after being placed in rehab due to his drug addiction.

In Season 3, Episode 7, Carlton makes the most out of his alone time with Will by staging a party while his parents are out of town.

Sholotan previously appeared in Gigi & Nate, Run Hide Fight, and Cruel Summer.

Cassandra Freeman - Vivian Banks

Cassandra Freeman

Cassandra Freeman reprises her role as Vivian Banks, Phillip's wife and Will's complex and stunning aunt.

Vivian is ecstatic over the fact that Phillip is finally giving more time to their relationship, but she is concerned that they are leaving Carlton behind after recovering from his rehab.

Freeman has credits in Inside Man, Marvel's Luke Cage, and Atlanta.

Adrian Holmes - Phillip Banks

Adrian Holmes

Adrian Holmes is back as Phillip Banks, Will's reliable uncle and the head of the Banks household.

After Vivian gets honest with him about the fact that their marriage is taking a backseat, Phillip decides to bring her to Mexico for some quality time.

Holmes is known for his roles in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Elysium, and Skyscraper.

Alycia Pascual-Pena - Amira

Alycia Pascual-Pena

Alycia Pascual-Pena plays Amira, Carlton's girlfriend who is shocked to learn that Lisa and her boyfriend slept together in the past. She clashes with Will too at some point in the episode.

Pascual-Pena is known for her roles in Saved by the Bell, The Plug, and Chase.

Jimmy Akingbola - Geoffrey Thompson

Jimmy Akingbola

Jimmy Akingbola portrays Geoffrey Thompson, the Banks' family manager.

As Phillip and Vivian head to Mexico, Geoffrey is assigned to be Will and Carlton's babysitter for the weekend. However, he is torn over spending more time with his beau, Penelope, or choosing the boys.

Akingbola has over 60 credits, with roles in Bob Hearts Abishola, The Tower, Ted Lasso, and In the Long Run.

Jordan L. Jones - Jazz

Jordan L. Jones

Jordan L. Jones is back as Jazz, Hilary's ex-boyfriend and the owner of Charlie's Vinyl.

After Phillip tells him that Omar Campbell is interested in buying Charlie's, Jazz says that he's not interested and he is now working with Yolanda to try and prevent the sale from ever happening.

Jones can be seen in Snowfall, Shameless, and All Rise.

Simone Joy - Lisa Wilkes

Simone Joy

Simone Jay brings Lisa Wilkes to life. She is Will Smith's girlfriend who is passionate about her career.

Lisa joins Will, Carlton, and the latter's girlfriend over at Phillip's place to have a good time while the adults are away.

Joy previously starred in The Son of No One, Anything's Possible, and The Chair.

Dulé Hill - Omar Campbell

Dulé Hill

Dulé Hill guest stars as Omar Campbell, Phillip's client who is stressed over the fact that the development of his property, Campbell Square, is under protest from the citizens trying to save the original location from him.

Hill can be seen in The West Wing, Psych, Suits, and Ballers.

Akilah Walker - Yolanda Porter

Akilah Walker

Akilah Walker is part of Season 3's cast as Yolanda Porter.

Yolanda is an activist and Jazz's friend who is running for city council in South Los Angeles. She is against Omar Campbell's takeover of some of the properties for Campbell Square.

She also informs Will that Omar is shutting down peaceful protests.

Walker's notable credits include The Family Business, Bonus Trip, and Dutch II.

David Ramsey - Lamont

David Ramsey

Arrowverse's own David Ramsey is part of Bel-Air Season 3's cast as Lamont Alton, Lamarcus' dad and the future father-in-law of Hilary (Phillip and Viv's eldest daughter).

Lamont and his wife, Annie, join Phillip and Vivian in Mexico to spend a worthwhile break.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Ramsey for his role as John Diggle across all Arrowverse shows like Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and Batwoman.

The actor also appeared in Dexter, Draft Day, and Pay It Forward.

Melanie Liburd - Tiana

Melanie Liburd

Melanie Liburd is one of the newcomers in Bel-Air Season 3. She plays Tiana, an old friend of Vivian who reunites with her in Mexico.

Fans may recognize Liburd for her roles in The Idol, Power Book II: The Ghost, and This Is Us.

Neil Brown Jr. - Caleb

Neil Brown Jr.

Another guest star in Bel-Air Season 3 is Neil Brown Jr. as Caleb, Tiana's husband who is not a fan of rules and checking up on their kids during vacation.

Brown Jr. has over 60 credits, with roles in Straight Outta Compton, Insecure, and Last Night in Rozzie.

Nadine Ellis - Annie Alton

Nadine Ellis

Nadine Ellis stars as Annie Alton, Lamont's wife who joins Vivian and Phillip's trip to Mexico. She is also Lamarcus' mother.

Annie opens up about her sex life with Lamont in the episode as she tries to persuade Vivian to spice up their marriage.

Ellis has credits in Hairspray, Live Free or Die Hard, and Quantum Leap.

Jazlyn Martin - Jackie

Jazlyn Martin

Jazlyn Martin returns as Jackie, Will's former fling who unexpectedly attends his and Carlton's party which causes tension with Lisa.

Martin's other major credits include This Is Us, All American: Homecoming, and The High Note.

Lenora Crichlow - Penelope

Lenora Crichlow

Lenora Crichlow appears as Penelope, Geoffrey's love interest in Season 3.

In Episode 7, they spend time together at Geoffrey's favorite Jamaican place in South LA.

Crichlow is known for her roles in Being Human, Fast Girls, and Sugar Rush.

New episodes of Bel-Air Season 3 are streaming on Peacock.

