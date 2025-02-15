Law and Order Season 24, Episode 12, "Duty to Protect," introduces Abigail Spencer as one of its exciting guest stars.

The new episode of the hit NBC crime drama dives deep into the murder of a 17-year-old girl who was seemingly killed by her stepfather. When the mother's involvement comes to light, Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun believes that the teenager's mom is also a victim and not a suspect.

Law and Order Season 24, Episode 12 premiered on NBC on February 13.

Law & Order Season 24 Episode 12 Cast Guide

Claire Fossey - Sandra Messner

Claire Fossey

Claire Fossey joins the cast as Sandra Messner, a witness who informs Detectives Shaw and Riley about a man in his 50s who is shouting at the murder victim during the afternoon before her death.

Law & Order marks Fossey's on-screen acting debut.

José Ruiz-González - John Martel

José Ruiz-González

José Ruiz-González appears as John Martel, a witness who saw the dead body of the teenage girl and what happened to the commotion between the victim and the suspect.

Ruiz-González's notable credits include appearances in Only Murders in the Building, Woman in the Book, and The Case.

Martin Joseph - Makeup Artist

Martin Joseph

Martin Joseph briefly appears as a makeup artist during the early moments of the episode.

Joseph's past credits include The Better Sister, Queer Eye, and The Singles Table.

Benjamin Mapp - Director

Benjamin Mapp

Benjamin Mapp joins the cast of Law & Order's latest episode as the director of the TV commercial during the opening moments of the episode.

Mapp has credits in Love Life, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Juliet Perrell - Clerk

Juliet Perrell

Juliet Perrell briefly appears as a clerk during the trial in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 12.

Perrell can be seen in The Gilded Age, Keepsake, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Logan Souza - Joey Richards

Logan Souza

Logan Souza stars as Joey Richards, a minor who was caught running away from the crime scene.

Souza's other major credits include playing Wyatt Shaw in And Just Like That...

Leo Finnie - Judge Philip Moss

Leo FinnieLeo Finnie

Leo Finnie portrays Judge Philip Moss, the initial judge overseeing the trial of Ronald Lawson's case for supposedly murdering his adopted daughter, Kaitlyn.

Finnie previously appeared in Ed, Life & Beth, and Third Watch.

Michael Frederic - Attorney Gil Forrester

Michael Frederic

Michael Frederic plays Attorney Gil Forrester, Ronald Lawson's defense attorney during the trial.

Frederic also starred in FBI: Most Wanted, Jules, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Siobhan McGroarty - Kaitlyn Lawson

Siobhan McGroarty

Siobhan McGroarty guest stars as Kaitlyn Lawson, the 17-year-old girl who was brutally killed by an unknown assailant in the episode.

Law & Order is McGroarty's first major acting credit.

Cole Kelly - Dylan Sanders

Cole Kelly

Cole Kelly stars as Dylan Sanders, the 20-something boyfriend of Kaitlyn Lawson (aka the victim) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 12.

Kelly's other on-screen credit includes playing a role in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Abigail Spencer - Michelle Burns

Abigail Spencer

Abigail Spencer makes her Law & Order debut as Michelle Burns, the mother of the victim (Kaitlyn) who is also abused by her husband.

After failing to protect her daughter from the same abuse, it unexpectedly leads to her tragic death. She works as an accomplished film director.

Spencer is part of the cast of Extended Family, Grey's Anatomy, and Suits.

Laura Patinkin - M.E. Alicia Stark

Laura Patinkin

Laura Patinkin plays Alicia Stark, the medical examiner of the NYPD who analyzed the body of the murder victim. She helps them identify the potential suspect by profiling the culprit.

Patinkin's other credits include Unholy, Extrapolations, and Bad Education.

Jason Coviello - Nick Paven

Jason Coviello

Nick Paven (played by Jason Coviello) is one of the potential suspects in the case of the week of Law & Order Season 24, Episode 12.

He is a limousine driver who also works for a private security company. Nick was seen bullying Kaitlyn hours before her death.

Coviello has credits in Juror # 2, Yellowstone, and FBI: Most Wanted.

J. Anthony Crane - Ronald Lawson

J. Anthony Crane

J. Anthony Crane guest stars as Ronald Lawson, Kaitlyn's adoptive father who was devastated to learn about his daughter's unexpected death.

Crane previously appeared as part of the cast of Outer Banks Season 4. The actor also starred in Billions.

Hannah Cabell - Judge Gittens

Hannah Cabell

Hannah Cabell makes an appearance as Judge Gittens, the main judge overseeing the trial of Ronald Lawson after evidence of his sexual abuse come to light.

Cabell has credits in The Good Fight, Mr. Robot, and Evil.

Eisa Davis - Defense Attorney Danvers

Eisa Davis

Eisa Davis returns as Defense Attorney Danvers, Michelle Burns' lawyer after she was arrested for manslaughter because of the act of letting her husband know about the video of Kaitlin exposing his sexual abuse toward her.

Davis is known for her roles in Mare of Eastown, House of Cards, and The Madness.

Amina Robinson - Dr. Lisa Mankin

Amina Robinson

Amina Robinson stars as Dr. Lisa Mankin, a psychologist and an expert witness called up by the defense to prove Michelle Burns' mental state that she is also being abused by her husband.

Robinson can be seen in Precious, The Harvest, and Smash.

Here are the series regulars who appeared in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 12:

Reid Scott - Vincent Riley

Hugh Dancy - Nolan Price

Odelya Halevi - Samantha Maroun

Mehcad Brooks - Jalen Shaw

Tony Goldwyn - Nicholas Baxter

Maura Tierney - Jessica Brady

New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 premiere every Thursday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET (find out more about the cast of Law & Order Season 24).