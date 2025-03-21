Law & Order Season 24, Episode 16, "Folk Hero," adds a plethora of guest stars into another emotionally charged episode, such as Franco Gonzales, Laird Mackintosh, and Laila Robins.

NBC's crime and legal drama series is back with a new episode as it dives deep into the story of how a murder suspect becomes an underground hero in the eyes of the masses.

As a result, Lieutenant Brady enlists someone from her past to track him down.

Law & Order Season 24, Episode 16 premiered on NBC on March 20 and can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

Law & Order Season 24 Episode 16 Cast Guide

Franco Gonzalez - Detective Edgar Martinez

Franco Gonzalez

Franco Gonzales is Detective Edgar Martinez of the Manhattan North Homicide Squad who is part of Lieutenant Brady's team in their search for the suspect.

Gonzalez previously starred in Billions, Long Bright River, and The Blacklist.

Michael Stewart Allen - Jerry Waldman

Michael Stewart Allen

Michael Stewart Allen appears in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 16 as Jerry Waldman, the former COO of OptiShield who is fired by Logan Andrews, making him a potential suspect in his death.

However, he insists that he is innocent, pointing out that he needs Logan alive so that he can sue him.

Allen's other notable credits include Murder of God's Banker, Billions, and The Blacklist.

Michelle Sohn - Katherine Waldman

Michelle Sohn

Michelle Sohn joins the cast of Law & Order Season 24, Episode 16 as Katherine Waldman, Jerry's wife who insists that her husband is innocent.

Sohn also starred in Search Party, The King of Staten Island, and Crashing.

Audra Hans - Judge Heather Campbell

Audra Hans

Judge Heather Campbell is the first judge who quickly remanded Ethan Weller for trying to kill another health insurance CEO, Steven Jeffries. The character is played on-screen by Audra Hans.

Hans has credits in Ray Donovan and Hightown.

Danielle Troiano - Molly Doyle

Danielle Troiano

Danielle Troiano stars as Molly Doyle, a cafe shop employee who gives food to the suspect. She also tries to protect him by not answering questions from Detective Riley.

Troiano's other major credit includes playing a role in Bupkis.

Juliana Dever - Joy Andrews

Juliana Dever

Juliana Dever portrays Joy Andrews, Logan's wife who is aware of her husband's reputation and OptiShield's policies.

Dever also starred in 9-1-1, Another Mother, and Castle.

Robin Hopkins - Tourist

Robin Hopkins

Robin Hopkins joins the cast as the tourist who informs Detective Riley about the description of the shooter who killed Logan Andrews.

Hopkins appeared in Hindsight, Louie, and Boardwalk Empire.

Michael Quinlan - Insurance CEO 1

Michael Quinlan

Michael Quinland plays a high-profile insurance CEO who visits Nicholas Baxter in his office to relay his concerns about Ethan Weller's case.

Quinlan also starred in The Happening, The Upside, and Blue Bloods.

James Michael Reilly - Insurance CEO 2

James Michael Reilly

Another insurance CEO who visited Baxter is played by James Michael Reilly.

Reilly has credits in Succession, Bull, and The Loudest Voice.

Peter O’Hara - Insurance CEO 3

Peter O’Hara

Part of the group of insurance CEOs who visited Baxter is Peter O'Hara's unnamed executive.

O’Hara's past credits include Blue Bloods, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Perfect Murder.

Carmine Mastrokostas - Faux Gunman 1

Carmine Mastrokostas

Carmine Mastrokostas briefly stars as one of the fake gunmen who protected the real suspect by wearing matching camouflage jackets.

Law & Order is Mastrokostas' first major on-screen credit.

Sean Church-Gonzalez - Faux Gunman 2

Sean Church-Gonzalez

Another fake gunman who shows up in the episode is portrayed by Sean Church-Gonzales.

Church-Gonzalez can be seen in Pretenders and FBI.

Enrique Miguel - Faux Gunman 3

Enrique Miguel

The final fake gunman who appears is portrayed on-screen by Enrique Miguel.

Law & Order is Miguel's lone major acting credit.

Keisha T. Fraser - Jury Foreperson

Keisha T. Fraser

Keisha T. Fraser appears in the new installment of Law & Order as the Jury Foreperson tasked to read out the verdict at the end of the episode.

Fraser previously starred in Blue Bloods, Shazam!, and Coroner.

Laila Robins - Megan Stratton

Laila Robins

Laila Robins returns to Law & Order as a new character: Megan Stratton.

As a fierce and powerful defense attorney, Stratton pulls out all the stops by making strong points in Ethan Weller's defense, telling the jury that he has a legal reason to kill Logan Andrews because he was simply trying to save lives.

Robins also portrayed Pamela Milton, the leader of the Commonwealth Community, in The Walking Dead.

The actress is part of the star-studded cast of The Boys Season 4.

Benito Martinez - Judge William Moscatello

Benito Martinez

Judge William Moscatello (played by Benito Martinez) is the presiding judge in Ethan Weller's trial.

He is instrumental in allowing Defense Attorney Stratton to move forward with her defense and leave it up to the jury to determine if Ethan Weller's actions make sense.

Martinez also starred in FBI, Carry On, and Station 19.

Connie Shi - Detective Violet Yee

Connie Shi

Connie Shi returns as Detective Violet Yee of the Manhattan North Homicide Squad who helps Lieutenant Jessica Brady track down the suspect of the shooting.

Shi has credits in And Just Like That..., Betty, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Ty Molbak - Ethan Weller

Ty Molbak

Ty Molbak brings Ethan Weller to life in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 16.

Ethan Weller is the main suspect in killing OptiShield CEO, Logan Andrews.

However, the people believe he is a hero despite his ruthless actions, mainly because OptiShield refused to pay for the expensive drug that would cure his mother's breast cancer.

Molbak's most prominent roles include playing characters in Babylon, PBC, and Next Exit.

Henry Stram - Jordan Weiss

Henry Stram

Henry Stram appears as Jordan Weiss, the author of the book who criticized OptiShield's policies that led to the death of thousands.

Stram can be seen in Sleepers, The Grey Zone, and The Gilded Age.

Laird Mackintosh - Logan Andrews

Laird Mackintosh

Laird Mackintosh guest stars in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 16 as Logan Andrews, the CEO of OptiShield (the biggest health insurance company in New York) who gets murdered in broad daylight.

Mackintosh is known for his roles in Avenging Angelo and Prince Charming.

Jesse Metcalfe - Sergeant Danny DeLuca

Jesse Metcalfe

Sergeant Danny DeLuca of the New York Police Department is tasked with teaming up with Detective Vincent Riley in their pursuit of the suspect posing as a vigilante who killed Logan Andrews in front of civilians.

The character is played on-screen by Jesse Metcalfe who can be seen in Desperate Housewives, John Tucker Must Die, and Divine Influencer.

Here are the main actors who appeared in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 12:

Reid Scott - Vincent Riley

Hugh Dancy - Nolan Price

Odelya Halevi - Samantha Maroun

Mehcad Brooks - Jalen Shaw

Tony Goldwyn - Nicholas Baxter

Maura Tierney - Jessica Brady

Here are the other minor actors who appeared in the episode:

Marlon Xavier - Clerk

Eileen Weisinger - Pedestrian

Leslie Williams - Arraignment Court Clerk

Aquile Teague - Hipster

Staci Dickerson - Executive One

New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 premiere every Thursday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET (find out more about the cast of Law & Order Season 24).