Law and Order Season 24 Episode 17 Cast: Guest Stars In 'A Perfect Family' (Photos) - Allison Miller, Stacey Farber & More

Law and Order Season 24, Episode 17 sees Detective Riley digging through family secrets to solve a young girl's murder.

Law and Order Season 24 Episode 17 cast guest star Allison Miller

Law and Order Season 24, Episode 17 has a plethora of guest stars that raises the stakes and drama, which includes the likes of Allison Miller, Leon Addison Brown, and Brett Zimmerman.

"A Perfect Family" focuses on a student thrown to her death, leading to a complex investigation led by Detective Riley. The investigator ends up finding a disturbing revelation tied to the victim's family dynamics. 

Law & Order Season 24 Episode 17 Cast Guide

Riley Vinson - Emily Chapman

Riley Vinson as Emily Chapman in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17
Riley Vinson

Riley Vinson stars as Emily Chapman, the fallen victim who was thrown to her death from the High Line. 

Vinson has credits in Fantasy Life and Mr. Crocket.

Jordana Rose - Gabby Feliciano 

Jordana Rose as Gabby Feliciano in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 17
Jordana Rose

Gabby Feliciano (played by Jordana Rose) is Emily's 12-year-old bully from school. 

Rose also starred in Life Itself, The Sinner, and Gypsy

Amanda Barron - Jane Dyer

Amanda Barron as Jane Dyer in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 17
Amanda Barron

Amanda Barron's Jane Dyer is Melinda Chapman's mother in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17.

Barron's past credits include The Deuce, The Blacklist, and New Amsterdam.

Zack Ignoffo - Mark Redmond 

Zack Ignoffo as Mark Redmond in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 17
Zack Ignoffo

Zack Ignoffo appears in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17 as Mark Redmond, Emily's volleyball coach. 

It turns out that Coach Redmond is having a private tutoring session with Emily before her eventual death. 

Ignoffo previously appeared in He'll Be Home for Christmas and Julia.

Travis Murad Leland - Mohammed Abdi

Travis Murad Leland as Mohammed Abdi in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17
Travis Murad Leland

Mohammed Abdi (played by Travis Murad Leland) is a witness who called 911 regarding Emily Chapman's death. 

Leland's past credits include Pride and Prejudice: A New Musical, Sing About It, and D-Genie.

Allison Miller - Melinda Chapman 

Allison Miller as Melinda Chapman in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17
Allison Miller

Joining the cast of Law & Order Season is Allison Miller as Melinda Chapman, the worried mother of Emily Chapman, who was devastated about her daughter's death. 

However, it is revealed that she is the actual killer of her own daughter. 

Miller is best known for her roles in A Million Little Things, 13 Reasons Why, and Terra Nova.

Connie Shi - Detective Violet Yee

Connie Shi as Detective Violet Yee in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 17
Connie Shi

Connie Shi returns to the world of Law & Order as Detective Violet Yee of the Manhattan North Homicide Squad.

Detective Yee tracks down the texts from Emily's phone to find out who the culprit might be.

She makes a comeback after playing a significant role in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 16.

Shi also starred in And Just Like That..., Betty, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Brett Zimmerman - Derek Chapman 

Brett Zimmerman as Derek Chapman in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17
Brett Zimmerman

Brett Zimmerman portrays Derek Chapman, Emily's father, who was charged with manslaughter because the attorneys believe that his controlling nature led to Emily's death. 

Zimmerman previously appeared in Uncontained, Incision, and All American

Leon Addison Brown - Judge Kenneth Maldonado

Leon Addison Brown as Judge Kenneth Maldonado in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 17
Leon Addison Brown

Leon Addison Brown guest stars as Judge Kenneth Maldonado, the judge presiding over the trial of Derek Chapman. 

Brown is known for his roles in The Penguin, The Knick, and Person of Interest.

Justine Colan - Bridget Riley 

Justine Colan as Bridget Riley in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17
Justine Colan

Justine Colan makes her Law & Order debut as Bridget Riley, Detective Vincent Riley's daughter, with whom he tries to reconnect during the episode.

Colan appeared in She Said, Chapelwaite, and Heritage Minutes

Nina Hellman - Catherine Burns 

Nina Hellman as Catherine Burns in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 17
Nina Hellman

Nina Hellman plays Dr. Catherine Burns, Melinda's psychiatrist, who recommends that she stay in a medical facility to treat her postpartum psychosis. 

Hellman's major credits include Wanderlust, Role Models, and Wet Hot American Summer

Todd Gearhart - Walter Jeffries 

Todd Gearhart as Walter Jeffries in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 17
Todd Gearhart

Todd Gearhart portrays Walter Jeffries, Melinda Chapman's attorney in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17.

Fans may recognize Gearhart for his roles in Sweetbitter, Dogs Lie, and Blue Bloods.

Anzu Lawson - Dr. Nancy Willis 

Anzu Lawson as Dr. Nancy in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 17
Anzu Lawson

Anzu Lawson joins the cast of Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17 as Dr. Nancy Willis, the district attorney's office's psychiatrist, who evaluated Melinda Chapman if she has legal insanity. 

Lawson previously starred in The Blacklist, Chicago Med, and The Young and the Restless.

Delaney Quinn - Amanda Chapman

Delaney Quinn as Amanda Chapman in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 17
Delaney Quinn

Delaney Quinn portrays Amanda Chapman, Melinda, and Derek's 10-year-old daughter, who testifies in court at the request of the district attorney's officer. 

Quinn's notable credits include Mystic Christmas, Bupkis, and New Amsterdam

Amy Parrish - Patricia Kern

Amy Parrish as Patricia Kern in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 17
Amy Parrish

Amy Parrish appears as Patricia Kern, the head of the school where Emily Chapman is studying. 

Parrish also appeared in Ozark, Stranger Things, and Good Behavior.

Here are the main actors who appeared in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17:

  • Reid Scott - Vincent Riley 
  • Hugh Dancy - Nolan Price
  • Odelya Halevi - Samantha Maroun
  • Mehcad Brooks - Jalen Shaw 
  • Tony Goldwyn - Nicholas Baxter
  • Maura Tierney - Jessica Brady

New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 premiere every Thursday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET (find out more about the cast of Law & Order Season 24). 

