Law and Order Season 24 Episode 17 Cast: Guest Stars In 'A Perfect Family' (Photos) - Allison Miller, Stacey Farber & More

Law and Order Season 24, Episode 17 has a plethora of guest stars that raises the stakes and drama, which includes the likes of Allison Miller, Leon Addison Brown, and Brett Zimmerman.
"A Perfect Family" focuses on a student thrown to her death, leading to a complex investigation led by Detective Riley. The investigator ends up finding a disturbing revelation tied to the victim's family dynamics.
Law & Order Season 24 Episode 17 Cast Guide
Riley Vinson - Emily Chapman
Riley Vinson stars as Emily Chapman, the fallen victim who was thrown to her death from the High Line.
Vinson has credits in Fantasy Life and Mr. Crocket.
Jordana Rose - Gabby Feliciano
Gabby Feliciano (played by Jordana Rose) is Emily's 12-year-old bully from school.
Rose also starred in Life Itself, The Sinner, and Gypsy.
Amanda Barron - Jane Dyer
Amanda Barron's Jane Dyer is Melinda Chapman's mother in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17.
Barron's past credits include The Deuce, The Blacklist, and New Amsterdam.
Zack Ignoffo - Mark Redmond
Zack Ignoffo appears in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17 as Mark Redmond, Emily's volleyball coach.
It turns out that Coach Redmond is having a private tutoring session with Emily before her eventual death.
Ignoffo previously appeared in He'll Be Home for Christmas and Julia.
Travis Murad Leland - Mohammed Abdi
Mohammed Abdi (played by Travis Murad Leland) is a witness who called 911 regarding Emily Chapman's death.
Leland's past credits include Pride and Prejudice: A New Musical, Sing About It, and D-Genie.
Allison Miller - Melinda Chapman
Joining the cast of Law & Order Season is Allison Miller as Melinda Chapman, the worried mother of Emily Chapman, who was devastated about her daughter's death.
However, it is revealed that she is the actual killer of her own daughter.
Miller is best known for her roles in A Million Little Things, 13 Reasons Why, and Terra Nova.
Connie Shi - Detective Violet Yee
Connie Shi returns to the world of Law & Order as Detective Violet Yee of the Manhattan North Homicide Squad.
Detective Yee tracks down the texts from Emily's phone to find out who the culprit might be.
She makes a comeback after playing a significant role in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 16.
Shi also starred in And Just Like That..., Betty, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
Brett Zimmerman - Derek Chapman
Brett Zimmerman portrays Derek Chapman, Emily's father, who was charged with manslaughter because the attorneys believe that his controlling nature led to Emily's death.
Zimmerman previously appeared in Uncontained, Incision, and All American.
Leon Addison Brown - Judge Kenneth Maldonado
Leon Addison Brown guest stars as Judge Kenneth Maldonado, the judge presiding over the trial of Derek Chapman.
Brown is known for his roles in The Penguin, The Knick, and Person of Interest.
Justine Colan - Bridget Riley
Justine Colan makes her Law & Order debut as Bridget Riley, Detective Vincent Riley's daughter, with whom he tries to reconnect during the episode.
Colan appeared in She Said, Chapelwaite, and Heritage Minutes.
Nina Hellman - Catherine Burns
Nina Hellman plays Dr. Catherine Burns, Melinda's psychiatrist, who recommends that she stay in a medical facility to treat her postpartum psychosis.
Hellman's major credits include Wanderlust, Role Models, and Wet Hot American Summer.
Todd Gearhart - Walter Jeffries
Todd Gearhart portrays Walter Jeffries, Melinda Chapman's attorney in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17.
Fans may recognize Gearhart for his roles in Sweetbitter, Dogs Lie, and Blue Bloods.
Anzu Lawson - Dr. Nancy Willis
Anzu Lawson joins the cast of Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17 as Dr. Nancy Willis, the district attorney's office's psychiatrist, who evaluated Melinda Chapman if she has legal insanity.
Lawson previously starred in The Blacklist, Chicago Med, and The Young and the Restless.
Delaney Quinn - Amanda Chapman
Delaney Quinn portrays Amanda Chapman, Melinda, and Derek's 10-year-old daughter, who testifies in court at the request of the district attorney's officer.
Quinn's notable credits include Mystic Christmas, Bupkis, and New Amsterdam.
Amy Parrish - Patricia Kern
Amy Parrish appears as Patricia Kern, the head of the school where Emily Chapman is studying.
Parrish also appeared in Ozark, Stranger Things, and Good Behavior.
Here are the main actors who appeared in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17:
- Reid Scott - Vincent Riley
- Hugh Dancy - Nolan Price
- Odelya Halevi - Samantha Maroun
- Mehcad Brooks - Jalen Shaw
- Tony Goldwyn - Nicholas Baxter
- Maura Tierney - Jessica Brady
