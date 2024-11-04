The Penguin Episode 7 introduces Ryder Allen (Palmer) as a young Oz Cobb and Emily Meade (Law & Order, The Deuce) as the younger version of Francis Cobb.

"Top Hat" unveils what truly happened to Oz's brothers and how his closeness with his mother ultimately affected his relationship with them. Elsewhere, Sofia kidnaps the one who is truly closest to Oz.

The Penguin Episode 7 premiered on HBO and Max on November 3.

Every Main Cast Member Who Appears in The Penguin Episode 7

Colin Farrell - Oz Cobb

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell returns to lead the cast of The Penguin as Oz Cobb.

After successfully running his drug operations underground and blackmailing a councilman to bring back electricity to Crown Point in The Penguin Episode 6, Oz is in shambles in "Top Hat" after learning that his mother is kidnapped by Sofia Gigante.

Oz sends Victor to find the other drug lords to serve as backup in the impending drug war while he comes face to face with a dangerous enemy, Sal Maroni.

Farrell is best known for his roles as John Sugar in Sugar, Detective Ray Velcoro in True Detective, and Jerry in Fright Night.

Cristin Milioti - Sofia Gigante

Cristin Milioti

Cristin Milioti returns as Sofia Gigante (formerly known as Sofia Falcone) in The Penguin Episode 7.

Sofia murdered her entire family when she appeared as part of the cast of The Penguin Episode 4, giving her power as the new leader of the Falcones (which saw her also change her family name to Gigante).

In "Top Hat," Sofia abducts Francis Cobb to learn more about Oz while sending Sal Maroni to deal with Oz.

She also deals with her niece, Gia, by telling the truth about what happened to the Falcones during the fateful night of their death.

At the end of the episode, Sofia truly embraces her dark side by playing mind games with Oz, setting up a final and tense confrontation in the finale.

The actress previously appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo, and Palm Springs. Milioti is also known for playing the mother, Tracy, in How I Met Your Mother.

Clancy Brown - Salvatore Maroni

Clancy Brown

Clancy Brown reprises his role as Salvatore Maroni, Carmine Falcone's rival who is now Sofia Gigante's strongest ally.

Sal is hellbent on seeking revenge against Oz for killing his wife and son in The Penguin Episode 5. He takes matters into his own hands by attacking Oz at Crown Point.

He also tries to take over Oz's underground operations before succumbing to a heart attack that ultimately led to his death.

Brown previously appeared in The Shawshank Redemption, Gen V, and Billions.

Rhenzy Feliz - Victor Aguilar

Rhenzy Feliz

Rhenzy Feliz appears briefly as Victor Aguilar, Oz's apprentice who is knocked out by Sofia after she kidnaps Francis Cobb.

Victor is tasked to recruit the triads and other drug lords in Gotham to rally alongside Oz for the impending drug war.

Feliz has credits in Runaways, Teen Wolf, and The Tender Bar.

Kenzie Grey - Gia

Kenzie Grey

Kenzie Grey returns as Gia, Sofia's young cousin who is devastated after learning about the death of her parents.

Sofia visits Gia at Brookside Children's Home where she finally tells her the truth about the deaths and why she did it. Sofia admits everything after she finds out that Gia has self-harm scars similar to hers.

The Penguin is Grey's first major on-screen acting credit.

Theo Rossi - Julian Rush

Theo Rossi

Theo Rossi is back as Dr. Julian Rush, Sofia's therapist turned closest ally who helps her map out a strategy against Oz and his forces.

Julian informs Sofia about Gia's desire to talk to the police after the Falcones' death. He also helps Sofia deal with Francis Cobb's worsening case of dementia.

Rossi's notable credits include Sons of Anarchy, Army of the Dead, and Luke Cage.

Deidre O’Connell - Francis Cobb

Deidre O’Connell

Deidre O'Connell portrays Oz's mother, Francis Cobb, in The Penguin Episode 7.

Francis comes face to face with Sofia at the Gigante mansion after being abducted by her. She is not afraid to face death, though, as she even ridicules Sofia during their tense conversation about Oz.

O'Connell appeared in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Hearts in Atlantis, and Secondhand Lions.

Ryder Allen - Young Oz Cobb

Ryder Allen

Ryder Allen makes a memorable performance as a young version of Oz Cobb in "Top Hat."

The episode shows a young Oz who is jealous of his brothers. He wants his mother's attention all to himself, which is why he does not hesitate to leave them behind in the sewers which ultimately leads to their horrible deaths.

The Penguin Episode 7 manages to showcase how sadistic and terrifying Oz is even if he was a still child, cementing his turn to the dark side.

Allen's other recognizable roles include playing Sam in Apple TV+'s Palmer and a young Erik Menendez in Law & Order True Crime.

Emily Meade - Young Francis Cobb

Emily Meade

Emily Meade plays the younger version of Francis Cobb in the episode.

"Top Hot" shows Francis as a young mother of three who is struggling to make ends meet by working as an accountant. She has no idea what Oz did to his brothers, which heavily contributed to her worsening dementia.

Meade's notable credits include The Deuce, The Leftovers, and Nerve.

The actress also recently appeared as part of the cast of Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2.

Craig Walker - Detective Wise

Craig Walker

Craig Walker appears at the tail-end of The Penguin Episode 7 as Detective Wise, Sofia's ally in the GPCD who knocked Oz out after the tragic bombing at Crown Point.

Walker returns after making his debut as part of the cast of The Penguin Episode 2.

Walker has credits in Law & Order, Kaleidoscope, and The Cobbler.

Owen Asztalos - Jack Cobb

Owen Asztalos

Owen Asztalos guest stars as Jack Cobb, Oz's eldest brother who appears to be Francis' favorite among his children.

Asztalos can be seen in Paterson, Hillbilly Elegy, and Jessica Jones.

Nico Tirozzi - Benny Cobb

Nico Tirozzi

Benny Cobb (played by guest star Nico Tirozzi) is Oz's youngest brother.

Tirozzi previously starred as a young John B in Outer Banks. The actor also appeared in Spirited, Monster Summer, and A Savannah Haunting.

Louis Cancelmi - Rex Calabrese

Louis Cancelmi

Louis Cancelmi joins the cast of The Penguin Episode 7 as Rex Calabrese, a gangster who appears to be Francis' employer.

Cancelmi has credits in Killers of the Flower Moon, Billions, and Boardwalk Empire.

Here are the other cast members who appear in The Penguin Episode 7:

Robert Lee Leng - Link Tsai

Hunter Emery - Leo

Mershad Torabi - Farhad

Kresh Novakovic - Enzo

Mister Fitzgerald - Richie

Syd Skidmore - Abby

Myles Humphus - Dom

Shayna Steele - Singer

Alexis Nichole Smith - Social Worker

The Penguin's finale is set to air on HBO at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 10.