With NBC’s all-new comedy Extended Family set to premiere imminently, here are all the characters in the series and the actors playing them.

Extended Family is a brand-new sitcom from creator and producer Mike O’Malley. The premise of the series concerns a once-married couple, Jim and Julia, who decided to divorce but also remain in each other’s lives as friends.

A monkey wrench gets thrown into this dynamic when Jim is introduced to Trey, Julia’s wealthy new boyfriend. The show actually draws real world inspiration from the life of Wyc Grousbeck, the owner of the Boston Celtics.

Every Extended Family Main Character and Their Actor

At its core, Extended Family is a story about love, friendship, and picking up the pieces of something that didn’t exactly work and putting them back together into something new. Here a breakdown of the series’ main characters and the actors who play them:

Jon Cryer as Jim Kearney

Established sitcom actor Jon Cryer, who appeared as Alan Harper on all 12 seasons of CBS’ Two and a Half Men stars in Extended Family as Jim Kearny. When the series begins, Jim has recently had an amicable split from his longtime wife Julia. Now, Jim must find a way to navigate his co-parenting, relationship with his ex, and the new element of Trey Schultz, Julia’s new romance.

Abigail Spencer as Julia Mariano

Timeless’ Abigail Spencer portrays Julia Mariano, Jim’s ex-wife with whom he’s continuing to raise their children and generally trying to remain friendly. Elsewhere, Spencer has also had recurring roles in television hits such as Suits and Grey’s Anatomy.

Lenny Clarke as Henry Kearney

The part of Henry Kearny, Jim’s down-to-earth dad, is played in a recurring capacity by Lenny Clarke. The Boston-born Clarke has credits series like Rescue Me in addition to his successful career as a stand-up comic.

Donald Faison as Trey Schultz

Donald Faison is no stranger to sitcoms, having been a fixture on the smash hit Scrubs for nine years. In Extended Family, he portrays Trey Schultz, Julia’s new beau who just happens to be the owner of the Boston Celtics, Jim’s favorite basketball team.

Sofia Capanna as Grace

Young actress Sofia Capanna plays Grace, Jim and Julia’s daughter. Capanna also acted in the pilot for Bucktown, an ABC series that was ultimately not picked up.

Finn Sweeney as Jimmy Jr.

Finn Sweeney has previously appeared in Barry and American Crime Story. In Extended Family, he’ll play Jimmy Jr., Julia and Jim’s son and Grace’s little brother.

Rico E. Anderson as Officer Franks

Rico E. Anderson plays Officer Franks. Not much is known about Anderson’s character yet, but the actor has been featured in other sitcoms such as Modern Family and 2 Broke Girls

Extended Family premieres on NBC on Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 p.m. EST.