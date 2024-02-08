Get all the details on the main actors of The Conners' 2024 episodes ahead of its fast-approaching premiere for Season 6.

The Conners is back for another season on ABC. As the spin-off of the iconic ’90s comedy Roseanne, The Conners brought back many of the original show’s principal cast, including its frontman, the legendary and instantly recognizable John Goodman. It also added several new characters as the working-class family endured more trials and tribulations.

The Lanford, Illinois family is expected to experience new triumphs and setbacks with its 2024 episodes, all while finding the laughs buried within these life events.

The Cast & Characters of The Conners 2024

John Goodman - Dan Conner

It may be hard to believe, but John Goodman has been associated with the role of Dan Conner for over 35 years, ever since Roseanne debuted in 1988. As the family patriarch, Dan is equal parts authoritative and fun-loving.

Goodman has been a continuous presence in Hollywood for decades, starring in memorable movies such as The Big Lebowski and Monsters, Inc. In addition to The Conners, he can be seen on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones.

Laurie Metcalf - Jackie Harris-Goldufski

Dan’s neurotic, anxiety-prone sister-in-law Jackie is brought to life by the one and only Laurie Metcalfe. Jackie held various jobs throughout Roseanne’s original run in the ’90s; currently, in The Conners, she works as a life coach and manages the Lanford Lunch Box.

Over the years, Laurie Metcalf has been nearly as ubiquitous as her co-star, John Goodman. She’s had memorable guest spots on hits like Frasier and Desperate Housewives and even voiced Andy’s mom in the Toy Story movies.

Lecy Goranson - Becky Conner-Healy

Another Roseanne original cast member, Becky, played by Lecy Goranson, was initially presented as Dan and Roseanne’s uptight, overachieving eldest daughter. Later in the classic series, she dated and married the ne’er-do-well Mark Healy.

In The Conners, however, Becky is a widow, with Mark passing sometime before the show's start. She remains close with her family and is dating Sean Astin’s Tyler.

Sara Gilbert - Darlene Conner

Darlene Conner, the quintessential middle child, is brought to life by Sara Gilbert. Wise-cracking and sardonic but incredibly loyal with a heart of gold, Darlene appears in The Conners as a mother of two children, Mark and Harris, having split from Johnny Galecki’s David years prior.

Elsewhere, Gilbert recurred on The Big Bang Theory and was a co-host of CBS’ The Talk and its creator and executive producer.

Emma Kenney - Harris Conner-Healy

Emma Kenney plays Harris on The Conners, Darlene’s daughter. Harris was born in Roseanne’s final season, mostly deemed out-of-continuity for the revival. She takes her first name from her late grandmother Roseanne’s maiden name.

Kenney also appeared as a main cast member on all 11 seasons of Showtime’s Shameless.

Ames McNamara - Mark Conner-Healy

Mark, portrayed by Ames McNamara, is Darlene’s young son, named after his late Uncle Mark. Free-spirited and sensitive, Mark often prefers wearing girls’ clothing and came out as gay during the show’s sixth season.

Born in 2007, McNamara’s other credits include The Dead Don’t Die and At Home with Amy Sedaris.

Jay R. Ferguson - Ben Olinsky

Jay R. Ferguson plays Ben, Darlene’s second husband who started as her boss. The two didn’t become a couple in the most uncomplicated circumstances but have found a way to make things work.

Jay R. Ferguson has had roles in Mad Men and the Burt Reynolds-led 1990s sitcom Evening Shade. He also acted as the father on ABC’s short-lived The Real O'Neals.

Katey Sagal - Louise Conner

Katey Sagal brings Louise Goldufski-Conner to life on The Conners. Louise is Dan’s second wife after losing Roseanne at the beginning of the series. Dan and Louise had a tumultuous road to the alter but were wed early in Season 4.

Younger audience members might know Katey Sagal best as the voice of Leela on Futurama. But she’ll always be recognized for playing opposite Ed O’Neill’s Al Bundy on the stone-cold classic Married… with Children.

Sean Astin - Tyler

Tyler, played by Sean Astin, is Becky‘s new love interest. The two began dating in Season 5, and many fans have speculated that their arc will conclude with them tying the knot.

Astin is known far and wide for playing the stalwart hobbit Samwise Gamgee in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. Beyond that, he’s starred in hits like Rudy and The Goonies.

Nick Offerman - Adam Chestnut

Nick Offerman will guest star as Adam Chestnut, an acid-tongued celebrity chef in the vein of Gordon Ramsay. He’s the star of a reality TV series called Restaurant 911, and his biggest fan is none other than Jackie. The two will go toe-to-toe in an upcoming episode.

Best known for bringing to life the wise, stoic Ron Swanson on all seven seasons of NBC’s Parks and Recreation, Nick Offerman has also had notable guest roles in series like The Last of Us and Will & Grace.

The Conners Season 6 begins on Wednesday, February 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

