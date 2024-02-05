Curb Your Enthusiasm’s last season has nearly arrived on HBO. Get the scoop on the final outing’s cast of actors and the characters they play.

For nearly a quarter of a century (with some breaks in between) the one and only Larry David has graced television screens as only he can in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The series sees the unrepentantly neurotic David playing himself as the ex-Seinfeld producer awkwardly navigates society.

Who’s Who in Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12?

Back in his days on Seinfeld, Larry David ran the show by a unique credo: "No hugging, no learning." As such, the iconic sitcom largely lacked any depth or emotional resonance.

So, fans of Curb really should not expect the series to be wrapped up on any kind of high note where everything is resolved in a meaningful or sentimental fashion. After all, look at how Seinfeld ended.

The principal cast for Curb Your Enthusiasm’s swan song can be seen, in full, below:

Larry David - Larry David

The inimitable yet cantankerous Larry David returns as the heightened version of himself that he’s played since the series debuted back in 2000. Audiences can expect more social faux pas, passive aggressiveness, and general bad judgment calls from David this time out.

Jeff Garlin - Jeff Greene

Jeff Garlin is back as Jeff Greene, Larry’s manager and closest friend. Stubborn, cynical, and generally not a great person (which is probably why he and Larry get along so well) Jeff cheats on his wife as though it were a basic bodily function.

Garlin has starred on Curb for all twelve seasons and even had a special clause built into his contract during his time on The Goldbergs that enabled him to appear despite his commitments to the ABC series.

Susie Essman - Susie

Loud, tempestuous, and prone to expletive-filled personal attacks, Susie Essman’s Susie Greene, wife of Jeff, has rarely had a conversation with Larry that didn’t rapidly devolve into a verbal boxing match.

Cheryl Hines - Cheryl David

Larry’s ex-wife Cheryl will return for Season 12. The two split in Season 6 after the patient, grounded Cheryl decided she had suffered long enough from the whims of her misanthropic husband. Currently, in the series, she dates Larry’s friend and former Cheers star Ted Danson.

J. B. Smoove - Leon Black

J. B. Smoove came into the world of Curb as Leon roughly midway through the series and gradually became Larry’s right-hand man. Leon is often quick to offer advice to Larry that is at best, off-base and at worst, extremely suspect.

Richard Lewis - Richard

Comedian Richard Lewis will reprise his role as himself in a recurring capacity. Richard is one of Larry’s oldest friends even though the two are frequently at odds. But when one is pals with Larry David, this sort of thing is to be expected.

Ted Danson - Ted

The iconic Ted Danson, who has done everything from tending bar in Boston to raising an infant with two other men, appears in Curb Your Enthusiasm as another one of Larry’s friends and a fictionalized version of himself.

Following her divorce from Larry, Cheryl got together with Ted, which is meant with immediate dissatisfaction from David.

Tracey Ullman - Irma Kostroski

Legendary actress and comedian Tracey Ullman will reprise the character of instant fan-favorite Irma Kostroski in Season 12.

Introduced last season, Irma is a councilwoman whom Larry finds completely insufferable, as he is wont to do, but who he must weasel his way into dating to get what he wants.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia - Maria Sofia Estrada

Young actress Keyla Monterroso Mejia plays comically dreadful actor Maria Sofia Estrada whom Larry was previously forced to cast in his new TV show Young Larry.

Sharlto Copley

The chronically underexposed Sharlto Copley will portray a character in Curb’s final season. He was seen in the trailer but it is presently unknown who Copley will be playing.

Curb Your Enthusiasm leaves behind a certain quirky legacy, and viewers can only hope that Larry David’s retirement is pretty, pretty, pretty good.

The final season airs on HBO and Max beginning on Sunday, February 4.