Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12: Release, Cast, and Everything We Know

HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm is coming back for Season 12, so here is everything to know about the upcoming return of the beloved sitcom.

Created by the man behind TV mega-hits like Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm follows Larry (played by showrunner Larry David) a semi-retired TV writer and executive who is oftentimes baffled by the minutiae of everyday social life.

The series' unique brand of humor has been a hit with audiences since the show's debut in 2000.

And after two years of waiting, Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm is on the horizon, coming to Max and HBO.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Release: When Will It Come Out?

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 was supposed to debut sometime in the first half of 2023, but was ultimately pushed back due to the actors' and writers' strikes in Hollywood.

Filming Season 12 was completed in March. Director and executive producer Robert B. Weide posted online at the time, saying, "Last day (?): March 27, 2023" to celebrate the end of the Season 12 shoot (via Variety):

“1st day: March, 1998. Last day (?): March 27, 2023. These 25 years have flown by. Thank you, Larry David.”

Luckily, Season 12's release date was recently confirmed by HBO CEO Casey Bloys, with Curb Your Enthusiasm's next set of episodes releasing in February 2024.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Cast: Who Will Return?

Over the years, Curb Your Enthusiasm has slowly built up quite the ensemble of colorful characters, almost all of which fans should expect to return at some point in Season 12.

Of course, no Curb episode is complete without Larry David's Larry. This curmudgeonly former TV writer is the beating heart of the series, and the only true throughline from season to season.

Alongside David will be his wife Cheryl (played by Cheryl Hines), Larry's manager and best friend Jeff Greene (Jeff Garlin), and Leon Black (J.B Smoove) one of Larry's friends who is a fairly recent addition to the series (debuting in Season 6).

Other actors and characters expected to appear include:

Susie Essman as Susie Greene

Richard Lewis as Richard

Ted Danson as Ted

Vince Vaughn as Freddie Funkhouser

Dana Lee as Mr. Takahashi

Will Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Be The Final Season?

While Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 was initially reported to be the last season of the show (via The Hollywood Reporter), that has come into question as of late.

According to executive producer Jeff Schaffer (per Deadline), "every season [since he joined has been] the last season," so there is always the chance the hit series comes back for a Season 13:

“My first season was Season 5. And you know what the final episode of that season was called? ‘The End.’ Not ironically. That was 15 years ago. So every season is the last season. It’s been this way forever. Larry’s put all the ideas he likes into the season. He’s the only one who thinks he’s never gonna have another good idea. So, of course, he’s done for a while. But you know, usually he goes out and has spirited encounters with the Westside of Los Angeles and then ideas come. So we’re in the same spot we’re always in. It’s just business as usual.”

The series had even gone as far as to shoot a death scene for Larry David's Larry in Season 11, but never ended up using it.

At the time of Season 11's release, Schaffer told The Hollywood Reporter, "We shot as if it was going to be the last one ever," but would eventually go on to do a Season 12.

Sources told Variety, that Season 12 was David's last under his current agreement with HBO, which is likely where most of this final season conversation got started.

But those working on the show have certainly been acting like it is the end of the beloved sitcom.

On March 28, to commemorate the end of shooting on Season 12, producer Jon Hayman posted an image online of him and Larry David saying, "Shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season:"

"Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don't give a shit. In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season."

Seeing as the HBO comedy has been around for 25 years, it would not be all that surprising if this next batch of episodes is its last.

When Can I Watch Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm When It Releases?

Traditionally, new Curb Your Enthusiasm episodes have debuted at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO, and fans can likely expect Season 12 to continue that trend.

However, one major twist coming with this next season with the introduction of Warner Bros.'s streaming platform Max.

Season 11 aired day and date on Warner's previously streamer HBO Max. So, one can expect Season 12 will come to Max with new episodes dropping at the same time as their debut on HBO's linear network.

