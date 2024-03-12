Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12, Episode 6 has a stacked cast, bringing with it a couple of A-list cameos along with its core group of hilarious mainstays.

Larry David's long-running HBO series is finally set to say goodbye, as its ongoing 12th season serves as a farewell tour to the beloved slice-of-life TV comedy.

Season 12, Episode 6 follows David's central character on several planes of action as he gets revenge on a (no so) all-you-can-eat buffet, goes on a date with an A-list celebrity, and helps a friend get his co-star into his exclusive country club.

Every Main Character and Actor in Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Episode 6

Larry David - Larry David

Larry David

Larry David stars as his hilarious curmudgeonly TV personality in Season 12, Episode 6.

Episode 6 sees Larry help out his friend Ted Danson in getting Lori Loughlin into his exclusive country club. Upon vouching for her, he realizes that Loughlin (who was arrested in 2019 in the U.S. college admissions scandal) might be lying her way to a better standing within the club.

Elsewhere in the episode, Larry gets revenge on an all-you-can-eat buffet that kicks him and the lovable Leon out for overeating, goes on a date with the beautiful Sienna Miller, and memorizing the Gettysburg Address after thinking he is losing valuable minutes using the washroom every day.

David is best known for helping create Seinfeld as well as creating, writing, and starring in all 12 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Jeff Garlin - Jeff Greene

Jeff Garlin

Larry's longtime friend Jeff Greene (played by Jeff Garlin) is back in Season 12 of Curb.

In Episode 6 of Season 12, Jeff cannot hold in his laughter after finding out his wife Susie's new business billboard has been defaced provocatively.

Despite finding the phallic graffiti on Susie's ad, he still goes to bat for his spouse, holding a man accountable for reacting publicly to the massive advertisement.

Garlin can also be seen in The Goldbergs, Wall-E, and The Bounty Hunter.

Susie Essman - Susie Greene

Susie Essman

Taking on the role of Susie Greene (a Curb character who has been around since the very beginning) is Susie Essman.

Susie is Jeff's wife and has just started a business selling headwear to the denizens of Los Angeles.

However, things take a turn in Episode 6 of the farewell season, when one of her billboards is defiled with some controversial imagery.

Essman's previous credits include Bolt, Cop Out, and Volcano.

Cheryl Hines - Cheryl

Cheryl Hines

Making a brief cameo in Season 12, Episode 6 is Cheryl Hines as her longtime Curb character, who has her same first name.

Cheryl, Larry's ex-wife, appears in the crowd of Ted Danson's Abraham Lincoln play alongside her ex-husband.

While she is not seen in the episode for very long, she gets the full Larry David experience when Larry wets himself as a Pavlovian response to hearing the Gettysburg Address - a speech he devoted himself to memorizing to make his time in the bathroom more productive.

Hines will be familiar to fans of RV, Waitress, and The Ugly Truth.

J.B. Smoove - Leon

J.B. Smoove

J.B. Smoove's hilarious Leon is back in Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12.

He sets the events of Episode 6 in motion, after getting kicked out of an all-you-can-eat buffet for eating too much.

This causes him and Larry to go on a revenge tour, vandalizing the restaurant with spray paint in response to their lifetime ban from the establishment.

Smoove can also be seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Hall Pass, and Date Night.

Ted Danson - Ted Danson

Ted Danson

Longtime actor Ted Danson cameos in Season 12, Episode 6, stopping Larry in the street to tell him about his Abraham Lincoln-themed play.

He also asks Larry if he can get his co-star, disgraced Full House actress Lori Loughlin, into his country club.

Danson has previously appeared in 33 episodes of the HBO comedy and is best known for his work in The Good Place, Cheers, and Three Men and a Baby.

Sienna Miller - Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller continues her streak of Curb appearances, popping up as herself in her third episode of Season 12.

Miller asks Larry on a date in Episode 6 (to the shock of many) and ends up getting help from the elderly comedian as he realizes her best acting is done with a piece of fruit in hand.

Miller's other work includes the Bradley Cooper-led American Sniper, Layer Cake, and Burnt.

Lori Loughlin - Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin

Full House actress Lori Loughlin makes her Curb Your Enthusiasm debut in Season 12, Episode 6.

She appears as herself, starring alongside Ted Danson in a play about the life of Abraham Lincoln. She also gets close to Larry, after he goes to bat for her to join his gaudy country club.

Loughlin is best known for playing Becky Donaldson in Full House but has also appeared in Summerland, Old Dogs, and When Calls the Heart.

Ike Barinholtz - Shimon

Ike Barinholtz

Another new addition to Curb Season 12 is Ike Barinholtz as Shimon, who first pops up in Episode 6.

Barinholtz's Shimon is a thick-accented restauranteur who owns the all-you-can-eat buffet Larry and Leon are seen eating at early on. After Leon maybe goes a bit too hard on the crab legs and prime rib, Shimon kicks the pair of gentlemen out for taking advantage of his business.

Barinholtz's other credits include MadTV, Suicide Squad, and Neighbors.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 continues on HBO and Max with new episodes debuting on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.