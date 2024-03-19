As Curb Your Enthusiasm approaches its series finale, Vince Vaughn makes his much-awaited return in Season 12 as Freddy Funkhouser.

Season 12, Episode 7 of the hit HBO comedy series continues the exploration of Larry David's life as a familiar face comes back while dealing with the dilemma of babysitting and housekeepers.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12, Episode 7 premiered on Max on March 17.

Every Main Cast Member of Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12, Episode 7

Larry David - Larry David

Larry David

Larry David returns as himself in Season 12, Episode 7.

After dealing with an all-you-can-eat buffet and his good friend Ted Danson in Episode 6, Larry has an entirely new dilemma in the latest installment as he becomes part of a text chain of a family whose father (Stu) had a stroke.

Making matters worse, Larry is also involved in a feud with Freddy Funkhouser since the pair do not want any part in babysitting Stu's 11-year-old daughter, Olivia.

From destroying an antique violin to a hilarious debacle with his housekeeper, so much is going on for David in the new episode.

Aside from being Seinfeld's creator, David has an illustrious career as a comedian, with him being featured in projects like Saturday Night Live and Toast of Tinseltown.

Jeff Garlin - Jeff Greene

Jeff Garlin

Jeff Garlin reprises his role as Jeff Greene, Larry David's longtime friend in the series.

Episode 7 shows Jeff using the dream scheme technique (aka the fake nightmare move) to trick Susie so that he is not forced to join a flight going to the textile convention (spoiler alert: it worked but briefly!).

Garlin has over 90 credits as an actor, with him starring in movies and TV shows like Never Have I Ever, The Bounty Hunter, and The Goldbergs.

Susie Essman - Susie Greene

Susie Essman

Susie Essman brings Susie Greene, Jeff's wife, to life in Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12. She is also a proud owner of a headwear business.

In the latest installment, Susie is tricked by her husband to not go to a textile convention.

However, after learning that what Jeff did to her is part of Larry David's dream scheme technique, she forces her husband to go to the convention.

Essman is known for her roles in Hacks, Those Who Can't, and Broad City.

J.B. Smoove - Leon

J.B. Smoove

J.B. Smoove stars as Leon, another of Larry's friends known for his hilarious antics.

Alongside his comedic ways, Leon appears in Episode 7 to have a fun conversation with Larry about ancient art and the fact that the housekeeper saw him and Renee having sex.

Spider-Man fans may recognize Smoove for his role as Mr. Dell in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The comedian also appeared in Hall Pass, Date Night, and Mr. Deeds.

Vince Vaughn - Freddy Funkhouser

Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn returns as Larry David's fierce rival in Episode 7, Freddy Funkhouser.

Vaughn showcases his comedic talents as Freddy in the episode, sharing hilarious banters with Larry throughout.

The installment shows Freddy arguing with Larry over babysitting responsibilities and an antique violin, with the pair even coming to blows in the latter half of the episode.

Vaughn is an actor and producer best known for his memorable performances in Wedding Crashers, The Internship, Freaky, and True Detective.

Patrick Gallo - Stu Grossboard

Patrick Gallo

Stu Grossboard (played by Patrick Gallo) is the man who had a stroke, kickstarting the events of Episode 7.

Stu wants Larry to accompany his 11-year-old daughter while he assigns Freddy to sell his antique violin. Of course, this turn of events led to something unexpected down the line.

Gallo has credits in The Offer, The Irishman, and When They See Us.

Kaylee Rawson - Olivia Grossboard

Kaylee Rawson

Making her Curb Your Enthusiasm debut in Season 12 is Kaylee Rawson as Olivia Grossboard.

Olivia is Stu's 11-year-old daughter whom Larry is tasked to babysit during the episode. During their hilarious first meeting, Larry calls Olivia a "pussycat," cementing the idea that he's not really good with kids.

Rawson's other notable credit is playing Shaylene in Night.

Arabelle Field - Gina Grossboard

Arabelle Field

Arabelle Field guest stars in Episode 7 as Gina Grossboard.

Gina is the one who calls Larry at 3 a.m. to inform him about Stu's stroke. Elsewhere in the episode, she also learns about Larry's dream scheme technique.

Field previously appeared in American Horror Story, The Sopranos, and Ironside.

Trevor Einhorn - Waylan

Trevor Einhorn

Trevor Einhorn's Waylan is part of the text chain that Larry stumbles upon, and he even calls him out for not responding to the messages.

Einhorn has many memorable roles in the past, such as his appearances in Mad Men, The Magicians, and Frasier.

Essence Atkins - Renee Holcomb

Essence Atkins

Essence Atkins stars as Renee Holcomb, a young artist who painted a portrait of Larry as part of her Wisenheimers collection.

And oh, by the way, they had sex in the episode (more on that below).

Atkins is best known for portraying Suzanne in the Are We There Yet? series. The actress also has credits in How High and A Haunted House.

Lupe Cambiasso - Dahlia

Lupe Cambiasso

Lupe Cambiasso stars as Larry's housekeeper, Dahlia.

In comedic fashion, Dahlia accidentally walks in on Larry's room while he and Renee are having sex, leading to hilarious (and slightly awkward) exchanges.

Cambiasso previously appeared in Dhar Mann and 100 Days to Fall In Love.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 continues on HBO and Max with new episodes debuting on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

