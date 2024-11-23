Dune: Prophecy introduces a major character named Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel) who is already wreaking havoc behind the scenes.

The Dune prequel series from Max wastes no time in throwing out the big guns right in its first episode because two characters are already killed, and the main suspect is Desmond, a charismatic soldier from Arrakis who showcases an ability that is unheard of in the universe.

Desmond Hart's History & Strange Power Explained

Travis Fimmel

In Dune: Prophecy Episode 1, Desmond Hart arrives to meet with Emperor Javicco (Mark Strong) who introduces himself as a soldier fighting on the side of the Imperium on Arrakis.

Desmond is the lone survivor after a sandworm attack killed his entire team. He informs Emperor Javicco that the attack was not incited by the Fremen. Instead, he believes that the culprits are rebel insurgents from the other houses.

Javicco's Truthsayer, Kasha (Jihae Kim), corroborates Desmond's story.

In the latter part of the episode, Desmond even tries to influence the emperor, telling him that allowing his daughter, Ynez, to marry the nine-year-old prince of House Richese, Pruwet, is the wrong move since he believes that a much more dangerous insurgency is happening.

Javicco later finds footage of Desmond and his team's fight in Arrakis, and it turns out that he was mysteriously swallowed by the sandworm.

Episode 1 ends with Desmond talking to the young prince (aka Ynez's supposed soon-to-be groom), telling him that his sacrifice won't be in vain, considering that there is a war "hidden in plain sight."

The prince's body then starts to burn from the inside, instantly killing him. The burning death also happened to Kasha, which Jihae explained "was all CGI."

What are the Theories Behind Desmond Hart's Powers in Dune: Prophecy?

While Desmond's ability to burn people from the inside is an ability that is yet to be seen in the Dune universe, there have been several theories as to how and why he is doing it.

X user @muaddibstyle pointed out that Desmond might be faking his powers and there is another twist coming in the latter episodes.

Another X user @SamOfDune claimed that Desmond is a con man who is "only tricking the Imperium to think he has powers," pointing out that this could serve as the inspiration for the Sisterhood to give birth to the Kwisatz Haderach plan.

For the uninitiated, the Kwisatz Haderach is a breeding program produced by the Bene Gesserit to create a male individual that has access to the memories of both his male and female ancestors.

They want to execute this plan so that they can have someone to act as a political pawn so they have access to everyone's plans, taking them one step closer to ruling the Imperium from the inside.

If Desmond serves as the influence for the Kwisatz Haderach, then it sets a plan 10,000 years in the making, leading to the arrival of Paul Atreides.

X's @Luharchowdary theorizes that Desmond may be the dark force from the Fremen who were given access to the mystical powers of spice.

It's possible that being swallowed by a sandworm may be the reason why he was granted burning powers. This could be the Fremen's way of inciting the hidden war that Desmond told the young prince about.

New episodes of Dune: Prophecy premiere every Sunday on Max at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.