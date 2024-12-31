After finishing Episode 6 of HBO's Dune: Prophecy, fans are wondering when they can expect Episode 7 to release.

Taking place 10,000 years before Paul Atreides, this spin-off series delved into the early stages of the Bene Gesserit, starring Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen and Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen.

The two are sisters with a complicated background and maybe an even more complicated Harkonnen family tree. While the journey wrapped up in six parts, it's clear that there's plenty of more story to tell in Dune: Prophecy.

When Will Dune Prophecy Episode 7 Release?

HBO

Dune: Prophecy recently wrapped up Season 1 with Episode 6, which served as the Season 1 finale (including a shocking family betrayal).

While fans are eager for the next chapter, Episode 7 will mark the beginning of Season 2, for which the series has already been renewed.

Season 1, which was ordered in 2019, took five years to hit screens, but future seasons are expected to have a much quicker turnaround. However, given the production demands of the expansive Dune universe, the wait for Season 2 may still be significant.

Based on the timelines of other major HBO series like House of the Dragon and The Last of Us, which have typically seen two years between seasons, a late 2026 release seemed plausible. The upcoming Dune 3 movie, slated for December 18, 2026, could complicate matters.

To avoid overlap with the film, HBO may push Dune: Prophecy Season 2 into mid-to-late 2027, giving fans plenty of time to absorb both projects. For now, an official release date remains unconfirmed, leaving audiences to speculate on the show’s return to Arrakis.

What Will Happen in Dune: Prophecy Season 2?

The next season of Dune: Prophecy has several potential directions to explore, with Season 2 possibly delving into Desmond's mysterious past, maybe uncovering his childhood through flashbacks.

Some fan theories suggest that he may have undergone Ghola-like conditioning, which could explain his resistance to The Voice and his role as a potential Kwisatz Haderach. This revelation might connect to a hidden group manipulating the Atreides-Harkonnen feud to engineer his creation.

Meanwhile, Arrakis is set to play a pivotal role, with Valya potentially aiding the Fremen and introducing the Lisan al Gaib prophecy. The Sisterhood's struggle against the virus and the rise of the Litany Against Fear may also mark significant turning points, weakening Dorotea's power.

Other speculation includes Empress Natalya assuming the regency while concealing Ynez's whereabouts, setting up political intrigue. Ynez's fate on Arrakis, intertwined with threats from her enemies and the hidden hand, raises questions about her survival.

Romantic tensions, particularly Mikaela's feelings for Keiran, could also add some emotional depth.

Additionally, Constantine's quest for revenge and Harrow's scheming might escalate the stakes, while Theo's capture and possible torture could further strain alliances within the Sisterhood.

Season 1 of Dune: Prophecy is now streaming on Max.