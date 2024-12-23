Dune Prophecy's Devastating Finale Twist Explained by Star

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Dune: Prophecy Episode 6.

Dune: Prophecy actress Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, who plays Princess Ynez Corrino, sat down with The Direct's Russ Milheim to break down that big finale, its shocking betrayal, and what it all means for her character.

Season 1's epic finale saw a lot play out over the span of its eighty-minute runtime.

Mark Strong's Emperor Javicco Corrino is dead, Princess Ynez, Keiran Atreides, and Valya are all on the run on Arrakis, Tula Harkonnen was arrested by her long-lost son, and The Sisterhood's smart computer has been destroyed.

That Shocking Family Betrayal

"I Think She Hoped That Was Never a Thing That Could Happen."

The Direct: "Your mother [Jodhi May's Empress Natalya] betrays you in one of the biggest moments in this episode. How does the Princess feel in that moment? Did it really come out of left field? Did she truly feel like that was never really a thing that could happen?"

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina: I think she hoped that was never a thing that could happen. She tried to really speak with her and to talk to her about what's going on with her father, how she doesn't recognize him anymore, and how everything has been falling apart ever since the arrival of Desmond Hart. And she doesn't listen to that. How do you come back from that?

The Direct: "Then there's also your brother, [Josh Heuston's Constantine Corrino]. Because we don't really see too much of you guys in that finale, where would you say you guys are right now when we last see her? Are they still at a good place, even though it was a little rocky towards the end?"

Boussnina: I mean, I think Ynez, for her, it was definitely a letdown and a first, when we didn't show up for her at the Landsraad, when she went to confront their father. But I think deep down, she knows and understands her brother better than anyone else, and she knows how he's never been treated well within the family and how he's never been given the recognition that she also thinks he deserves because she believes in him. [She has] probably, throughout their lives, have been one of the only people that believes in him. So I think deep down, she understands why he's doing what he's doing.

The Direct: "Another element of the Princess's storyline is obviously kind of the love story between you and Keiran Atreides. It doesn't seem like any love has been lost there. Would you say that this is still the very start of a long budding romance, or is it way more complicated than that, even still?"

Boussnina: It started off as something physical, and then it evolved in something to something else, you know, because they found out that they shared the same views on things. Ynez found someone who sees things the way she does, and that definitely made them closer. I think the moment where she really knows that she can trust him is not until the moment where she's Truthsaying for the first time. I think it's something that could potentially evolve to love, you know, but I think it's been so complicated because for them, that love story, it has a lot of consequences for both of them.

Ynez's Journey With the Sisterhood in Dune: Prophecy

"She Would Probably Do Anything [Valya] Says At This Point..."

The Direct: "Speaking of Truthsaying, The Sisterhood, [Princess Ynez was originally going to be joining the Sisterhood pretty early on the series, but, you know, some stuff happened. So what are her thoughts? Where is she mentally in terms of joining The Sisterhood, compared to the beginning of the series, and now, when she's kind of all of a sudden thrust into this partnership with Valya and the Mother Superior herself?

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina: So many things have happened that Ynez knows nothing about in the show. I think she still wants to go, and she still looks up to the Bene Gesserit and Valya Harkonnen. I mean Valya Harkonnen is Mother Superior. To Ynez, she would probably do anything she says at this point because she doesn't know a lot of the things that have happened. But I think something that Ynez also learned in this season is that she's much more capable within herself than she thought she was. But I think for her, she trusts Valya."

The Direct: "It's an interesting parallel, just story-wise, when we're learning about Valya's backstory, how she had this initial inability to let go of her family, and that's what kept her from joining The Sisterhood immediately. Do you think that Ynez is going to have that similar issue at all, or, given everything that's happened, Is she ready to throw away that name and start fresh?

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina: It's going to be so interesting to see where [showrunner] Alison [Schapker] takes the story. Ynez doesn't know that her father has died. When we leave her in the show, that's going to be a big deal for her, and her relationship with her mom, wherever they stand, as you said before, her relationship with Constantine will––I mean, there's so many unresolved things at the palace. It's going to be interesting to see where she takes the story. So, yeah, I guess we'll have to wait and see.

Season 2 Hopes for Princess Ynez in Dune: Prophecy

How Will Ynez Find Out About Her Father's Death?

The Direct: "Thankfully, 'Dune: Prophecy' was renewed for Season 2, so, hypothetically for you, what can you tease might be next for the Princess and really, what do you want to see with your character? What do you personally want to explore with these new episodes?"

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina: I am so excited that we get to go back and do it again. I am very excited to see what [showrunner] Alison [Shapker] takes a story. I think for me, something that I would, I mean, I would be curious to see how Ynez finds out about her father and her reaction to that. Also, I'd be curious to see when, if, and how she finds out and learns more about Valya Harkonnen and her story. Also, now she's on the run with Kieran and Valya. Like, what's gonna happen? I mean, they're on Arakis, but what's gonna happen? That's very exciting. Then I'm also curious to see where she stands with her mother and with Constantine. So many unresolved things.

Princess Ynez Finally Gets to Do Intense Action Sequences

"That Was By Far the Longest Fight Sequence That We Did..."

The Direct: "The season shows you training for combat, kind of throughout, and now you finally get to put that to the test in this finale. What was it like filming those, those fun action sequences?"

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina: That was really cool. I mean, because up until that scene, Ynez has been training with Kieran, and this is the first time where they're fighting side-by-side, equally. And I thought that was really fun. Also, it's a super epic scene. The Space Port is built. It was raining when we shot it. That was by far the longest fight sequence that we did, and learned the choreography. Also, fighting with real stunt fighters was really fun.

What's Changed the Most About Princess Ynez Corrino?

"For the First Time Ever, She Was Forced to Question Almost Everything She Thought She Knew..."

The Direct: "The princess has had a long journey this season. How do you feel that she's most changed from the moment we first see her to that last shot of her?"

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina: Well, I feel like what's changed with her is that, in the season, for the first time ever, she was forced to question almost everything she thought she knew about her family and what kind of people they are, their actions and how they use their power. She's learned about herself, how she wants to use her power, and she's also learned that every action has consequences, and, by speaking up against how her family are using their powers by speaking about what she finds right and what she finds wrong, you know, ultimately, she's pushed further and further away from her family, and we leave her on the run with Kieran and Travis and Valya Harkonnen on unknown territory, not knowing what's next.

Dune: Prophecy Season 1 is now streaming on Max. Season 2 is on its way, but there is no estimated release window yet.

