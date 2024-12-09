Episode 4 of Max's Dune: Prophecy saw Emily Watson’s Valya reunite with her Harkonnen family, Mark Addy’s Evgeny, and Edward Davis’ Harrow to try and sway the favor of the Imperium in her direction.

While Evgeny has hated Valya since she was young (and expressly shown in Episode 3), Harrow knows very little of her—but is intrigued by the promises of power she has to offer.

Sadly, his first attempt at grabbing power doesn't go so well, as he’s upstaged by Sarah-Sofie Boussnina's Princes Ynez, who makes the criminal accusation before Harrow can.

Things don't go much better for Evgeny, who dies in an intense conversation with Valya after she steals away his breathing apparatus.

The Direct sat down in an exclusive interview with Mark Addy and Edward Davis to discuss the pressure of holding the Harkonnen name and their feelings about Valya.

Mark Addy on Evgeny's Big Death Scene

HBO

"A Horrible Scene, But a Joy to Be Part of..."

The Direct: "Now, Mark, you have a shocking, yet minimalist, death scene that, you know, kind of seemed perfectly fitting for those two characters. Can you talk about why that outcome was bound to happen and kind of what it was like filming that across from Emily Watson?"

Mark Addy: Emily's just amazing to work with. So it was a joy, a horrible scene, but a joy to be part of. We did have the issue of the floating chair, which kind of worked on its own little motors. We were controlled by somebody with a PlayStation control around the back of the set, so I'm chasing around the room while somebody else controls the movement. Very strange. But the scene itself, I mean, it's a culmination of 30 years of resentment, and just, when you're working with an actor that gives you so much back, it's just a joy to do in spite of the appalling nature of the scene. And you know, for Valya, the fact that she's willing to let her own uncle die, all right, he's not a very nice person, but the fact that she's willing to let him die at her feet, you know, it shows a little bit about the nature of her character. What else is she capable of?

Holding the Pressure of Representing House Harkonnen

"I Just Love Playing the Characters That Everyone Loves to Hate."

The Direct: You guys have a heavy burden. You guys are holding the Harkonnen family name on your shoulders. What does that feel like?

Mark Addy: It's a bit of pressure... We all know where the Harkins end up in 10,000 years. It was nice to have the opportunity of showing the sort of seeds of what they may become if you know what I mean. They're a little bit more, perhaps a little bit more human. Evgeny not so much, but Harrow certainly is much more human than the Harkonnens that we're more familiar with, but we can see the direction they're heading in. Edward Davis: I just love playing the characters that everyone loves to hate. It's always more fun. So, yeah, it's a heavy burden, and you've got to do justice to the characters for the fans and you know, but it's so much fun. And having a bit of humor as well, which Harrow has, was a real gift, because lots of the characters take themselves very seriously. And obviously, that fantastic haircut was a real pleasure.

How the Harkonnens Feel About Seeing Valya Again

HBO

Evgeny and Harrow Harkonnen Feel Very Different About Valya

The Direct: "Now, when Valya comes charging in, you guys both have different views on her presence and the promises she brings. Can you kind of break down how both your characters feel at that moment when you guys are reunited?"

Mark Addy: For Evgeny, I mean, we see in flashback the fact that Evgeny blames value for the death of Griffin. Griffin being the shining light, the golden boy, the one who's going to bring House Harkonnen back into the fold and bring us back to the sort of position of power in the Imperium that we deserve, and it's all because of her that we're in the shit that we're in right now. And that resentment has simmered away for 30 years. So when she finally pitches up again, we're right back to where we were 30 years ago. It's all your fault, in spite of the fact that Tula is kind of equally culpable. But because of the nature of the way she operates, she flies below the radar. She can get away with a lot of stuff because she seems so unassuming. Valya is a loudmouth. She speaks her mind. She's a bit more forthright. So that puts her in Evgeny's firing line. Edward Davis: I think Harrow, when Valya turns up, Harrow has only really encountered her through what Evgeny has told him about her. He will have met her a handful of times, perhaps as a child. And so he doesn't know her at all, basically, but he does know her through Evgeny's eyes. So, of course, he's not going to take kindly to her arrival... However, because those opinions haven't been founded on his own terms, you know, because he's been fed to him, he's a lot more able to see her for who she really is, and to listen to her as well. And I think Harrow and Valya develop a sort of simpatico, something that sort of works, and so he's not blinded by hatred in the way that Evgeny is, which I think ultimately is a great boon to him.

How Does Harrow Harkonnen Feel After Being Humiliated?

"I Think He Feels at Rock Bottom."

The Direct: "When it comes to Harrow, he ultimately gets upstaged at his big moment, the high council meeting, and we kind of see a glimpse into his humiliation. Could you give us any more insight into his feelings in that moment about Valya and himself following that whole ordeal? Where does he stand at the end of that episode?"

Edward Davis: I think he feels at rock bottom. I think it's all gone horribly wrong at that stage, and he's very aware of that. And perhaps in Episode 4, he hasn't begun to try to deal with that. I think the last time we see him, he goes to bed with a drink. You know, he's not doing any more conniving. He's done for the day. But I think that the humiliation of being interrupted by the speaker at the Landsraand and being mocked for being a Harkonnen and the double humiliation of not managing to get Corrino out of his mouth and Ynez having to do it for him... ... I think, and then having to witness all these people being burnt to death. He's not put in a great position. It's certainly not what he would have expected. But I think the surprise of that is what triggers what we then see him do, upon which I shall speak no more.

The Direct: "Now, Harrow really seems to like this new taste of power and status that is being offered. Is he the type to do anything and everything, no matter the cost, to make a name for himself?"

Davis: Oh, I couldn't possibly say. He's a Harkonnen. That's all I can say [laughs].

What Do Evgeny and Harrow Harkonnen Think of Each Other?

"I Wouldn't Want to Be Either of Them in That Dynamic..."

The Direct: "A lot of this is about Valya and how you guys interact with her, but you know, how do your characters feel about each other? What is that dynamic between you two?"

Edward Davis: I think it's more or less functional. It's not pleasant, but it must be horribly monotonous, for sure. And Harrow is kind of tasked with looking after Evgeny. But there's a kind of Harkonnen pride to it. There's a sort of like, we're the men of this household. We have to root for each other. So, it's a mixture. It's not great. I wouldn't want to be either of them in that dynamic. Mark Addy: One of the most exciting parts of Harrow's day might be emptying his spittoon when you consider the circumstances. They're living in a barren landscape in a cold place. They stay as close to the fire as you can for any element of warm, it's wet, it's just miserable. So they've existed that way for a number of years. And the ambition that I think Evgeny felt that Harrow should be marrying the princess instead of the boy. It should be you there. Why didn't you ingratiate yourself? And you know, there's a discipline, maybe an element of disappointment. Evgeny knows he's no Griffin, but he's the Harkonnen's best hope, so it's all we've got right now.

Dune: Prophecy is now streaming on Max.

Make sure to check out The Direct's post-mortems with cast members from Episode 1 and Episode 2 of Dune: Prophecy!