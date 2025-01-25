Silo Season 3 Release Estimates, News and Everything We Know

Audiences waiting to find out what happens next in Silo will be pleased to know a third season is on the way.

Silo is based on the Hugh Howey novels, Wool, Shift, and Dust, which chronicle a dystopian future in which a community lives underground in a 144-level silo.

All the Details To Know About Silo Season 3

Apple TV+

Silo Season 3 Is the Penultimate Season

When Apple TV+ handed out a renewal for Silo's third season it didn't stop there and renewed the series through a fourth season as well. This means fans have two more seasons of the dystopian show to look forward to before it concludes in the fourth season.

Showrunner Graham Yost said in a statement (via Deadline) that the team was looking forward to Silo coming to an "incredibly satisfying conclusion:"

"With the final two chapters of 'Silo', we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos."

Silo Season 3 Is Filming Back to Back With Season 4

In another piece of good news for fans, Silo's final two seasons will film back-to-back, which will hopefully reduce the wait time between cliffhangers.

Star Rebecca Ferguson revealed last year that the intention was for Silo's final two seasons to film together, which makes sense given the dual renewal:

"I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."

Filming on Silo's next season reportedly began in October 2024, meaning things are well underway on the new episodes.

Will Silo Season 3 Release This Year?

While the back-to-back filming schedule is positive for Silo in the long run, it may have an immediate impact on the release date of Season 3, depending on how the production process is handled.

If Silo films its last two seasons chronologically then this means it would be possible for Season 3 to go into post-production while the rest of the series continues filming. This would make a late 2025 release date for Silo Season 3 a possibility.

However, if Apple TV+ chooses to wait until both seasons have completed filming to begin post-production this could push back Silo Season 3's release date, making it more likely a 2026 show.

Past seasons of Silo have followed a yearly release schedule with Season 1 coming out in 2023, followed by Season 2 in 2024. If Apple TV+ wants to continue this trend then it will no doubt push for Silo's third season to release in 2025, followed by Season 4 in 2026.

Ashley Zukerman & Jessica Henwick Are Joining the Silo

Season 3 of Silo already has some exciting new cast members aboard with Succession's Ashley Zukerman and Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick being bumped up to series regulars in the show after guest appearances in Season 2.

Zukerman plays a character named Daniel, as a young and hungry congressman, while Henwick plays whip-smart reporter Helen.

The two actors will join several cast members expected to return for Silo Season 3 including:

Rebecca Ferguson - Juliette

Common - Robert Sims

Harriet Walter - Martha

Avi Nash - Lukas

Chinaza Uche - Paul

Alexandria Riley - Camille

Season 3 Will Fix's Silo's Lighting Problem

Given that much of Silo takes place in an underground facility with little natural light, some viewers have raised issues with the darkness of the series over its two seasons (Prime Video's Rings of Power has received similar complaints about its lighting).

Some of that will be addressed in Season 3 of Silo, with Graham Yost revealing to TVLine that the series "will be outdoors" for certain portions.

"We will be outdoors, and we will be in the world, and there will be sunshine."

However, the showrunner did add that the series would continue to be set in Silo 17, bringing back some of those lighting issues. Yost recommended viewers "crank up the brightness" for these segments:



"Listen, I’m not going to defend it. It’s just the way it plays. And sometimes stuff looks one way in a dark editing room. When we showed the first episode on a big screen in London, it looked fantastic, because motion picture screens are very bright. So I just encourage everyone to crank up the brightness [at home], and you’ll see a difference."

Season 3 Is About Memory

Silo still has a lot of questions to answer in Season 3 following the events of the Season 2 finale.

Yost told The Wrap that Silo sticks somewhat close to Howey's novels, but the writers ended up shifting things around to accommodate Ferguson's casting and her character Juliette:

"In Hugh’s books, the second book, Juliette only appears on the last page. Originally, Jamie Erlicht and I thought the series would run five years, and that Book 1 would be two seasons, Book 2 would be one season, and Book 3 would be two seasons. And I called him and I said, 'We’ve got Rebecca Ferguson, we can’t do a season of television when she’s [only] in the last scene. We’ve got to come up with something different.' That’s when we decided on four seasons. And that was our plan really from the beginning."

Yost also revealed how Silo plans to handle the dual timelines of what happened 140 years ago and the origin story, adding that they've "monkeyed with the origin story dramatically" and have "come up with a different story for Juliette for that period."

Additionally, the showrunner hinted that "Season 3 is about memory." Season 3 will also answer "a lot of mysterious about Silo 17," according to Yost:

"There are a lot of mysteries about Silo 17. The chief one being that all those people went outside, they had an hour to get outside. They didn’t all die in three minutes. What the f–k happened out there? That’s gonna be part of Season 3. You’ll get the answers to all of that. And then there are other things you don’t find out until Season 4."

Silo Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Apple TV+.