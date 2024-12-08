Here's When Silo Season 3's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

The thrilling dystopian series Silo is in the middle of Season 2 right now, but the Apple TV+ title is set to return for an additional season.

Silo is an adaptation of Hugh Howey's novel trilogy (comprising Wool, Shift, and Dust) and tells the story of a community of survivors living in a giant 144-level underground silo.

Rebecca Ferguson leads the cast of Silo as Juliette Nichols, an engineer-turned-investigator who begins to question the society she has grown up in.

Silo Season 3 Release Window Projections

Apple TV+

Apple renewed Silo for a third season some time ago and with Season 2 approaching its finale, many are wondering how long the wait will be between seasons.

The most recent update on this front came in October from KFTV which reported that filming on Silo's third season had begun in the UK as of October 22.

Based on this information, some projections can be made about when exactly Silo Season 3 will be released on Apple TV+.

Filming for Season 1 lasted for about 10 months between August 2021 and May 2022. The series then premiered on May 5, 2023, highlighting a one-year gap between the end of filming and the premiere.

Season 2's filming schedule was a little different. Filming initially began in June 2023 but was halted a month later due to the strikes in Hollywood. Production began again in December 2023 and continued until March 2024, with the season then premiering eight months later in November.

These prior schedules indicate that filming on Silo can last anywhere from 5-10 months, with around an 8-12-month gap between the filming end date and the premiere of the season.

This means if Silo Season 3 follows the same pattern it can be expected to wrap filming in mid-to-late 2025, with the new season likely premiering in mid-2026 at the earliest.

It should be noted, however, that Silo's third and fourth seasons are likely to film back-to-back, according to a quote from Rebecca Ferguson to Collider:

"I think we're absolutely fine with saying Season 1, we've done. Season 2 is shot and coming out, and we're now looking at green-lighting Seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."

If Seasons 3 and 4 of Silo do end up filming together, this will extend the total shoot time. This could lead to a later release date for Season 3 (but possibly an earlier release for Season 4).

What to Expect From Silo's Future Seasons

While Apple TV+'s adaptation has remained largely faithful to Howey's novels, with the depiction of some new characters in Silo being the more notable changes.

Silo Season 2 is yet to reach its endpoint, so it's unclear what questions the show will leave viewers with over the season break.

However, what is known is that Silo is intended to adapt all three of Howey's novels, with them being divided over four seasons. Ferguson said in the same Collider interview that the show will have a definitive ending that the creatives are working towards:

I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is. So that's the answer. You will find out when the show is done. To be honest, I don't think it's a secret. The books are the books. It's three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons.

Fans can turn to the books to find out what Silo's ending will be, otherwise, it will be a few years of waiting before the story reaches its conclusion on-screen.

New episodes of Silo Season 2 are released weekly on Fridays on Apple TV+.