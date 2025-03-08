The creator of Silo has confirmed that Season 3 will take the story in a bold new direction.

Season 2 of the dystopian Apple TV+ thriller delivered plenty of twists, following Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette as she explored another underground Silo while resistance grew back home in Silo 18.

The season built toward a dramatic climax, with Juliette returning to Silo 18 just as those in power fought to suppress the rebellion she helped ignite. With the finale setting the stage for even more chaos, fans are fully locked in for everything to come in Silo Season 3.

Silo Season 3 to Unravel "Weird" Mysteries

Silo

Showrunner Graham Yost has revealed that Silo Season 3 will dig deeper into the "weird" rules surrounding fertility and The Pact, two long-standing mysteries within the show's dystopian world.

Speaking in a recent interview with Radio Times, Yost teased a major mystery in Silo Season 3, revealing that "this other silo can kill a silo within minutes essentially by poisoning them" and questioning, "Why would they do that? How? What is going on?"

He hinted that the show will start to "peel back" the truth behind what happened in Silo 17, where people "went outside without cleaning suits on and they didn’t die for quite some time."

"There is this thing called the Safeguard, which is... this other silo can kill a silo within minutes essentially by poisoning them. And why would they do that? How? What is going on? And then we start to peel back a little bit that... well, in Silo 17, they all went outside without cleaning suits on and they didn't die for quite some time. What happened? Well, that's a big mystery. That's something we will eventually... we hope to get the chance to answer that."

He also emphasized that life inside the silos isn't inherently dystopian, noting, "It’s not a bad society in a silo. People got jobs, they got food, they got medical care."

However, he teased that there's "something weird about fertility and who gets to have children" and added, "The Pact is kind of weird," hinting that these mysteries will play a bigger role in Season 3:

"We always wanted that feeling that there's something... that it's not a bad society in a silo. People got jobs, they got food, they got medical care, you know, blah, blah, blah. But there's something weird about fertility and who gets to have children and there's other things. The Pact is kind of weird... And that gives us some place to go in the future."

While a more detailed look at the plot for the new season will have to wait, there's already a ton of information about the production of Silo's next episodes.

More Silo Season 3 Details

Silo Season 3 is set to be the penultimate season, with Apple TV+ confirming that the show will conclude with Season 4.

Yost has previously promised (via Deadline) an "incredibly satisfying conclusion" to the series' mysteries, and to keep the momentum going, Seasons 3 and 4 are being filmed back-to-back.

Filming reportedly began in October 2024, and while a late 2025 release for Season 3 is possible, it could be delayed to 2026 if Apple TV+ opts to complete both seasons before post-production.

New cast additions include Succession's Ashley Zukerman as Daniel, a young congressman, and Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick as Helen, a sharp-witted reporter.

They join returning stars Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Chinaza Uche, and Alexandria Riley. With filming in full swing and the endgame in sight, fans can expect Silo's final seasons to deliver plenty of intrigue

Silo Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Apple TV+.