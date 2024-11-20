'Silo': Here's Why Juliette Didn't Die After Leaving the Silo

Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette marches to her almost certain death in the Silo finale, but for some reason, she does not die.

Based on Hugh Howey's sci-fi series of novels, Silo centers on an underground community living deep in the Earth after some sort of apocalyptic event hundreds of years prior.

Ferguson leads the Silo cast as Juliette, an unassuming engineer who is mysteriously promoted to the rank of sheriff following the death of her boyfriend. On her journey in her new role, she becomes privy to the inner workings of the Silo and does not necessarily like what she finds.

How Does Juliette Survive in Silo?

Silo

Everything in Silo Season 1 was leading up to Juliette (played by Rebecca Ferguson) undergoing the show's central Cleaning Ceremony and walking to her death; that, however, does not happen as she miraculously lives where others had died.

Throughout the series, the audience follows Juliette, a former engineer who has been asked to take on the role of sheriff in the underground Silo community.

This bizarre promotion comes to her after former sheriff Holston Becker tragically died while looking into the suspicious death of Juliette's boyfriend, George.

Becker goes out the way many of the Silo's residents do. He, just like his wife Allison did serval years earlier, asks to partake in a Cleaning Ceremony, a significant custom in the underground community where a member volunteers to go above and clean the camera lens.

However, as is shown in the case of both Allison and Becker, everyone who volunteers for a Cleaning Ceremony ends up dead immediately after they wipe the camera lens broadcasting the outside world to the people below.

The end of Season 1 sees Juliette deep in a conspiracy to take over the Silo on the part of the dastardly Judicial Branch. Having been arrested by the Judicial, she too, is forced to take the walk that has killed so many residents of the Silo over the years.

She, however, does not meet the same fate as those other people, surviving the Cleaning Ceremony and making a major discovery in doing so.

What is revealed at the end of the series is that the reason for everyone else's death during the Cleaning Ceremony is thanks to faulty tape being used on the hazmat suit they wear outside.

It turns out, that this tape was intentionally being messed with to kill dissenters or conspiracy-spouting enemies of those in power of the Silo.

The tape is meant to keep the toxic air of the earth above out of the suit, but with a malfunctioning seal, the wearer of the stud slowly succumbs to being poisoned by the air and collapsing to their death.

Well, Juliette had a little trick up her sleeve (or wrapped around it, in this case). Throughout the series, there are mentions of Juliette helping her engineer friends, one woman in particular named Martha Walker.

As a part of this, Juliette has been slowly stealing staches of tape for Martha to use. This stockpiling comes into play, as Martha brokers a deal with someone in Supply in the Silo, getting the right take into Juliette's Cleaning Ceremony.

This means that Juliette does not have a faulty seal on her suit, and is free to explore the outside world (and break free of the bizarre digital reality set for her within the suit) without the threat of dying like all the other Cleaning Ceremony victims had.

Silo Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+.