Eternals and Game of Thrones star Kit Harington joins the cast of Season 3 of HBO's financial drama, Industry.

Industry navigates the busy world of high finance centered around the group of young bankers working at the London branch of Pierpoint & Co. The show's final season focuses on the bankers' journey in taking a chance on ethical investing.

Industry Season 3 premiered on August 11 on HBO.

Every Main Cast Member of Industry Season 3

Marisa Abela - Yasmin

Marisa Abela

Marisa Abela returns to lead the cast of Industry Season 3 as Yasmin.

Yasmin works as part of the Foreign Exchange Sales desk at Pierpoint. She is carrying the burden of her father's infamous financial fraud case that hounded her life over the years.

Season 3 begins with Yasmin struggling with her financial issues after being cut off from her dad's wealth at the end of the show's sophomore run.

Aside from monetary issues, she has to deal with the paparazzi and entertainment journalists putting her in the spotlight. Not to mention, Yasmin's career is also in limbo.

Abela is best known for her roles in Back to Black, Barbie, and Cobra.

Kit Harington - Henry Muck

Kit Harington

Joining the world of Industry Season 3 is Kit Harington as Henry Muck.

Muck is the CEO of Lumi, a green tech energy company, and he is also Pierpoint's new client as the company deep dives into ethical investing.

Harington's notable roles include playing Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, Dane Whitman in Eternals, and Ricky in Blade for Dust.

Myha'la Herrold - Harper Stern

Myha'la Herrold

Myha'la Herrold reprises her role as Harper Stern.

Harper is experiencing a rough patch as she was fired from her position as a member of Pierpoint's Cross Product Sales (CPS) team after Eric backstabbed her.

It was revealed in the Season 2 finale that Harper lied about her transcript since she did not graduate from college.

Still, Industry's first two seasons prove that Harper has a brilliant mind and some would think that it is only a matter of time before she gets her position back.

Herrold previously appeared in Modern Love, Leave the World Behind, and Black Mirror.

Harry Lawtey - Robert

Harry Lawtey

Harry Lawtey is back as Robert, an Oxford graduate who is a member of the CPS desk at Pierpoint.

Robert is a level-headed executive who often ends up with terrible women in his love life. Season 3 sees Robert as he continues to deal with his sexually inappropriate client, Nicole, while handling the arrival of Henry Muck as Pierpoint's new client.

Lawtey's major credits include You & Me, Magpie Murders, and The Letter for the King.

Ken Leung - Eric

Ken Leung

Ken Leung brings Eric to life in Industry Season 3.

Eric serves as the managing director of CPS at Pierpoint and is considered one of the elite executives of the company.

After taking Harper under his wing, he betrays her for lying about her transcript and she has him fired for it.

Eric is now on the verge of looking for a new protege when Season 3 begins and it looks like his next target to fire is potentially Yas.

Leung recently appeared as Commander Zhao in Avatar: The Last Airbender. The actor also starred in Pantheon, Missing, and Old.

Conor MacNeill - Kenny

Conor MacNeill

Kenny (played by Conor MacNeill) is Yasmin's direct manager and VP of the FX Desk.

Kenny appears in Season 3 to support Yasmin and prevent Eric from potentially firing her. This decision, though, drastically backfires against Kenny, in Season 3, Episode 1.

MacNeill can be seen in The Tourist, The Sixth Commandment, and King Frankie.

Sagar Radia - Rishi

Sagar Radia

Sagar Radia portrays Rishi, a market maker and a member of the CPS desk known for doing high-risk trades.

After trying to leave Pierpoint at the Season 2 finale, Rishi returns to the company to start fresh in Season 3.

Radia has credits in The Good Karma Hospital, Unicorns, and Ten Dates.

Sarah Goldberg - Petra Koenig

Sarah Goldberg

Sarah Goldberg appears in Industry Season 3 as Petra Koenig, FutureDawn's portfolio manager and Harper's new boss after being fired from Pierpoint.

Goldberg has credits in Barry, The Night House, and The Report.

Sarah Parish - Nicole

Sarah Parish

Sarah Parish returns as Nicole, Robert's predatory client who gives him a hard time in Season 2.

The tide changes in Season 3, though, as Episode 1 revealed that Robert is hooking up with Nicole.

Parish has over 50 credits, with roles in Blackpool, The Wedding Date, and The Holiday.

Miriam Petche - Sweetpea Golightly

Miriam Petche

Another newcomer to the world of Industry is Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, a famous influencer and Pierpoint graduate.

Sweetpea is more than just a sassy and outspoken influencer. Season 3, Episode 1 proves that she is a formidable asset at Pierpoint due to her clever and driven personality.

Petche can be seen in Vexed, The Worst Witch, and Zombies Next Door.

Elena Saurel - Anna Gearing

Elena Saurel

Anna Gearing (played by Elena Saurel) is the head of FutureDawn, the company where Harper ends up after her departure from Pierpoint.

Saurel is known for her roles in The Batman, Buffering, and Killing Eve.

Indy Lewis - Venetia Berens

Indy Lewis

Indy Lewis appears as Venetia Berens, a Pierpoint graduate who works alongside Yasmin in Season 3.

Lewis previously appeared in La Fortuna, King and Conqueror, and On the Outside.

Adam Levy - Charles Hanani

Adam Levy

Adam Levy is back as Charles Hanani, Yasmin's father who is caught up in a messy financial fraud scheme that alters his life forever.

Levy is known for his roles in The Witcher, Snatch, and Gladiator.

Trevor White - Bill Adler

Trevor White

Trevor White plays Bill Adler, the global head of the Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities Division at Pierpoint.

Bill shows up in Season 3, Episode 1 to challenge Eric's abilities to manage at a higher level and he wants him to do by firing someone from his team.

White has credits in Doctor Who, Downtown Abbey, and The Dark Knight Rises.

Tom Stourton - James Ashford

Tom Stourton

Tom Stourton is part of Industry Season 3's cast as James Ashford, the CEO of Ashford Asset Management.

Stourton appeared in Barbie, Poor Things, and About Time.

Industry Season 3 is now streaming on Max.

