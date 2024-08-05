The first footage from The Last of Us Season 2 gives fans a first look at Abby in live-action.

Kaitlyn Dever will bring Abby to the popular Max series starring Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie).

However, fans unfamiliar with the game may be a bit angry with her character after an early plot twist sees Abby kill Joel before the new season (or installment of the game) even kicks off — assuming the plot from the game is adapted.

Though a bit divisive in fan circles, Abby as a character is a favorite of many, and despite her dark story, they have much to look forward to when she first debuts in The Last of Us Season 2.

In a new advertising spot for Max in the coming year, fans saw the first new footage for The Last of Us Season 2, including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby.

Titled "Coming to Max in 2024-2025 | The Penguin, The White Lotus, The Last of Us and More," the footage starts showing clips from the upcoming season of The Last of Us at around the 1:17 timestamp. At 1:33, Abby makes her first appearance.

Though her screen time is brief, Dever's Abby can clearly be seen fighting her way through hoards of the infected, trying to attack her from the other side of a chainlink fence.

The setting and Abby's pose in the new footage are almost identical to a scene in the video game The Last of Us 2, soon after Abby meets Joel. It can be found at timecode 27:50 of this story scene footage compilation from the game.

Abby appears at timecode 1:33 of the spot, which can be watched below:

Will The Last of Us Season 2 Be Game-Accurate?

The visual accuracy of the footage in the new Max ad spot to its source material is so uncanny, it seems as though the show's team pulled the scene straight out of the game and brought it to life.

This is relatively rare when it comes to adaptations of popular stories across different media (ie. book-to-movie, game-to-show, etc.), so fans will be glad to see the level of care put into making the show look so similar to the game.

Of course, that is to be expected for The Last of Us — Season 1 was no stranger to scenes almost identical to their sources from the game. In fact, some dialogue was even pulled word-for-word.

As such, even without this footage to prove it, fans can go into The Last of Us Season 2 expecting to see their favorite game moments brought to life — and this new clip of Abby is reassurance that this expectation is realistic.

The Last of Us Season 1 is now streaming on Max. Season 2 is expected to hit Max sometime in 2025.