More crimes and detective shenanigans are in store for the returning cast of Miss Scarlet and The Duke in Season 4.

Miss Scarlet and The Duke follows the journey of Victorian London's first female detective, Eliza Scarlet, as she grapples with the ups and downs of police work alongside veteran inspector William Wellington.

The British period drama premiered on Masterpiece on PBS on January 7.

Every Main Cast Member of Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 4

Kate Phillips - Eliza Scarlet

Kate Phillips

Kate Phillips reprises her role as Eliza Scarlet in Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 4.

As the first Victorian London female detective, Eliza Scarlet has already proven that she has what it takes to solve cases and catch bad guys.

At the end of Season 3, Patrick Nash offers Eliza a chance to spearhead her own agency in London, leaving behind her late father's detective agency.

Season 4 opens with Eliza as the head of a new detective agency (she took the offer, yes!), but there is a twist. The season opener highlights the fact that Eliza has no other detectives to work with, and she only has an accountant as her lone employee.

The new season is expected to dive deep into Eliza's work issues as well as (potentially) answering the question of whether or not she will finally get together with her old pal, William.

Speaking with Masterpiece, Phillips teased what to expect about Eliza's new career trajectory, noting that she gets to "meet lots of new people:"

"Nash & Sons allows her to meet lots of new people. She’s always looking to get one step ahead so the more people she meets, the more opportunities she has."

Peaky Blinders fans may recognize Phillips for her role as Linda Shelby in the series. The actress is also known for her roles in Downtown Abbey and Wolf Hall.

Stuart Martin - William “The Duke” Wellington

Stuart Martin

Stuart Martin returns as William "The Duke" Wellington.

William is a veteran detective who was trained by Eliza Scarlet's father. The character is clearly infatuated with Eliza throughout the first three seasons even though he had a girlfriend named Arabella in Season 3.

While Eliza's detective agency is in shambles at the start of Season 4, it is quite the opposite for William. The Duke, as many call him, is busy with more cases than he can ever handle.

William and Eliza reunite in Season 4's first installment, with the latter teasing that he may need reinforcements after a stockpile of cases in his department.

Martin previously appeared in Army of Thieves, Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire, and Jamestown.

Felix Scott - Patrick Nash

Felix Scott

Felix Scott plays Patrick Nash, Eliza's work rival who later turns out to be an eventual ally.

While Nash is not impressed with Eliza at first, he eventually learns to respect her as a colleague and a friend in the latter part of Seasons 2 and 3.

After Eliza accepts Nash's offer to take over Nash & Sons, the pair now works hand-in-hand together at the start of Season 4.

In the same interview with Masterpiece, Scott teased that "Eliza and Nash get into a lot of trouble" in Season 4:

"Eliza and Nash get into a lot of trouble. That’s their thing, that’s their M.O. There’s a lot more running around, there’s a lot of capering which is going around which is lots of fun."

Scott has credits in Our House, The Crown, and The Interceptor.

Cathy Belton - Ivy Woods

Cathy Belton

Cathy Belton is part of the cast of Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 4 as Ivy Woods.

Ivy is Eliza Scarlet's best friend and housekeeper who raised her after her mother died. She always gives Eliza pieces of advice when things are rough, whether it's about work, love, or her struggles.

In Season 4, Ivy listens to Eliza's complaints about her struggles in running her detective agency.

Belton is known for her roles in Philomena, Hidden Assets, and Red Rock.

Evan McCabe - Detective Oliver Fitzroy

Evan McCabe

Evan McCabe joins the cast of Season 4 as Detective Oliver Fitzroy.

Fitzroy is William's colleague and mentee whom he tries hard to train despite his flaws.

McCabe's notable credits include Berlin Station and Doctor Who.

Simon Ludders - Mr. Potts

Simon Ludders

Simon Ludders plays Mr. Potts, the sensitive yet caring romantic interest of Ivy Woods.

Bridgerton fans may recognize Ludders for his role as Humboldt in the Netflix series. The actor also appeared in You, The Capture, and The Diplomat.

Tim Chipping - Detective Phelps

Tim Chipping

Detective Phelps is William's work rival and they often solve their problems and disagreements with their fists. The character is played by Tim Chipping.

Season 4's premiere showed Phelps working with another detective, Fitzroy, as they try to track down a government minister who was shot.

Chipping has a handful of notable roles in the past, such as appearances in Troy, Sherlock, and Gassed Up.

Oliver Chris - Basil Sinclaire

Oliver Chris

Oliver Chris' Basil Sinclaire is a journalist who is not a fan of Eliza's rise to the top of the detective ranks.

In Season 4, Sinclaire is hellbent on exposing the fact that Eliza's business is struggling, with him publishing a story about the Nash & Sons.

Chris' past notable appearances include King Charles III, Bluestone 42, and Motherland.

Paul Bazely

Paul Bazely

Paul Bazely is one of the newcomers who joins the cast of Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 4.

Bazely has over 50 credits to his name, with appearances in Dungeons & Dragons, Black Mirror, Such Brave Girls, and Citadel.

Curtis Kantsa

Curtis Kantsa

Curtis Kantsa is another new cast member of Miss Scarlet and The Duke.

Kantsa is known for his roles in The Sandman, Blue Story, and The Last Bus.

Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 4 airs every Sunday on PBS at 8/7c.