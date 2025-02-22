Surface Season 2 brings in some new and exciting cast members to join Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Sophia, such as Phil Dunster, Freida Pinto, and Callie Cooke.

The sophomore run of Apple TV+'s thriller series continues the story of Sophie as she pieces together fragments of her memory to find out what really happened to her that led to her suicide attempt.

As she gains new allies for her search for the truth, dangerous enemies resurface that could endanger her life.

Surface Season 2 premiered on Apple TV+ on February 21.

Surface Season 2 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor

Gugu Mbatha-Raw - Sophie/Tess Caldwell

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Gugu Mbatha-Raw leads the cast of Surface Season 2 as Sophie, a troubled woman with a complicated past who lost her memories after falling off a San Francisco ferry in Season 1.

At the end of Season 1, she learns that her true identity is Tess Caldwell, leaving behind her husband whom she believes has something to do with her accident in the past.

Season 2 begins with Sophie, posing now as the real Tess Caldwell, begins to insert himself into the elite British clash to learn more about her husband's family and how it ties to her past.

Mbatha-Raw is known for being part of the cast of Loki Season 2 where she played Ravonna Renslayer.

The actress also starred in Lift, Beyond the Lights, and Belle.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen - James Ellis

Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Oliver Jackson-Cohen stars as James Ellis, Sophie's husband who may be hiding a dangerous secret about his wife's troubled past.

He works in a high-profile investment firm as part of his family's business.

Surface Season 2 sees James hellbent on finding Sophie by any means necessary. It remains to be seen if he wants to protect her or get rid of her once and for all.

Jackson-Cohen previously appeared in Wilderness, Emily, and Jackdaw.

Ari Graynor - Caroline

Ari Graynor

Ari Graynor returns as Caroline, Sophie's best friend and her husband's mistress.

Graynor was part of the cast of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix.

The actress can also be seen in Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, The Disaster Artist, and Whip It.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hannah

Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Marianne Jean-Baptiste appears as Hannah, Sophie's trusted therapist in Surface Season 2.

Jean-Baptiste is known for her roles in Without a Trace, Spy Game, and Secrets & Lies.

François Arnaud - Harrison

François Arnaud

François Arnaud returns as Harrison in Surface Season 2.

Harrison is James' best friend who hired a private investigator to look into Sophie, but his plan backfired after the one he hired fell in love with his target.

He later orchestrates a murder to kill the private investigator he hired after he starts to look into James' company.

Arnaud was part of the cast of Quantum Leap Season 2.

The actor's other credits include playing Manfred Bernardo on Midnight, Texas, and Tommy Castelli on UnReal.

Millie Brady - Eliza

Millie Brady

Millie Brady reprises her role as a woman named Eliza, an individual who may have shared a history with Sophie in her past life as Tess Caldwell.

In Surface Season 2, Sophie uses her connections to Eliza to find out the truth about her true self and how it ties back to her husband.

Brady's notable credits include The Last Kingdom, Roadkill, and The Queen's Gambit.

Phil Dunster - Quinn

Phil Dunster

Phil Dunster joins the cast of Surface Season 2 as Quinn, Eliza's elder brother who is described as someone who has his own darker tendencies.

Ted Lasso fans may recognize Dunster for his role in the series as Jamie Tartt.

The actor also starred in The Devil's Hour and Save Me.

Freida Pinto - Grace

Freida Pinto

Grace (played by Freida Pinto) is Quinn's fiancé and Eliza's soon-to-be-sister-in-law who strikes a bond with Tess Caldwell (Sophie) during the auction.

The character is one of the fresh faces of Surface Season 2.

Pinto is known for her roles in Slumdog Millionaire, Mira, Royal Detective, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Callie Cooke - Margot

Callie Cooke

Joining the world of Surface is Callie Cooke's Margot. She is Eliza's love interest in Season 2.

Cooke's featured credits include Cheaters, Piglets, and Peacock.

Joely Richardson - Olivia

Joely Richardson

Joely Richardson guest stars in Surface Season 2 as Olivia, the matriarch of the Huntley family.

Richardson previously appeared in Nip/Tuck, 101 Dalmatians, and Suspect.

Tara Fitzgerald - Anna Huntley

Tara Fitzgerald

Tara Fitzgerald plays Anna Huntley, one of the members of the Huntley family who is part of the auction in the opening moments of Surface Season 2.

Fitzgerald can be seen in Signora Volpe, Portraits of Dangerous Women, and Game of Thrones.

Gavin Drea - Callum Walsh

Gavin Drea

Gavin Drea plays an investigative journalist named Callum Walsh of the Brittainian who is working alongside Tess Caldwell to look into the Huntley family after its patriarch, William, is tied to past murders.

Drea has credits in Baby Reindeer, Vikings: Valhalla, and Daisy Jones & The Six.

Isabella Laughland - Claire

Isabella Laughland

Isabella Laughland appears as Claire, Callum's assistant in the Brittainian.

Laughland is known for playing Leanne in the Harry Potter movies.

The actress can also be seen in The Road Trip, Foundation, and Four Lives.

Nina Sosanya - Julia

Nina Sosanya

Nina Sosanya's Julia is the Brittainian's editor-in-chief who works alongside Callum Walsh.

Sosanya starred in Love Actually, Five Days, Good Omens, and Baby Reindeer.

John Macmillan - Richard

John Macmillan

Richard (played by John Macmillan) is the lawyer of Quinn Huntley who threatens Calum and Julia of Brittanian to back off on investigating the family.

Macmillan's notable credits include House of the Dragon, The Nevers, and King Lear.

Lois Baglin - Librarian

Lois Baglin

Lois Baglin appears as the librarian whom Tess Caldwell encounters.

Surface is Baglin's first major on-screen acting credit.

Nathalie Barclay - Auctioneer

Nathalie Barclay

Nathalie Barclay plays the auctioneer who appeared in the opening moments of Surface Season 2, Episode 1.

Barclay's other major credits include Killing Eve, FBI: International, and The Diplomat.

Asia-Sky Fenty - Young Sophie

Asia-Sky Fenty

Asia-Sky Fenty portrays the younger version of Sophie during flashbacks in Surface Season 2, Episode 1.

Fenty has credits in The Wheel of Time and Get Millie Black.

Christin Park - Victoria

Christin Park plays Victoria in Surface Season 2. She returns in the new season after making a prominent appearance in the first season.

Park previously appeared in Never Let Go, Reginald the Vampire, and So Help Me Todd.

New episodes of Surface Season 2 premiere on Apple TV+ every Friday at midnight PT.