Season 2 of Apple TV+'s psychological thriller Surface is officially on its way, so fans need to know a few things about the upcoming installment.

Surface follows Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Sophie Ellis, a character who lost her memory after a failed suicide attempt, meaning that she does not remember why she made that decision.

Alongside Mbatha-Raw, Surface also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Ari Graynor.

When Will Surface Season 2 Release on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+

Surface Season 1 premiered in July 2022 and ended in September of the same year. Shortly after it was over, Apple TV+ decided to renew the show for a Season 2 in December 2022.

Since its renewal, not much news has been revealed regarding the filming of Season 2.

However, series star Oliver Jackson-Cohen confirmed in a January 2024 interview with Numéro Netherlands that he and the rest of the cast and crew were filming Season 2 at that time while also revealing that shooting would last until sometime in April:

"We’re in the middle of shooting it now. ... Otherwise, I’m finishing filming ‘Surface’ in April, so if anyone needs someone who is 70 % chest hair to wear leather tassels and PVC shine as per our shoot, give me a shout."

It is worth noting that Jackson-Cohen also said in the same interview that Season 2 will include "a whole new plethora of characters:"

"The show has grown dramatically since season 1 and we’re now in London instead of San Francisco, so the scope of where it goes is endless. There is also the introduction of a whole new plethora of characters so I’m excited to see how fans react to it."

Season 1 of Surface began shooting in July 2021 and premiered one year later in July 2022. If Season 2 follows the same schedule, fans can get a decent idea of when it will be released.

It is unclear exactly when Season 2 began filming. Still, thanks to Jackson-Cohen's comments, it was going on in January 2024, so it may have started that month or maybe even a bit earlier.

So, if Season 2 releases one year after it began filming (just as Season 1 did), it could come to Apple TV+ around January 2025 or possibly even at the end of 2024.

Who's Cast in Surface Season 2?

Apple TV+

As Oliver Jackson-Cohen mentioned, fans will be treated to many new characters in Surface Season 2, but those actors and characters are unknown as of writing.

Since Jackson-Cohen confirmed that he was filming for Season 2, he will return as one of the show's main characters, James Ellis.

Joining him will be series lead Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie Ellis/Tess Caldwell.

One of the new actors joining the series for Season 2 will be Freida Pinto, according to a report from Variety that was shared in May 2023. It was revealed that Pinto will be playing a character named Grace, Quinn's fiance.

According to the Variety report, Grace will be "conflicted about what she’s really signing up for, and forms a special bond with Sophie."

In another Variety report (shared in April 2023), it was confirmed that Phil Dunster, best known for his work in Ted Lasso, would be another new cast member.

Dunster will bring Quinn to life, and the report gave a few details as to what fans can expect from the character:

"[Quinn is] the privileged scion of a troubled, old-money family who’s attempting to blaze a new trail for the younger generation – all the while struggling against his own darker tendencies."

Fans can also expect some of the major cast members from Season 1 to return, such as Ari Graynor as Caroline, François Arnaud as Harrison, Millie Brady as Eliza, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Hannah, and Stephan James as Baden.

What Will Happen in Surface Season 2?

Apple TV+

Throughout Surface Season 1, it was unclear whether Sophie jumped and attempted suicide or if she was pushed by another character, specifically Baden or James.

It was confirmed that she did jump, but CCTV footage also revealed that a mysterious character was with her.

However, it was also revealed that Sophie did not attempt suicide but instead tried faking her death, which still led to a head injury that caused memory loss.

In Season 2, Sophie will continue exploring her past to try and find out why she made the decisions she did before and up until her suicide attempt/faking her death.

She will return to her hometown of London, but she may be presented with more questions than answers as she tries to uncover exactly where she came from and what haunted her past.

In an interview with Variety, Surface creator Veronica West recapped some of what happened in Season 1 and explained the goals for Season 2.

In the interview, West revealed that Season 1 was all about "who Sophie really was" and that, in Season 2, the show will explore the "why:"

"We found who Sophie really was in Season 1, and the next chapter for me was always why? What is the origin story of someone who is capable of those decisions? What traumas has she gone through that she forgot when she was reborn in that water that we can now go discover?"

Series lead Gugu Mbatha-Raw gave a bit of insight on what will occur in Season 2, teasing that fans have "only seen the tip of the iceberg" when it comes to her character:

"Tess is so much more than she knows, even at the end of this season. I think we’re all kind of a combination of our roots and family legacy and history, and we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg."

Mbatha-Raw also admitted that her character's "past is a dangerous place to be" and that it will be a major plot point of Season 2:

"In Season 2, Tess’ past is a dangerous place to be."

Surface Season 1 is streaming on Apple TV+, and Season 2 is expected to be released in late 2024 or early 2025.

