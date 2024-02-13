Will Miss Scarlet and the Duke Season 5 Happen? Writers Address Potential Future of Show

The Season 4 finale of Miss Scarlet & the Duke only recently aired, but fans already have their eyes toward the horizon wondering if they can potentially see Season 5 in the future.

Starring Kate Phillips, Miss Scarlet & the Duke follows London's first-ever female detective, Eliza Scarlet, as she works alongside an inspector named William Wellington, who also goes by "The Duke."

The show first aired in 2020, and after four seasons, it has gained quite a fanbase.

Will There Be a Miss Scarlet & the Duke Season 5?

Although Season 5 of Miss Scarlet & the Duke has not yet been greenlit, many are expecting to hear an announcement sometime soon.

The show's writers, Rachael New and Ben Edwards, recently joined Masterpiece PBS' MASTERPIECE Studio Podcast to discuss the Season 4 finale while even teasing what fans can expect to see in Season 5.

New specifically talked about how Eliza is "beautiful and relatable" to people, and how "it didn't work out for her" at the end of Season 4. However, according to the writer, "she is determined to make a go of it now," teasing that Eliza will be more strong-willed and determined than ever in Season 5:

"I think with Eliza, what's really sort of beautiful and relatable to lots of people that enjoy the show is she often never quite gets the thing that she wants, but she keeps going and gets a slightly different triumph, and that's what we wanted this time. It's like, yes, it didn't work out for her. As Ben says, you know, be careful what you wish for. But in the end, she's back where she belongs, and she's determined to make a go of it."

Edwards then chimed in and talked about how, "by the end of Season 4," Eliza "has a reputation in [her] industry." This could mean that she will either command a lot more respect in Season 5, or the target on her back will be bigger than ever:

"Yeah, I think so, but also, by the end of Season 4, we can assume that she has a reputation in that industry, and therefore, she will get some work. Whereas had she done that at the end of the pilot episode, yeah, no one would have come in. But I think that by now, she has to have enough confidence about herself that she's going to be okay."

Edwards did state that they like to "make things difficult for her," even though they still "[give] her some kind of victory," so fans can expect to see more of those storytelling elements implemented in the future:

"But again, it's the thing of making things difficult for her while still giving her some kind of victory. We wanted the optimism, but also the realism that she can't just keep running someone else's business."

New also explained how Eliza's relationship is with Nash at this point in the story, specifically how they have a "platonic friendship" that is "very special:"

"Yeah, i think we don't see that enough in dramas - platonic friendships. I think they're really special. I've got some really special platonic friendships, as has Ben, and you don't always have to-- it was really important that, you know, it's not always about love with her. You know, she can have this friendship with this man, and it is just a friendship, you know?"

The writer continued to say how the pair's relationship is now at the end of Season 4, and she even stated that fans can expect to see the writers "explore" the "interesting dynamic" of how Eliza and Nash "have bonded:"

"He respects her, he admires her. It's always been about that really. And he doesn't want to let her down, and he feels really terrible at the end of this season that he has let her down, and he has let her down. But, you know, by that point, they have bonded, and she obviously forgives him, but its just a nice-- its more of an interesting dynamic, I think, to explore."

It is also important to note that a fan sent New a post on X (formerly Twitter) where they jokingly expressed their hope of seeing Eliza correctly peel a potato in Season 5. Interestingly, New replied with the emoji that features two hands pressed together, seemingly implying that fans will see Eliza return again in the future.

When Could Miss Scarlet & the Duke Season 5 Be Released?

Seeing as how Season 4 of Miss Scarlet & the Duke ended on February 11, it is safe to say that it will be some time before Season 5 is released if it does get renewed.

However, looking at the release dates of previous seasons can offer some insight into when the potential next installment could come out.

In the United States, Season 1 didn't premiere until January 2021, with Season 2 following in October 2022.

However, Season 3 came just a few months later in January 2023, and Season 4 followed in January 2024.

Since Season 2 was the only oddball, fans could safely assume that Season 5 will come out sometime in early 2025 assuming that more episodes are greenlit.

There is always the possibility of it being delayed for some reason, and since it has not been greenlit, nothing is set in stone, but PBS will likely want to keep it as close to its normal schedule as possible.

The first four seasons of Miss Scarlet & the Duke are available to stream on the PBS app.