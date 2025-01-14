Miss Scarlet fans wonder whether actress Kate Phillips was pregnant for Season 5 after the recent premiere.

In addition to her five-season run as the lead of Miss Scarlet and The Duke, English actress Phillips appeared in Downton Abbey, Wolf Hall, Peaky Blinders, and The Crown.

Kate Phillips' Pregnancy in Miss Scarlet Season 5 Explained

Miss Scarlet may not be pregnant in Season 5, at least as of the recent premiere, but actress Kate Phillips certainly was.

It's unclear when Miss Scarlet Season 5 started filming, but PBS Masterpiece confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) on April 26, 2024 that production had wrapped.

The Victorian crime drama underwent a significant change for Season 5 as Miss Scarlet and The Duke lost its aforementioned Duke with the exit of actor Stuart Martin, causing his character to be dropped from the series title.

Shortly after production wrapped on Miss Scarlet Season 5, the Daily Mail revealed photos of Phillips visibly pregnant in London in July 2024.

While the actress is extremely private about her private life, she is in a relationship with Rivals actor Oliver Chris, although their marriage status is unknown. Their second child was born by December 2024, as Instinct PR posted a picture on Instagram of the couple with their two children at a Moana-themed Disney event.

Since Phillips' baby was born in the second half of 2024, she must have been pregnant for at least part of the Season 5 filming. Since the Miss Scarlet star was still fit enough to complete her work on the series and take on another project shortly after, she may have been early in her pregnancy while filming.

While further details about the British acting couple's relationship and children are scarce, Phillips posted a fun photoshoot on Instagram of her and Chris with painted faces, saying, "My three-year-old took advantage of us over lunch."

As the slideshow came to Phillips' socials in April 2024, the couple's first child was seemingly born in 2020 or 2021 for them to be three years old by then.

Phillips' Victorian detective won't get pregnant yet, so the Miss Scarlet team used costuming techniques to mask her baby bump. Modern production technology has grown impressive at either covering actresses' real pregnancies or creating false ones for the screen. Fans of Netflix's Virgin River were recently confused about whether Lizzie actress Sarah Dugdale was pregnant in Season 6 after being fooled by a fake baby belly.

New episodes of Miss Scarlet air every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on PBS.