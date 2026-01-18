February 2026 Will Be a Rough Month For Disney+ Subscribers

Sadly, Disney+ subscribers won't have much in the way of new original releases to watch in February 2026. The streamer's 2026 line-up is starting out strong for Marvel fans with three new Disney+ releases. Fans of Star Wars are still being kept mostly in the dark with regard to when they can expect new original offerings, outside of May's theatrical release, The Mandalorian & Grogu.

February 2026's official Next on Disney+ blog post confirmed that a rough month is ahead for subscribers, with no original offerings from the House of Mouse's biggest franchises, Marvel and Star Wars, and few other new releases on the way.

Undeniably, the biggest Disney+ release for the month will come on February 4 with The Muppet Show, a celebration of the show's 50th anniversary and a backdoor pilot for a potential revival. The special is executive-produced by Seth Rogen and features the Muppets meeting musical sensation Sabrina Carpenter.

The Hulu original spin-off to the Charles Dickens classic, Oliver Twist, will also continue with The Artful Dodger's Season 2 premiere on February 10, bringing eight more episodes of the 19th-century historical heist in Australia.

Following the exciting announcement of a third movie, Phineas and Ferb will return with a new short in the Cartoonified spin-off on February 13, this time featuring basketball legend Lebron James. Other celebrity guest stars for the short series have included Percy Jackson star Walker Scobell and YouTuber Mark Rober.

It's unclear why Disney+ has left its February slate so lacking, but it may be to do with Wonder Man landing right at the end of January and Daredevil: Born Again following in March, allowing for something of a break between releases.

What's Next for Marvel & Star Wars on Disney+?

If Disney+ subscribers can resist binge-watching all eight episodes of Marvel Studios' Wonder Man when it arrives on Tuesday, January 27, they may also have several episodes of the Hollywood satire comedy to enjoy in February.

Fans won't have long to wait before they return to the TV-MA of Daredevil: Born Again, as the studio doubled down on Season 2's March premiere. Later in the year, Marvel Studios will also offer X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, VisionQuest, and The Punisher's Disney+ special.

Lucasfilm's upcoming projects from the galaxy far, far away this year include the live-action Ahsoka Season 2, the 3D-animated The Clone Wars sequel Maul: Shadow Lord, and anime spin-off Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi. As of now, there is little to suggest how far into the year any will actually land.