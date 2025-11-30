Lucasfilm Omits 1 Star Wars Staple from Its 2026 Disney+ Slate

Star Wars' Disney+ slate will be missing one franchise staple in 2026 as it breaks a frustrating five-year release trend. When The Mandalorian arrived on Disney+ in 2019, it made history as Star Wars' first live-action TV show, having only previously had animated offerings with The Clone Wars, Rebels, and more. The series' record-breaking success launched Star Wars into a new era, spawning spin-offs and many more blockbuster entries in the galaxy far, far away. These days, Lucasfilm has slowed down on TV to recentre around movies, with only one live-action show on the precipice of release.

While Star Wars has three Disney+ shows confirmed to premiere in 2026, next year will break a five-year trend of having an original live-action series (not a follow-up season to an existing project) every year since 2021.

As it stands, Ahsoka Season 2 will be the only live-action Star Wars series coming next year, finally resolving the jaw-dropping 2023 cliffhanger. Disney+ subscribers can also expect at least two new animated shows and the streaming debut of The Mandalorian & Grogu, which hits theaters on May 22.

The galaxy far, far away will still have some more original offerings for animation lovers in 2026, with Maul: Shadow Lord and Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi. However, even these act as spin-offs/sequels to other projects, with Darth Maul's story continuing one year after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, while The Ninth Jedi will follow up on two episodes from Visions, Volumes 1 and 3.

Disney+'s History of Original Star Wars Shows So Far

BONUS.) 2019 - The Mandalorian

2019's The Mandalorian premiere doesn't join Disney+'s streak of original Star Wars series, as the only live-action offering in 2020 was its second season. That said, the Pedro Pascal-led affair warrants a nod due to its significance in launching Disney+ and live-action Star Wars TV into what they are today.

2021 - The Book of Boba-Fett

After his Star Wars comeback began in The Mandalorian Season 2, Temuera Morrison reprised Boba Fett in 2021 with an original Disney+ series.

Unfortunately, after The Book of Boba Fett, the future looks bleak for the iconic Star Wars bounty hunter. Not only is his Disney+ series unlikely to continue, but the character looks to be "on the shelf" in general after his role in The Mandalorian Season 4 vanished when that became The Mandalorian & Grogu.

2022 - Obi-Wan Kenobi & Andor

After over a decade of cries to see Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi again, he returned for a six-episode Disney+ limited series. This tale was initially conceived as Chapter 1 of a Kenobi-centric movie trilogy, with the remaining chapters unlikely to be told due to a lack of movement on Season 2.

Rogue One prequel Andor, created by Tony Gilroy and starring Diego Luna, is regarded as one of Star Wars' greatest offerings yet under Disney, having since returned for Season 2 this year. The series sets itself apart from others with its strong political storyline, gorgeous blockbuster visuals, and stellar acting.

2023 - Ahsoka

Anakin Skywalker's legendary Clone Wars Padawan finally went solo in 2023 with Ahsoka, starring Daredevil actress Rosario Dawson. The MandoVerse tale left plenty to be excited about, both as it continued her live-action storyline from The Mandalorian, and as it was led by the character's creator, Dave Filoni.

2024 - The Acolyte & Skeleton Crew (Episodes 1-6)

Star Wars' most controversial Disney+ series yet, The Acolyte, also happens to be one of its biggest departures from the franchise. The eight-episode Disney+ series dove into the High Republic with a unique Dark Side mystery that is doomed to go unfinished as The Acolyte won't return for Season 2.

But it wasn't all doom and gloom for Star Wars last year, as Lucasfilm also launched Skeleton Crew as the latest adventure in the MandoVerse. The series pitted youngsters against pirates in an epic space mystery that debuted on Disney+ in December 2024 to largely positive reactions.

2025 - Skeleton Crew (Episodes 7-8)

The youthful, Amblin-inspired Skeleton Crew continued its original tale past the bells and into 2025, when it premiered its final two episodes.

The jury is still out on whether Skeleton Crew and its young cast will return for Season 2 on Disney+. In the meantime, rumor has it Jude Law's MandoVerse icon will be back in the galaxy far, far away, but exactly where and when is unclear.