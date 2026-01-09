These Are the Big FNAF Lore Mysteries That Freddy Fazbear Himself Wants Solved

If there's one thing the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise is known for, it's the series' intense and incredibly complex lore that fans are constantly diving into and breaking apart. This lore spans across a handful of video game outings, a long series of books, and now two feature films from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse. Given the numerous crazy stories in FNAF, many mysteries continue to perplex fans to this day—a feeling that extends to even the voices behind the characters audiences know and love.

The Direct sat down with Five Nights at Freddy's 2 star Kellen Goff, who voices the killer Freddy Fazbear and Foxy animatronics in the franchise (among other roles, including Toy Freddy in FNAF 2), to talk all things FNAF, where the long-time franchise staple revealed the core lore elements that still confused him to this day.

The first thing that Goff brings up is "the sea monkey Bonnie's thing," which is in reference to a concept introduced in the Fazbear Frights 10: Friendly Face book that saw Fazbear Entertainment experimenting on actual lifeforms—in this case, a genetically altered brine shrimp that looks like Bonnie.

Then the actor explained that he "would love to know why the Sister Location animatronics like Fun Time Freddy and [Circus] Baby and everything have the face plates that come in quarters." Audiences actually saw a glimpse of this design with the brief glimpse of the massive Circus Baby animatronic in flashback in Five Nights at Freddy's 2.

Lastly, the man behind Glamrock Freddy himself would love to know the actual motivations as to why that version of the character wants "to protect Gregory." He points out how "It feels like, at the end, he's going to sort of expand on that, but he doesn't end up doing it."

Kellen Goff: The one that I've been saying to everybody is the sea monkey Bonnie's thing. I'm not sure why they put that in the books. A lot of the book stuff is very interesting. I don't quite understand a lot there. If we're talking about the games, I don't know. I mean, specifically, I would love to know why the Sister Location animatronics like Fun Time Freddy and Baby and everything have the face plates that come off in quarters there. There are hinges for them and everything. It doesn't seem too child-friendly. And I would love to know why Glamrock Freddy has the motivations he has to protect Gregory. It feels like, at the end, he's going to sort of expand on that, but he doesn't end up doing it. Unfortunately, there are so many mysteries in this franchise that I'd love to figure out, but Scott likes probable deniability, so they might remain mysteries for all we know.

Kellen Goff: I mean, the first one was very spur of the moment. They didn't, to my understanding, have the rights to Foxy's diddly dumb at the time. So Scott [Cawthon], Scott is very like, down to brass tacks. If we can do it ourselves, we will. So he reached out, and he was like, 'Could you record this pirate scouting sound?' I'm like, Yeah, sure. So, I did a few takes of that on my phone, because I was at theater camp in the middle of nowhere, Massachusetts. No microphones anywhere around. But I did it. I sent it off, and they used that in the movie. And there was pretty much nothing else about it. That was the end there. Whereas with ['Five Nights at Freddy's 2'] I got to, this was a coincidence, I was in the right place at the right time, and I got to go on set and have a on-screen cameo in the background of Fazfest walking behind Toy Freddy. But it's not only that, I got to voice act Toy Freddy, of course, and they had me do that in a proper movie, ADR studio, and everything... They had me at press tours and junkets and all that. They sent me the popcorn bucket. It was truly a night-and-day experience. I was so much more a part of this one, and I'm so grateful that they took me along for this one, because it's just been so much fun. They made me feel like a princess, you know?

