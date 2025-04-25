FNAF 2 Movie Confirmed to Include 5 Key Characters from the Game

Several exciting characters from the Five Nights at Freddy's (FNAF) video game universe will join the sequel film adaptation on December 5, 2025.

The first Five Nights at Freddy's film, starring Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard, was a surprising hit, becoming Blumhouse's highest-grossing worldwide film at the box office.

Five Nights at Freddy's already includes many of the game's spooky characters, and that trend will continue in the sequel, which has teased the introduction of even more familiar faces.

All the Characters From the FNAF Games That Will Appear in the Movie Sequel

Toy Bonnie

Five Nights at Freddy's

Where Five Nights at Freddy's included the animatronic family of Bonnie, Chica, Freddy, and Foxy, the sequel is upping the ante by introducing the toy versions of these characters.

The Toy animatronics were first introduced in Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (the game), and the movie franchise will seemingly follow a similar trajectory by introducing these characters in the second FNAF film as well.

Toy Bonnie appears as a new and improved version of Bonnie from the original, who operates in the newly refurbished Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria in the second game.

Toy Chica

Five Nights at Freddy's

Toy Chica represents another redesign of Chica from the original film, who was similarly introduced in the second FNAF game.

Some of the improvements to Toy Chica include brighter colors and a redesigned bib that reads "Let's Party!" instead of "Let's Eat!". Some of its parts (including the eyes and beak) are also removable.

The Toy versions of the animatronics in the game are more technologically advanced and are equipped with a facial recognition system that could come into play in the sequel film as well.

Mangle

Five Nights at Freddy's

An animatronic that fans have been waiting to see in the FNAF films is Mangle. Mangle is Foxy's redesigned counterpart and is a new, improved, more "kid-friendly" version.

However, lore in the games reveals that Mangle was torn apart and put back together by children so often at the Pizzeria that this became its primary function, hence much of its exoskeleton is on display.

Mangle's inclusion in FNAF 2 opens the door for many new gruesome types of kills in the horror film, given the animatronic's many potential weapons in its state of disrepair.

Toy Freddy

Five Nights at Freddy's

The titular mascot will also reincarnate in his Toy version in Five Nights at Freddy's 2. Similar to the others, Toy Freddy sees the character redesigned with plastic parts and blushed cheeks.

Toy Freddy is known as one of the friendlier animatronics in the game, who usually won't harm the player unless something goes awry. Whether that personality stays true for the film sequel remains to be seen.

According to producer Jason Blum, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will "explore deeper mysteries behind the homicidal animatronics," and the existence of the Toy versions appears to be just one of the questions that will be raised in the sequel.

Balloon Boy

Five Nights at Freddy's

Another new character set for Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is Balloon Boy, whose first appearance was also in the second FNAF game.

Balloon Boy is the balloon vendor at the new Pizzeria, and his personality is interpreted in the games as being shy and mischievous. In the game, he also has the ability to disable the player's flashlights, which could be a creepy occurrence if it's translated to the film version.

Like the other new FNAF 2 characters, Balloon Boy is created with the same Toy aesthetic, which hints at some new (probably horror-inducing) powers the movie can tap into.