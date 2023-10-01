Fans got their first look at some of the terrifying animatronic endoskeletons that will come to life in the live-action Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

Featuring The Hunger Games’ Josh Hutcherson and Scooby-Doo’s Matthew Lillard, Five Nights at Freddy’s will be the first-ever adaptation of the video game series of the same name that first arrived in 2014.

Coming at the end of October as a PG-13-rated horror movie, kicking off spooky season, the film will feature the video game’s creepy animatronic animals that come to life at night and scare all those in their presence.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Shows Off Animatronics

The marketing team behind the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has released a fun new 30-second teaser trailer, which featured the first look at the story’s animatronic endoskeletons.

Peacock

The ad is a security training video for Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza from the video game, showing off the design for the undressed animatronic endoskeletons used for the restaurant's animal robots.

Peacock

These robots come to life at night to terrify those still in the building, and they‘re recreated almost identically to how they look in the popular video game series.

Peacock

The video was part of a promotional ad from the show’s X (formerly Twitter) page, as it was sent to users who texted the phone number 1-833-578-0158 from the post.

The full ad can be seen below:

How Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Will Bring the Scares

In a movie industry filled with CGI and animated special effects, many of which have incited fan complaints, Five Nights at Freddy’s will be something of an old-school callback for Halloween 2023.

With these animatronic endoskeletons being such a big part of the original video game story, the team behind this movie made sure to bring all the right elements into play to make the film a new Halloween classic.

Even though the film will only be rated PG-13 instead of R as many fans hoped for, these endoskeletons will bring the exact creepy vibe highlighted in the game that preceded this new horror flick.

Five Nights at Freddy’s’ 110-minute runtime should hold plenty of scares from start to finish thanks to these practical effects, particularly once these endoskeletons get their time in the spotlight.

Five Nights at Freddy’s will debut in theaters on October 27.

