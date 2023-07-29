The live-action Five Nights at Freddy's movie is filled with six scary animatronics.

Five Nights at Freddy's is based on the video game of the same name, and it revolves around the murderous animatronic mascots at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.

The upcoming film features a stellar cast headlined by Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Mary Stuart Masterson, Kat Conner Sterling, and Elizabeth Lail.

Every Animatronic in Five Nights at Freddy's

In Five Nights at Freddy's lore, it was revealed that each animatronic in the pizzeria is possessed by the missing children who were abducted and murdered by the store's owner, William Afton.

Here are the ones that will be appearing in the film:

1.) Freddy Fazbear

Freddy Fazbear

The movie wouldn't be complete without its titular antagonist, the mascot of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, and the leader of the killing machines. In the game, a kid named Gabriel possesses Freddy.

During the day, Freddy is the popular mascot of the pizza place, but he hunts down any adult in the establishment when the store closes.

Freddy is a brown animatronic bear that wears a tophat. It remains to be seen if the movie will be faithful to the games, but it's safe to assume that the character's mischievous demeanor and killing instincts will be pushed to the forefront.

2.) Bonnie

Bonnie

Bonnie the Rabbit is a blue animatronic and the guitarist of the pizzeria's band.

In the video game, Bonnie is also a murderous animatronic similar to Freddy and his cohorts. In fact, the trailer shows that the killer rabbit is on the loose in the establishment.

The soul of a kid named Jeremy is the one who possesses Bonnie.

3.) Chica

Chica

Chica is a female chicken animatronic on the outside and a murderous machine on the inside. Funnily enough, Chica also wears a large bib that has the words "Let's Eat!!!" that would make her victim squirm in fear.

Chica is the only female character in Freddy's murderous group of machines, and she is possessed by a kid named Susie.

4.) Foxy

Foxy

Foxy the Pirate Fox is a murderous animatronic with only one visible yellow eye. The character's murder weapon is a hook with a black rim.

In the video game, Foxy initially performed at Pirate Cove in Freddy's pizzeria, but it eventually closed down. Foxy then started to deteriorate due to being left unused, explaining his physical appearance.

Foxy is possessed by a kid named Fritz.

5.) Cupcake

Cupcake

The Cupcake, otherwise known as Mr. Cupcake, is a cupcake animatronic that is held by Chica in her left hand. The character has a pink frosting, yellow eyes, and a pair of teeth.

Mr. Cupcake is the first cupcake animatronic that was introduced in the video game, and it typically jump-scares players.

6.) Springtrap

Springtrap

Springtrap, previously known as Spring Bonnie, served as the main villain of Five Nights at Freddy's 3.

This animatronic is unique since he is possessed by William Afton, the one who kidnapped and murdered the missing kids and the owner of the pizzeria.

In the movie, it's possible that William will eventually be murdered, and his soul will be transferred to Springtrap to act as the final antagonist.

Five Nights at Freddy's is set to premiere in theaters and on Peacock on October 27.