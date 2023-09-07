Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Gets Runtime Update Amid 3-Hour Length Reports

A new listing indicated that the rumors of a three-hour runtime for Five Nights at Freddy's are false.

The movie adaptation of the hit Five Nights at Freddy's video game will soon arrive in theaters and on Peacock in October 2023. In July 2023, the film received an unsurprising PG-13 rating for "strong violent content, blood images, and language."

Rumors about its runtime started to swirl when insider Cryptic4KQual claimed that the film has a three-hour runtime.

In fact, a listing from Rotten Tomatoes, via Jonny Blox, corroborated the scooper's claim about Five Nights at Freddy's lengthy runtime.

What Is the Runtime of Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Universal

A listing from AMC Theatres revealed that the Five Nights at Freddy's movie will clock in at 1 hour and 50 minutes.

This listing proved that past reports claiming the film's three-hour runtime are inaccurate.

For comparison, here are the runtimes of Blumhouse Productions' other major releases:

Fantasy Island - 1 hour and 49 minutes

- 1 hour and 49 minutes Invisible Man - 2 hours and 4 minutes

- 2 hours and 4 minutes Freaky - 1 hour and 41 minutes

- 1 hour and 41 minutes The Forever Purge - 1 hour and 43 minutes

- 1 hour and 43 minutes Halloween Kills - 1 hour and 45 minutes

- 1 hour and 45 minutes Halloween Ends - 1 hour and 51 minutes

- 1 hour and 51 minutes M3GAN - 1 hour and 42 minutes

Why Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Doesn’t Need a Long Runtime

A good chunk of the Five Nights at Freddy's fanbase is composed mainly of kids and teenagers. Given their short attention span, a three-hour runtime would've been a disadvantage for the movie.

This new listing of a shorter runtime (1 hour and 50 minutes) indicates that the upcoming horror flick will be fast-paced, likely focusing on the origins of the killer animatronics and the abandoned Freddy's Pizza place before going straight into the murders.

This formula worked on movies like M3GAN and Freaky, considering that such films gave fans the right balance of lore and killings.

A shorter runtime could also give the live-action Five Nights at Freddy's movie more showings in theaters, potentially leading to a stronger box office haul.

Five Nights at Freddy's is set to premiere in theaters and on Peacock on October 27.