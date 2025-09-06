FNAF 2 Movie Reveals Its 10 Main Animatronics (Photos)

Blumhouse's sequel, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (FNAF 2), will delve even deeper into the video game franchise's lore by introducing some new animatronics. The popular survival horror game franchise is built upon the premise of a night watchman enduring a night at a pizzeria haunted by killer animatronics. The first FNAF film introduced several characters from the game, including Freddy, Foxy, and Chica. Marketing for the sequel has revealed the film will adapt more characters from the catalogue of FNAF animatronics into live-action.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 stars Josh Hutcherson as Mike and Piper Rubio as his younger sister Abby. One year after the events of the first film, Abby seeks to reconnect with her animatronic friends. The movie, directed by Emma Tammi, will be released in cinemas on December 5, 2025.

All the FNAF Animatronics Confirmed to Appear in the Film Sequel

Toy Bonnie

The most notable new additions to FNAF 2 are the 'toy' versions of the original animatronics. These animatronics bear the same names as the originals, but have a slightly different design and material makeup, using plastic components and more advanced technology.

Toy Bonnie, who was introduced in the second FNAF game, is the guitarist of the group and a refurbished version of the original Bonnie.

Toy Chica

Another of the Toy animatronics that fans will meet in FNAF 2 is Toy Chica, whose refurbished body gives Chica a brighter coat of paint and more luminous robotic eyes.

Toy Chica is often outfitted with her accessory, Toy Cupcake, whose toy version is designed to look disarmingly adorable, although that smile hides a destructive bite.

Mangle

One of the scariest animatronics audiences have been waiting to see come to life is Mangle, the stripped-down version of Foxy. Much of Mangle's exoskeleton is on display due to years of being pulled apart and put back together by the children at the Pizzeria.

Trailers have hinted that Mangle is one of the more dangerous animatronics in the film. Introducing a character like Mangle will no doubt help FNAF 2 address the bloodless criticisms of the original.

Toy Freddy

Like his other ensemble members, Freddy Fazbear's toy iteration will be included in FNAF 2. Trailers have revealed a decent look at Toy Freddy, with the character seen walking through a crowded carnival.

The toy animatronics in the games are outfitted with facial recognition technology that helps them to identify those who would harm children. This may be something that's also incorporated into the film, with the Toy animatronics potentially seeking the murderer of a young girl who died in the original pizzeria, as was hinted at in the trailer.

Balloon Boy

A new character in the second FNAF game was Balloon Boy, who will also make his first appearance in the film sequel. Balloon Boy is described as a shy and mischievous character who works as a balloon vendor at the pizzeria.

In the game, Balloon Boy is adept at dodging the security cameras, and that stealth may also be relevant to his film interpretation.

The Puppet

The Puppet is a terrifying new addition to FNAF 2. The character is depicted as a tall, skinny, clown-faced figure with three long fingers. In the second video game, the puppet served as one of the creepy villains.

Like in the games, the Puppet is likely to be a major threat in FNAF 2. It is known for attempting to stop children from leaving the pizzeria and for protecting the other haunted animatronics. The FNAF 2 trailers have teased an encounter between Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) and the Puppet.

Withered Bonnie

With Five Nights at Freddy's 2 confirmed to explore the "original" Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, this opens the door for the very first incarnations of Freddy, Foxy, Chica, and Bonnie to appear. These iterations are known as the "withered" versions, and as the name suggests, they have a more beaten-up and rundown appearance, which adds to their terrifying nature.

Withered Bonnie is one such character who has been teased in FNAF 2 trailers. One of the main scary aspects of his appearance is a missing face plate that gives a window directly into his robotic exoskeleton.

Withered Chica

Another of the withered originals audiences will meet in FNAF 2 is Withered Chica. Her degraded appearance includes a permanently open jaw, dirty and battered pink coat, and arms permanently wrenched into the T-pose. Withered Chica will undoubtedly be one of the scarier animatronics Mike, Abby, and Vanessa encounter in FNAF 2.

Withered Foxy

The final Withered character fans can expect to see in the sequel is Withered Foxy, whose design includes a hooked hand and missing chunks from his outer coating.

In FNAF 2, the player is given an extra power to wear a Freddy Fazbear mask, which will fool some of the animatronics (something that has also been hinted at in the second film's trailers). However, the Withered characters are not fooled by this, meaning these animatronics in the film will be even more challenging to defeat.

Spring Bonnie

After introducing William Afton's (Matthew Lillard) Springtrap as the major antagonist in the first FNAF film, the second movie will introduce Spring Bonnie, an early design of Bonnie that mimics the Springtrap design (or may actually be the same design, according to a long-standing FNAF debate).

Spring Bonnie is one of the hybrid suits that allows a human to enter and operate the animatronic, and in FNAF lore, this design is what Afton used to lure and murder children.

After Afton is killed and trapped in the Springtrap suit in the first film, Spring Bonnie could be the doorway to the return of the devious villain (or maybe it will house someone else).