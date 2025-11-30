FNAF 2 Movie: Official Posters for 7 Main Characters Unveiled

Ahead of the release of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (aka FNAF 2), the film's marketing team gave fans a brand new look at seven of the movie's main characters in their own specific posters, highlighting the project's horror elements and overall narrative. Universal Pictures' Five Nights at Freddy's was released simultaneously on Peacock and in theaters when it first premiered in 2023. Despite being made available on a streaming service immediately, the film was a huge success at the box office, grossing nearly $300 million on just a $20 million budget.

FNAF fans are patiently awaiting the release of the second movie, and 10 total character posters have just been unveiled (via the film's official website), only weeks before the movie's release. The 10 posters highlight seven different animatronic characters, including Freddy, Foxy, Chica, Mangle, and Bonnie.

However, notably, some of the characters received posters for different forms they have. For instance, one poster features Toy Freddy while a different poster highlights Withered Freddy.

Bonnie received two different character posters, with both of them showcasing his Toy version. The character was featured in the first movie and will be returning in the sequel. The first poster shows about half of Bonnie's face, and the viewer is also able to see his hand pulling back a curtain a bit, allowing him to peek around.

The second poster that Bonnie is on is more of a close-up of his face. Specifically, it highlights his menacing green eyes and teeth. Notably, Bonnie's Withered version is expected to be in the film, but the two character posters he was on only showed his Toy version.

The Chica animatronic was given three total character posters. Two of them were of Toy Chica, who will be portrayed by Megan Fox in the upcoming film, while one poster showcased Withered Chica.

The first Toy Chica poster showed the character up close, focusing on her blue eyes. Like Bonnie, Chica is peeking out from behind a stage curtain in that particular image.

The second poster of Toy Chica is even more of a close-up. It was put together in the same manner as the close-up of Bonnie, where it only shows about half of her face.

The Withered Chica poster is entirely different in terms of tone. The Toy Chica images were not menacing at all (even if they were still a bit eerie). The Withered Chica one, though, is entirely terrifying, as her eyes have changed to pink and are opened extremely wide. Her four rows of teeth are also on display as well, thanks to her endoskeleton showing a bit.

Like Chica, Freddy Fazbear was also given three total character posters. They were essentially identical to Chica's posters, with two of them showcasing Toy Freddy and one showing off Withered Freddy.

The composition of the three Freddy posters is also nearly identical to the composition of Chica's. For instance, there is one of Toy Freddy pulling back the curtain to reveal most of his upper body.

However, there is also a close-up that only shows about half of his face, just like the close-ups of Bonnie and Chica.

Withered Freddy's poster looks identical to the close-up of Toy Freddy. The only difference is that you can tell the animatronic is a lot older, as he is, as the name suggests, withered. His eyes are also opened extremely wide, and his endoskeleton teeth are teasing that they could bite the head off of someone at any time.

Mangle will be making his way into the on-screen Five Nights at Freddy's franchise in the second film, and he finally received his own character poster ahead of the film's release. For reference, Mangle is the most damaged and broken-down version of Foxy, who was rebuilt after children tore him apart.

Unfortunately, the Mangle poster only reveals part of his face, but fans will get to see him in all of his glory and terror when the film is released.

Speaking of Foxy (whose animatronic gave the crew a lot of trouble on set), though, a Withered Foxy poster was also released. Like the other posters of Withered characters, Foxy's showcases half of his face and focuses on his wide, menacing eyes.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 hits theaters on December 5, 2025.

Why are There Multiple Versions of Animatronics in FNAF 2?

There is a bit of history behind the animatronics in the FNAF franchise that will be carried over to the on-screen movies, particularly in Five Nights at Freddy's 2. Essentially, there are two versions of the animatronics: Withered and Toy.

After the original Freddy Fazbear location closed down, the original animatronics sat and were given no care, so they obviously grew old. However, it was decided that they could be reused for scraps when the company tried to open back up.

During the reopening process, Fazbear Entertainment decided to build entirely new animatronics of the characters. That is where the Toy versions come in, and why they look so new and shiny. The Withered versions were still kept around, though.

In the upcoming movie's case, it seems as though the Toy animatronics and the Withered animatronics will be on opposing sides. Most likely, Matthew Lillard's William Afton will be behind the creation of the Toy animatronics and will use them as allies against the Withered animatronics, who turned on him at the end of the first film.